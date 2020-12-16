Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Lexus ends factory support for European RC F GT3 program

shares
comments
Lexus ends factory support for European RC F GT3 program
By:

Toyota brand Lexus has ended factory support of its racing program with the RC F GT3 contender in Europe. 

Lexus Europe announced on Wednesday that it has "reached the natural end to its direct support of GT3 racing projects in Europe", which in 2020 centered on the Tech 1-run Panis Racing squad's campaign in the GT World Challenge Europe. 

"As the brand’s strategic direction evolves, keeping Lexus at the forefront of automotive electrification, Lexus Europe will focus on other ways to engage with customers across the continent," read its statement. 

Lexus didn't rule out the RC F GT3 returning to competition in Europe with what it called "independently-funded teams". 

The decision does not affect its programs with the GT3 car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in North America and in the Super GT Series in Japan. 

Lexus said it was ending factory backing after "a satisfying four seasons" with the car. 

The only major win by the RC F in Europe came at the 2018 Paul Ricard 1000Km round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup. 

The Swiss Emil Frey squad, which represented the marque in 2017 and '18, took the victory in the six-hour race with Christian Klien, Albert Costa and Marco Seefried. 

The Frey and Farnbacher Racing teams also claimed six wins between them in the 2017 GT Open series.

This year the Lexus team headed by ex-Formula 1 driver Olivier Panis scored one class victory in GTWCE Sprint Cup.

Lexus entered the GT3 arena in 2015 with a development version of the RC F, which raced in Japan and briefly Europe, before the definitive car came on stream in 2017.

Vasser Sullivan Racing will continue to represent Lexus in IMSA’s GT Daytona class after its split with the Canadian AIM Autosport operation. This season past, the squad landed four victories, with Aaron Telitz and Jack Hawksworth finishing third and fourth in the GTD standings and winning the Sprint Cup championship, comprising IMSA’s seven non-enduro rounds. 

Four teams fielded Lexus RC F GT3s in the GT300 class of the Super GT Series in 2020.

Lexus Europe said it "extends thanks to Tech 1 Racing and Panis Racing for the positive co-operation since 2019". 

Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown

Previous article

Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT , GT World Challenge Europe Sprint , IMSA , GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Engine freeze talks give Red Bull hope of keeping Honda engines
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Engine freeze talks give Red Bull hope of keeping Honda engines

Toyota rules out LMDh after Aston Martin withdrawal
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota rules out LMDh after Aston Martin withdrawal

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023

Page Jones: A modern day miracle
USAC USAC / News

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

Xfinity Series crew chief Daniel Johnson suspended by NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Xfinity Series crew chief Daniel Johnson suspended by NASCAR

Todd Shafer thunders back into the NASCAR CWTS at Kansas
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Preview

Todd Shafer thunders back into the NASCAR CWTS at Kansas

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

How Indy legend AJ Foyt scaled racing's greatest heights
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

How Indy legend AJ Foyt scaled racing's greatest heights

Latest news

Lexus ends factory support for European RC F GT3 program
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Lexus ends factory support for European RC F GT3 program

Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Race report

Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale

Porsche's Tandy "burst into tears" after sealing Spa win
Video Inside
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Porsche's Tandy "burst into tears" after sealing Spa win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Engine freeze talks give Red Bull hope of keeping Honda engines

10h
2
WEC

Toyota rules out LMDh after Aston Martin withdrawal

3
WEC

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023

22h
4
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

5
NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity Series crew chief Daniel Johnson suspended by NASCAR

Latest news

Lexus ends factory support for European RC F GT3 program
WCEE

Lexus ends factory support for European RC F GT3 program

Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown
WCEE

Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale
WEC

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale

Porsche's Tandy "burst into tears" after sealing Spa win
WCEE

Porsche's Tandy "burst into tears" after sealing Spa win

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy
WCEE

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy

Latest videos

Circuit Paul Ricard 1000km - Race highlights 03:52
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Nov 15, 2020

Circuit Paul Ricard 1000km - Race highlights

24h Spa 2020: Race highlights 02:24
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Oct 26, 2020

24h Spa 2020: Race highlights

24h Spa 2020: Intermediate results after 20 hours of racing 00:55
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Oct 26, 2020

24h Spa 2020: Intermediate results after 20 hours of racing

24 Hours of Spa - Full race highlights 14:25
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Oct 25, 2020

24 Hours of Spa - Full race highlights

24 Hours of Spa - 19 Hour highlights 11:56
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Oct 25, 2020

24 Hours of Spa - 19 Hour highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.