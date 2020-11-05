Top events
Previous
GT / Breaking news

SRO to take over Australian GT

shares
comments
SRO to take over Australian GT
By:

SRO Motorsports Group is set to take over the embattled Australian GT Championship.

A change in management for AGT has been on the cards for several months, Motorsport Australia issuing an expression of interest for a multi-year deal Category Management Agreement deal back in August.

SRO and Australian Racing Group were thought to be the main two contenders, the former understood to have been given the nod by Motorsport Australia.

Should the deal go through, AGT will add to SRO's significant international GT presence that includes the IGTC, the GT World Challenge, regional GTWC competitions in Europe, Asia and America, the British GT Championship and the 24 Hours of Spa.

“We are still working through the details and doing our due diligence around the Commercial Rights Agreement for the Motorsport Australia GT Championship and the Motorsport Australia Endurance Championship,” a Motorsport Australia spokesperson told Motorsport.com.

Read Also:

“We hope to be able to provide an update in the coming weeks, but we have been extremely pleased with the quality of those who expressed an interest to be involved in the category’s future and we are excited about what lies ahead for these Championships in 2021 and beyond.”

An SRO deal could strengthen ties between Australia GT and Supercars, building on the relationship through the Supercars-owned Bathurst 12 Hour event, that – pre-pandemic – opened the Intercontinental GT Challenge season.

Following a boom period around 2015-2017, Australian GT has seen a decline in grids in recent years, with factors such as a move away from the Supercars undercard and a resurgence in Carrera Cup playing their part.

The series has been run by Trofeo Motorsport since mid-2018, owner Jim Manolios having taken over the CMA from long-time owner Tony Quinn.

That change of hands came a year after Supercars went close to buying AGT, only for Motorsport Australia to veto the sale.

About this article

Series GT , Australian GT
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

