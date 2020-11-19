Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT / Breaking news

SRO, Australian GT deal confirmed

shares
comments
SRO, Australian GT deal confirmed
By:

SRO Motorsports Group's takeover of the Australian GT Championship and Australian Endurance Championship has been confirmed.

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, SRO has been awarded the Commercial Rights Agreement for top-level GT racing by governing body Motorsport Australia.

AGT, which also incorporates the Australian Endurance Championship, will be run as part of a joint deal between SRO and local TCR promoter the Australian Racing Group.

It's expected that SRO will provide the framework and technical rules for the category, while ARG will provide the day-to-day management.

While not yet confirmed, it's understood the category will be re-branded as GT World Challenge Australia, to bring it in line with other SRO-run GT series around the globe.

“We are honoured that Motorsport Australia has given us the opportunity to bring our experience of GT racing to its shores in 2021,” said SRO boded Stephane Ratel.

“SRO already has strong ties to the Australian GT scene through our partnership with the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, which has been part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli since its formation.

“We are excited to join forces with [ARG CEO] Matt Braid and the Australian Racing Group to grow the Motorsport Australia GT Championship further, providing a global audience and BoP management at the same level as the series directly managed by SRO.

"The 2021 season promises to be very exciting indeed and we will release more news concerning our plans shortly.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca added: “Both SRO Motorsports Group and the Australian Racing Group have extensive experience in managing world class categories and we are absolutely thrilled to announce them as joint Commercial Rights Agreement holders for GT racing in Australia.

“SRO’s experience with GT racing around the world, coupled with ARG’s intimate knowledge of Australian motorsport, provides an exciting prospect for both the Motorsport Australia GT Championship and Motorsport Australia Endurance Championship events in 2021 and beyond.

“There is certainly a passionate competitor base and many teams who are keen to get racing in 2021 and we can’t wait to be part of that.

“We’d also like to thank all those who expressed their interest as part of this process, including previous category managers, Trofeo Motorsport.”

The tie-up with ARG suggest Australian GT could feature heavily on the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships bill, alongside other ARG series like TCR Australia and S5000.

SRO does also have an existing working relationship with Supercars through the Bathurst 12 Hour.

SRO to take over Australian GT

Previous article

SRO to take over Australian GT
Load comments

About this article

Series GT
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021

A Motorcyclist dies at Pikes Peak Hillclimb for second year in a row
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Breaking news

A Motorcyclist dies at Pikes Peak Hillclimb for second year in a row

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

Seidl: Sainz showing why Ferrari went after him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Sainz showing why Ferrari went after him

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

Gasly: AlphaTauri's pace was “embarrassing” in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: AlphaTauri's pace was “embarrassing” in Turkey

Formula 1's great one-off pole laps
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Formula 1's great one-off pole laps

Latest news

SRO, Australian GT deal confirmed
GT GT / Breaking news

SRO, Australian GT deal confirmed

SRO to take over Australian GT
GT GT / Breaking news

SRO to take over Australian GT

BMW M4 GT3 racer for 2022 rolled out
GT GT / Breaking news

BMW M4 GT3 racer for 2022 rolled out

Hulkenberg to make racing return in ADAC GT Masters
GT GT / Breaking news

Hulkenberg to make racing return in ADAC GT Masters

Trending

1
MotoGP

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale

2
IMSA

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021

3
Hillclimb

A Motorcyclist dies at Pikes Peak Hillclimb for second year in a row

4
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

5
Formula 1

Seidl: Sainz showing why Ferrari went after him

16h

Latest news

SRO, Australian GT deal confirmed
GT

SRO, Australian GT deal confirmed

SRO to take over Australian GT
GT

SRO to take over Australian GT

BMW M4 GT3 racer for 2022 rolled out
GT

BMW M4 GT3 racer for 2022 rolled out

Hulkenberg to make racing return in ADAC GT Masters
GT

Hulkenberg to make racing return in ADAC GT Masters

Hulkenberg tests Lamborghini GT3 car at the Nurburgring
GT

Hulkenberg tests Lamborghini GT3 car at the Nurburgring

Latest videos

Macau GP - GT World Cup: race highlights 01:49
GT
Nov 17, 2019

Macau GP - GT World Cup: race highlights

Macau GP - GT World Cup: Kevin Estre crash 01:01
GT
Nov 17, 2019

Macau GP - GT World Cup: Kevin Estre crash

FIA World Touring Car Cup - Macau GP: Tricky turn 00:42
GT
Nov 16, 2019

FIA World Touring Car Cup - Macau GP: Tricky turn

Macau GP - FIA GT: Engel vs.Mortara 00:43
GT
Nov 16, 2019

Macau GP - FIA GT: Engel vs.Mortara

Macau GP - FIA GT: Puncture at the start! 00:49
GT
Nov 16, 2019

Macau GP - FIA GT: Puncture at the start!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.