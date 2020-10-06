Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / 24 Hours of Spa / Breaking news

Spa 24 Hours abandons plans for 25-hour race

shares
comments
Spa 24 Hours abandons plans for 25-hour race
By:

Plans for this month's Spa 24 Hours to be run over 25 hours have been abandoned.

It has also been announced that the double-points GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup round on October 24-25 will be run behind closed doors.

Race manager Laurent Gaudin revealed that the Stephane Ratel Organisation, "believed to the end" that it would be possible to welcome a limited crowd to the race, which was postponed from its traditional July date as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis. 

"We tried everything to manoeuvre this huge event through the various protocols and very strict health constraints," he explained. 

"After multiple proposals, with the requirements increasing and the volume of public authorised falling, we had to face facts and the whole team made the sad decision to lay down arms. We are truly sorry for all our fans and I have no doubt that we will face criticism, but SRO is not above the law."

It was announced in June that the Spa 24 Hours would be extended in duration by an hour, as series boss Stephane Ratel said that he wanted to the event to be a "race to remember that we talk about in years to come".

The shift to 25 hours reflected the fact that the clocks changed on the Sunday morning of the race: the addition of one hour meant the race would start at 3:30pm on the Saturday and finish at 3:30pm on Sunday.

Gaudin explained that the move to the one-off format was part of a plan "to give fresh impetus to the October edition". 

"We were optimistic and we thought, a little naively, that the disease would be behind us by this time of the year," he said. "With this not being the case and with no fans able to join us, we have elected to revert to the original format."

The race will start at 3:30pm on the Saturday and finish at 2:30pm on Sunday.

A final entry list for the race has yet to be revealed but 50 cars took part in last week's official pre-event test days at Spa last week. 

Mortara to make Audi return in Spa 24 Hours

Previous article

Mortara to make Audi return in Spa 24 Hours
Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Spa
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR explains Talladega penalties, defends yellow line rule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR explains Talladega penalties, defends yellow line rule

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident
Video Inside
Kart Kart / Breaking news

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Mazda to run just one IMSA Prototype in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mazda to run just one IMSA Prototype in 2021

Macau GP to be run for Formula 4 cars in 2020
F3 F3 / Breaking news

Macau GP to be run for Formula 4 cars in 2020

Hamilton no match for Fangio, Clark – Stewart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton no match for Fangio, Clark – Stewart

Latest news

Spa 24 Hours abandons plans for 25-hour race
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Spa 24 Hours abandons plans for 25-hour race

Mortara to make Audi return in Spa 24 Hours
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Mortara to make Audi return in Spa 24 Hours

Kobayashi joins HubAuto Ferrari squad for Spa 24h
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Kobayashi joins HubAuto Ferrari squad for Spa 24h

Porsche dominates six-hour Nurburgring GTWCE event
Video Inside
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Race report

Porsche dominates six-hour Nurburgring GTWCE event

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR explains Talladega penalties, defends yellow line rule

3
NASCAR Cup

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

4
Kart

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident

5
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news

Spa 24 Hours abandons plans for 25-hour race
WCEE

Spa 24 Hours abandons plans for 25-hour race

Mortara to make Audi return in Spa 24 Hours
WCEE

Mortara to make Audi return in Spa 24 Hours

Kobayashi joins HubAuto Ferrari squad for Spa 24h
WCEE

Kobayashi joins HubAuto Ferrari squad for Spa 24h

Porsche dominates six-hour Nurburgring GTWCE event
WCEE

Porsche dominates six-hour Nurburgring GTWCE event

De Silvestro to make GTWCE debut for ROWE Porsche team
WCEE

De Silvestro to make GTWCE debut for ROWE Porsche team

Latest videos

GT World Challenge Europe - Nürburgring Race Highlights 04:05
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

GT World Challenge Europe - Nürburgring Race Highlights

GT World Challenge Europe: Nürburgring - Race Start 00:59
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Sep 6, 2020

GT World Challenge Europe: Nürburgring - Race Start

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Race finish 01:33
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Race finish

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Second FCY 01:40
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Second FCY

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Christian Hook's crash 00:36
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Christian Hook's crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.