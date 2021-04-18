Tickets Subscribe
Williams F1 reserve Aitken making GT switch to broaden skillset
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Monza / Race report

Porsche beats Mercedes in GT World Challenge Monza opener

By:

Porsche claimed first blood in a topsy-turvy opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup as the Dinamic Motorsport squad reprised its 2019 victory at Monza. 

Porsche beats Mercedes in GT World Challenge Monza opener

Christian Englehart, Matteo Cairoli and Klaus Bachler came through to claim victory at the end of the rain-effected event by 2.8s from the lead Auto Sport Promotion Mercedes-AMG GT3 shared by Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon. 

The best of the Dinamic Porsche 911 GT3-Rs had qualified only 12th, but Englehart had propelled the car up to fifth place in the space of 17 laps after the entire field made a switch to wet-weather Pirellis when the rain arrived.  

Cairoli then moved the car through into the lead on a wet but drying track after staying on grooved rubber through the middle hour of the race. 

Bachler, who was part of the winning Dinamic line-up two years ago when the GTWCE was know as the Blancpain GT Series, emerged from the final round of pitstops with a lead of six seconds. 

That disappeared with a full course yellow that turned into a safety car proper, but when the race went green with 40 minutes to go the German driver was able to ease away from Gounon in the ASP Merc. 

The lead went up to almost five seconds, before Gounon edged back at the Porsche despite having his mirrors full of the Emil Frey Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo driven by Ricardo Feller. 

Englehart said: "The unexpected ones are always the nicest ones. 

"We didn't think we could do it; we didn't have the pace in qualifying. 

"The race just came to us: Matteo was quick in the rain and Klaus was flying at the end."

Feller crossed the line in third position just three tenths behind Gounon to secure the Silver Cup class victory together with Rolf Ineichen and Alex Fontana. 

Fontana sustained a puncture during the middle hour of the race, the call by the Swiss team to send him out on slicks when he pitted subsequently paying dividends. 

Feller had to fight off the advances of another car that had made an early stop for slicks, the Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3 in which Antonio Fuoco finished the race. 

Sportscar debutant Callum Ilott had been given slicks at the halfway mark and made rapid progress up the order in the car started by David Rigon. 

Fuoco was fourth when race went green for the final time, but crucially he had another of the Emil Frey Lambos, the lapped car with Albert Costa at the wheel, between him and Feller. 

The Ferrari driver set a succession of fastest laps in the closing stages after moving past Costa, but ended up a shade under half a second down at the chequered flag. 

The second of the factory-supported Iron Lynx Ferraris finished a further four seconds back in fifth position in the hands of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Come Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen. 

The GPX Porsche squad run by ART Grand Prix took sixth place with its Silver Cup entry of James Pull, Stuart Hall and Benjamin Goethe. 

The pole-winning FFF Racing Lambo of Mirko Bortolotti, Marco Mapelli and Andrea Calderalli led the race until the race went yellow for the first time after 10 laps. 

Bortolotti pitted for a set of Pirelli wets only for his Huracan to crawl to a halt as he rejoined the track. 

The Lamborghini lost more than a lap while the Italian rebooted the electronics and ended up a lap down in 24th position at the end. 

The Haupt Racing Team Mercedes of Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Vincent Abril got into the lead during the second hour despite a lowly qualifying position and a poor start. 

Stolz was one of a number of drivers to sustain a failure of the left-rear wet tyre as the track dried. 

The HRT car made it home in 13th position, but the lead WRT entry of Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts non-finished after it was hit by a similar issue. 

Pro-Am Cup honours were taken the Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Alexander West, Chris Goodwin and Jonny Adam. 

Race results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Entrant / Car / Engine   Laps   Time   Delay/Retirement 
1 54  Matteo Cairoli
C.Engelhart
Klaus Bachler		 Dinamic Motorsport
Porsche		 79 3:01'27.213  
2 88  R.Marciello
Jules Gounon
D.Juncadella		 Akka ASP Team
Mercedes		 79 3:01'30.099 2.886
3 14  Rolf Ineichen
Alex Fontana
Ricardo Feller		 Emil Frey Racing
Lamborghini		 79 3:01'30.354 3.141
4 71  Davide Rigon
Antonio Fuoco
Callum Ilott		 Iron Lynx
Ferrari		 79 3:01'30.826 3.613
5 51  A.P.Guidi
Nicklas Nielsen
Côme Ledogar		 Iron Lynx
Ferrari		 79 3:01'35.012 7.799
6 30  Benjamin Goethe
Stuart Hall
James Pull		 Team WRT
Audi		 79 3:01'42.820 15.607
7 57  Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Mikaël Grenier		 Winward Racing
Mercedes		 79 3:01'46.719 19.506
8 31  Ryuichiro Tomita
Frankie Bird
Valdemar Eriksen		 Team WRT
Audi		 79 3:01'50.604 23.391
9 26  F.Vervisch
Finlay Hutchison
M.Winkelhock		 Sainteloc Racing
Audi		 79 3:01'53.273 26.060
10 56  M.O.Pedersen
Andrea Rizzoli
Romain Dumas		 Dinamic Motorsport
Porsche		 79 3:02'00.255 33.042
11 87  Thomas Drouet
K.Tereschenko
Simon Gachet		 Akka ASP Team
Mercedes		 79 3:02'01.275 34.062
12 66  Mattia Drudi
Kim-Luis Schramm
Christopher Mies		 Attempto Racing
Audi		 79 3:02'12.057 44.844
13 Maro Engel
Luca Stolz
Vincent Abril		 HRT
Mercedes		 79 3:02'12.385 45.172
14 188  Alexander West
Chris Goodwin
Jonny Adam		 Garage 59
Aston Martin		 79 3:02'16.623 49.410
15 99  Alex Arkin Aka
Dennis Marschall
Tommaso Mosca		 Attempto Racing
Audi		 79 3:02'22.437 55.224
16 19  H.Hamaguchi
Phil Keen		 Orange 1 FFF Racing Team
Lamborghini		 79 3:02'24.152 56.939
17 33  Benjamín Hites
Patrick Kujala		 Rinaldi Racing
Ferrari		 79 3:02'32.080 1'04.867
18 40  Jordan Love
Miklas Born
Yannick Mettler		 SPS automotive performance
Mercedes		 79 3:02'32.594 1'05.381
19 159  V.Hasse-Clot
Alex MacDowall
N.Kjaergaard		 Garage 59
Aston Martin		 79 3:02'39.257 1'12.044
20 Oscar Tunjo
Paul Petit
Marvin Dienst		 Toksport
Mercedes		 79 3:02'39.585 1'12.372
21 77  Miguel Ramos
H.Chaves Jr.
Adrian Amstutz		 Barwell Motorsport
Lamborghini		 79 3:02'44.262 1'17.049
22 Hubert Haupt
Ricardo Sanchez
P.Assenheimer		 HRT
Mercedes		 79 3:02'55.295 1'28.082
23 163  Norbert Siedler
Albert Costa
Giacomo Altoè		 Emil Frey Racing
Lamborghini		 78 3:01'32.972 1 Lap
24 63  Mirko Bortolotti
Marco Mapelli
A.Caldarelli		 Orange 1 FFF Racing Team
Lamborghini		 78 3:01'43.793 1 Lap
25 Florian Scholze
Olivier Grotz
Nico Bastian		 GetSpeed Performance
Mercedes		 78 3:01'48.069 1 Lap
26 34  Marco Wittmann
S.van der Linde
David Pittard		 Walkenhorst Motorsport
BMW		 78 3:01'51.088 1 Lap
27 16  Tim Zimmermann
Kikko Galbiati
Clemens Schmid		 GRT Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini		 78 3:02'06.555 1 Lap
28 20  V.Pierburg
Dominik Baumann		 SPS automotive performance
Mercedes		 78 3:02'10.053 1 Lap
29 52  Louis Machiels
Andrea Bertolini
L.Bontempelli		 AF Corse
Ferrari		 78 3:02'11.487 1 Lap
30 93  Chris Froggatt
Jonathan Hui
Eddie Cheever		 Sky Tempesta Racing
Ferrari		 78 3:02'19.058 1 Lap
31 107  N.Panciatici
Gilles Vannelet
Stuart White		 CMR
Bentley		 77 3:02'02.683 2 Laps
32 35  Martin Tomczyk
Timo Glock
Thomas Neubauer		 Walkenhorst Motorsport
BMW		 75 3:01'57.733 4 Laps
  10  Karim Ojjeh
Jens Liebhauser
Jens Klingmann		 Boutsen Ginion Racing
BMW		 52 2:07'16.099 Retirement
  90  E.P.Companc
Rik Breukers		 Madpanda Motorsport
Mercedes		 49 2:19'40.713 Retirement
  114  Jack Aitken
K.Lappalainen
Arthur Rougier		 Emil Frey Racing
Lamborghini		 40 1:42'30.224 Retirement
  32  Charles Weerts
Dries Vanthoor
K.van der Linde		 Team WRT
Audi		 29 1:12'17.302 Retirement
  38  Ollie Wilkinson
Ben Barnicoat
Rob Bell		 JOTA
McLaren		 29 1:42'33.504 Retirement
  22  Matt Campbell
Earl Bamber
Mathieu Jaminet		 GPX Racing
Porsche		 26 1:08'36.153 Retirement
  11  Francesco Zollo
Tim Kohmann
Giorgio Roda		 Kessel Racing
Ferrari		 18 1:06'22.519 Retirement
  69  Sam De Haan
Callum MacLeod
Rob Collard		 RAM Racing
Mercedes		 8 15'40.986 Retirement
  25  Adrien Tambay
A.Cougnaud
C.Haase		 Sainteloc Racing
Audi		 2 13'31.964 Retirement
  70  Brendan Iribe
Ollie Millroy		 Inception Racing
McLaren		 1 2'39.485 Retirement
  222  Jan Kasperlik
Nicolas Schöll
Julien Apothéloz		 Team Allied-Racing
Porsche		 0   Withdrawn
Related video

Williams F1 reserve Aitken making GT switch to broaden skillset

Previous article

Williams F1 reserve Aitken making GT switch to broaden skillset
Series GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Event Monza
Teams Dinamic Motorsport
Gary Watkins

