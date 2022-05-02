Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Brands Hatch GTWCE: Ferrari and Mercedes share sprint wins
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint / Brands Hatch News

Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi has admitted he needs to get on the pace quicker as he transitions to four wheels in the GT World Challenge Europe this year.

Gary Watkins
By:
Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars
Listen to this article

The seven-time MotoGP world champion made the acknowledgement ahead of last weekend’s GTWCE Sprint Cup round at Brands Hatch, in which he was setting competitive times at the end of race two, as he scored his first championship points in eighth place together with Frederic Vervisch in their WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II.

Rossi was able to hang onto to the position in which he resumed after the pitstop cycle in the second of the two one-hour races at Brands on Sunday, after upping his pace in the closing stages.

The Italian described a race weekend as “very different” to testing prior to his second race outing of the season, which followed his debut with WRT in the GTWCE Endurance Cup round at Imola last month.

“After a day of testing, it is easier to bring the car at the limit,” Rossi said.

“In the test you can concentrate on driving the car, but in the [race] weekend, in the practice and especially in the race, it is very, very difficult because you have a lot of cars, things that happen around you.

“You don’t have five laps to feel the car - you have to go, bang, and make your fastest lap.

“For me the good drivers make a big difference compared to me [in this respect]; I need to work on that point.”

Rossi picked up the pace over the course of the second half of race two: he set a sequence of laps in the high 1m23s as the race drew to a close, posting times comparable with the other Pro class Audis in the field.

Rossi took his first GTWCE points together with Vervisch for finishing eighth in the second Brands Hatch Sprint race

Rossi took his first GTWCE points together with Vervisch for finishing eighth in the second Brands Hatch Sprint race

Photo by: Daniel James Smith

His fastest lap of 1m23.852s compared with Vervisch’s 1m23.704s best in the first half of the race.

Rossi reckoned he’d made a “big step forward” in the second of the two races at Brands.

“I improved a lot my lap times, especially towards the end of the race, when I was feeling more comfortable with the car and the track,” said Rossi, who never raced bikes at the Kent track.

“I really enjoyed those final laps.”

Rossi’s increase in pace as race two drew to a close allowed him to hold off the advances of Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer in another WRT Audi and then Tomas Drouet aboard an Auto Sport Promotion Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Drouet took the chequered flag just 0.7s behind Rossi, but was subsequently given a five-second time penalty for contact with Simmenauer at the Druids Hairpin.

Rossi and Vervisch finished out of the points in 13th position in race one.

Reigning GTWCE Sprint Cup champions Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts finished second in both races on a day that the Audi was not a match for either the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo or the Mercedes, which took the two overall victories.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Ferrari and Mercedes share sprint wins
Previous article

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Ferrari and Mercedes share sprint wins
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Lamborghini unveils new Huracan GT3 racer
Video Inside
GT

Lamborghini unveils new Huracan GT3 racer

Porsche: Four-car LMDh attack for Le Mans 2023 unlikely
Le Mans

Porsche: Four-car LMDh attack for Le Mans 2023 unlikely

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Sebring Prime
WEC

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Rossi eager to start GTWCE Sprint season at "very difficult" Brands GP
GT

Rossi eager to start GTWCE Sprint season at "very difficult" Brands GP

Berger: DTM wasn't right place for Rossi's first GT3 season
DTM

Berger: DTM wasn't right place for Rossi's first GT3 season

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime
MotoGP

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Audi Sport Team WRT More from
Audi Sport Team WRT
WRT announces third Le Mans entry led by Bortolotti, Vanthoor 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

WRT announces third Le Mans entry led by Bortolotti, Vanthoor

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in rookie GT3 season
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in rookie GT3 season

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Latest news

Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Ferrari and Mercedes share sprint wins
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Ferrari and Mercedes share sprint wins

Rossi eager to start GTWCE Sprint season at "very difficult" Brands GP
GT GT

Rossi eager to start GTWCE Sprint season at "very difficult" Brands GP

Valentino Rossi impresses WRT in wet Magny-Cours test
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Valentino Rossi impresses WRT in wet Magny-Cours test

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.