DTM champion Preining headlines Phantom Global team's maiden Spa 24 assault

The Austrian will join Jaguar's Formula E reserve Joel Eriksson and Jaxon Evans in the Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific-supported squad's roster for the centenary edition of the 24 Hours, the blue ribband round of GT World Challenge Europe on 29-30 June.

It marks a reunion between factory Porsche ace Preining and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Timo Bernhard, whose Team 75 squad has a technical partnership with Phantom Global.

Preining enjoyed a breakout season in the DTM with Bernhard's squad in 2022, becoming the first Porsche driver to win a DTM race at the Norisring and finishing fifth in the standings before claiming the title last year with Manthey EMA.

Eriksson and Evans have both raced in GT World Challenge Asia for Phantom Global and were part of the line-up that finished fourth on the team's competition debut in this year's Bathurst 12 Hours with 2023 Porsche Supercup champion Bastian Buus.

“We’re really pleased to announce our participation in the 24 Hours of Spa this year," said Phantom Global Racing team director Martin Young.

"It’s going to be a big challenge, but one we’re very excited for.

#13 China Phantom Global Racing / Team 75 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Bastian Buus, Joel Eriksson, Jaxon Evans Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH

"Following on from a strong start to the season in the Bathurst 12 Hour and in GT World Challenge Asia, we’re looking to continue that with a talented driver line-up of Thomas, Jaxon and Joel."

Preining has a best finish of fifth from his three previous attempts at the 24 Hours, achieved last year with Rutronik Racing.

A DTM race-winner with BMW in 2018, Eriksson will be making his Spa 24 Hours debut, while Porsche specialist Evans has one previous start in 2022.

Lamborghini DTM squad SSR Performance will meanwhile return to the Porsche camp for the first time since 2022 to enter a trio of factory drivers from the Weissach marque's works LMDh driver roster at Spa.

It was announced earlier this week that Stefan Schlund's outfit, which runs two Huracan Evo2 GT3s for Mirko Bortolotti and Nicki Thiim in the DTM, has paired up with long-time Porsche outfit Herberth Motorsport to run Porsche Penske Motorsport drivers Frederic Makowiecki, Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet.

All three are seeking a first win in the event, with Makowiecki the Spa 24 runner-up in 2019.