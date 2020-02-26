Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Spa-winning GPX squad gets factory Porsche drivers

shares
comments
Spa-winning GPX squad gets factory Porsche drivers
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 9:48 AM

The Spa 24 Hours-winning GPX Racing team will field two Porsches featuring the German marque's factory drivers in the new GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season.

GPX participated in what was then known as the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup last year with one season-long Porsche 911 GT3 R entry in the Silver Cup.

However, it entered an extra car for the blue riband Spa 24 Hours for Porsche WEC aces Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen and Richard Lietz and ended up taking victory, the trio making a second appearance together in the Kyalami 9 Hours Intercontinental GT Challenge finale.

Now GPX has announced its plans for the 2020 GT World Challenge campaign, in which it will enter two Porsches for the full season.

Former Porsche IMSA regular Patrick Pilet will share one of the team's two 911 GT3 Rs with Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet, while the second car will be driven by two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Romain Dumas, Thomas Preining and Dennis Olsen.

Reigning IGTC champion Olsen is not officially part of Porsche's 18-strong works line-up for 2020 but is representing the brand in IMSA as part of Pfaff Motorsports' line-up in GT Daytona.

GPX says it also plans to enter the remaining four rounds of this year's IGTC season, starting with Spa in July, having skipped the Bathurst 12 Hour season opener.

Related video

Next article
Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery

Previous article

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery

Next article

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener
Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Author Jamie Klein

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Next session

Silverstone

Silverstone

9 May - 10 May

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
IMSA

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

3
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

4
Formula 1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

3h
5
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

1h

Latest videos

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights 04:55
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza 01:45
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights 11:34
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide 00:53
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights 11:00
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights

Latest news

Deletraz set for GT World Challenge Europe debut
WCEE

Deletraz set for GT World Challenge Europe debut

Juncadella joins R-Motorsport's GT World Challenge effort
WCEE

Juncadella joins R-Motorsport's GT World Challenge effort

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener
WCEE

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener

Spa-winning GPX squad gets factory Porsche drivers
WCEE

Spa-winning GPX squad gets factory Porsche drivers

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery
WCEE

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.