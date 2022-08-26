2023 Cadillac V-LMDh is “wicked fun to drive” says Bamber

Listen to this article

Bamber, along with teammates Sebastien Bourdais and Alex Lynn and Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani, were taking part in a three-day development test of the all-new Cadillac, ahead of its debut in next January’s Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

Cadillac Racing will run the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship next season, as the V-LMDh replaces the DPi-V.R after six years and 27 race victories.

After lapping the 2.54-mile road course that will host the 2022 finale, Petit Le Mans, in October, Bamber said: “I think we had a really successful first test at Sebring and the guys at GM have done a great job in the short break to take all the information and make some positive steps forward in the overall development of the car.

“We continue to learn about the engine and the hybrid system, which is new for everybody. Same goes for the powertrain and the chassis with Dallara.

“The car is wicked fun to drive. Now it’s about getting more miles, so it’s a busy time coming up with tests that are critical to the project. All eyes forward to 2023.”

IMSA DPi champion Derani said: “To be part of the program and develop this new hybrid technology with Cadillac Racing is fantastic for me as a driver. I’ve had a successful time with the DPi and now I’m looking forward to the future.

“The car was born quite well; it’s a strong base where we can start working with the car. For a driver when they get in a car they immediately know if it’s a car that they’re going to be able to develop into a good car or they’re going to have lots of trouble with. The little that I’ve had so far in the car shows great promise.”

GM sports car racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser remarked: “We have a lot of durability work to do – which is putting as many miles on the car as possible. We also have a lot of integration work with the engine, hybrid and electronic braking system. Plus understanding the tires and making sure the driver experience is great, so they feel confident pushing the car to its limits in the races.”

IMSA has scheduled sanctioned tests for Oct. 3-5 and Dec. 6-7 for manufacturers in the GTP class. The Jan. 20-22 Roar Before the Rolex 24 will be the first official competition sessions.

The V-LMDh has big wheeltracks to follow. Since IMSA introduced the 2017-’22 DPi class rules, the current Cadillac DPi-V.R has recorded 27 victories, three manufacturer championships and three team and driver championships.

In the car’s final race, the two Ganassi, two AXR and single JDC Miller MotorSports entries will compete for the brand’s fourth Petit Le Mans victory.