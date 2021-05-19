Nelson Piquet Jr to make U.S. racing return at COTA

Piquet will partner fellow ex-GP2 racer Sergio Jimenez in ANSA Motorsports’ #44 car in the one-make series opener, which has attracted a record 30 entries. The Lamborghinis will support the NASCAR Cup Series at Austin this weekend.

“I’m so happy that ANSA called me to do this race, I always enjoy coming back to the States to race,” said Piquet. “I’ve never raced in this series so looking forward to it – and it’s always fun to drive in a series where all the cars are theoretically the same.

“COTA is a great track, and with NASCAR being there it’ll be great to catch up with my old friends from there – my sister Julia will be there with Daniel [Suarez, her boyfriend who races in the NASCAR Cup Series] and I haven’t seen them for a while. I’d like to thank Alain, the team boss, for the invitation – and really looking forward to coming back to States after being away for so long due to Covid restrictions.

“Now I get to do some racing while seeing family and friends, so I can’t wait.”

Lamborghini NA Super Trofeo, ANSA Motorsports Photo by: Frankie Coletto

ANSA’s Alain Nadal added: “We are very excited to have Nelson driving our number 44 Lamborghini Super Trofeo race car for the opening the race at COTA this weekend.

“This is a milestone for ANSA Motorsports and our racing program having a driver of his caliber behind the wheel of one of our cars. We look forward to a good showing in such a competitive field this year.

“Nelson will be joined by Sergio Jimenez, our driver from last season who won at Laguna Seca, while Scott Andrews and Nico Jamin will be driving car 13 sponsored by Lamborghini Broward.”

ANSA, one of the most recognized South Florida racing organizations headquartered in Miami, runs its Lamborghinis in a ‘fire and ice’ livery concept. It also offers driver development and experiences ranging from competition karting, Ligier JSP3 Prototypes, KTM XBOWS as well as Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing.