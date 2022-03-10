53 cars entered for Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

Listen to this article

The action for the second round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will begin on Thursday, March 17, with three practice sessions, while qualifying is set for Friday, before the World Endurance Championship’s season-opening 1000km race. The Twelve Hours will start at 10.10am ET on Saturday.

Oliver Jarvis is aiming to become the first driver to win IMSA’s four endurance races in succession. Last year he won the Six Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans, sharing the Mazda RT24-P with Harry Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito. With Mazda’s departure, he moved to Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura, and won January’s Rolex 24 Hours with full-time partner Tom Blomqvist, as well as Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud.

With the latter two absent due to the IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway, Jarvis and Blomqvist will tackle Sebring with former Formula 1 driver, Stoffel Vandoorne.

For LMP2 and LMP3, this is the first points-scoring race of the season, so that DragonSpeed’s victorious Rolex 24 line-up of Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward, Devlin DeFrancesco and Eric Lux – the first three, of course, racing IndyCars at Texas next weekend – are gone to be replaced by the full-season line-up of Juan Pablo Montoya and Henrik Hedman, with third-driver duties carried out by JPM’s very promising 16-year-old son, Sebastian.

Bill Auberlen, a three-time class winner at the Twelve Hours of Sebring, will be making his 500th start in a BMW in the race, sharing the Turner Motorsport BMW M4 in GTD with Robby Foley and Michael Dinan. Auberlen is IMSA’s all-time leader in race victories, with 64 to his name.

Defending overall race-winners is the JDC Miller MotorSports team, for whom Tristan Vautier and Loic Duval return, but with Vautier’s full-season teammate now Richard Westbrook.

LMP2 defending winners Ben Keating, Mikkel Jensen and Scott Huffaker are reunited in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry, while LMP3 winners from 2021, CORE autosport, also have an unchanged line-up of Colin Braun, Jon Bennett and George Kurtz.

Pfaff Motorsports, whose Porsche 911 GT3R conquered GTD class at Sebring last year with Zach Robichon, Laurens Vanthoor and Lars Kern, have moved up to the new-for-’22 GTD Pro class, with the fearsome line-up of Mathieu Jaminet, Matt Campbell and Felipe Nasr.

Robichon remains in a Porsche, however, accompanying Jan Heylen and Ryan Hardwick in the Wright Motorsports GTD entry – a combo which, along with Richard Lietz, won its class in the Rolex 24 two months ago.

Full entry list for 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

N° Team (Sponsors) Car Drivers DPi – 7 cars 01 Cadillac Racing

(Cadillac V-Performance Academy)

Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R Sebastien Bourdais Renger van der Zande Ryan Hunter-Reay 02 Cadillac Racing

(Cadillac Accessories)

Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R Earl Bamber Alex Lynn TBA 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports (Mustang Sampling / Cadillac / Galp /Misahara) Cadillac DPi-V.R Tristan Vautier Richard Westbrook Loic Duval 10 Konica Minolta Racing (Konica Minolta) Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Ricky Taylor Filipe Albuquerque Will Stevens 31 Whelen Engineering Racing (Whelen Engineering) Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R Pipo Derani Tristan Nunez Mike Conway 48 Ally Cadillac (Ally) Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R Kamui Kobayashi Mike Rockenfeller Jose Maria Lopez 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian (AutoNation / Sirius XM / Arctic Wolf) Acura ARX-05 Oliver Jarvis Tom Blomqvist Stoffel Vandoorne LMP2 – 8 cars 8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks (Tower Events) Oreca 07-Gibson John Farano Louis Deletraz Rui Pinto de Andrade 11 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports TAFS / End ALZ Oreca 07-Gibson Steven Thomas Jonathan Bomarito Josh Pierson 18 Era Motorsport (Motul / Mechanixwear) Oreca 07-Gibson Dwight Merriman Ryan Dalziel Kyle Tilley 20 High Class Racing (Polar Handtools / Polar Seafood / Mascot Workwear / HRX / Motul / Skaarup / Ceramic Speed / Stobag / Wexler / ATS) Oreca 07-Gibson Dennis Andersen Anders Fjordbach Fabio Scherer 22 United Autosports (Aero / HRX / Maria Mallaband / Attis Insurance / Motul) Oreca 07-Gibson James McGuire Guy Smith Duncan Tappy 29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07-Gibson Giedo van der Garde Frits van Eerd Dylan Murry 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports (Wynns / Rain-X / Four Horsemen / Client Command / Max Connect) Oreca 07-Gibson Scott Huffaker Ben Keating Mikkel Jensen 81 DragonSpeed Oreca 07-Gibson Henrik Hedman Juan Pablo Montoya Sebastian Montoya LMP3 – 10 cars 6 Muehlner Motorsports America (H&R Das Fahrwerk / H&R Special Springs) Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan Moritz Kranz Ugo de Wilde Efrin Castro 7 Forty7 Motorsports (Drive Capital) Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan Mark Kvamme Anthony Mantella Trenton Estep 13 AWA (Orlando Corp / OMP / Sonic Tools / Racing Spirit / Urbinco / Westrock / Motul / Projekt / C17 Media) Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan Orey Fidani Kuno Wittmer Lars Kern 30 Jr III Racing (AirBnB / S2 Cyber ) Ligier JS P320-Nissan Garett Grist Dakota Dickerson Ari Balogh 33 Sean Creech Motorsports (Exelixis / Focal One / Alta) Ligier JS P320-Nissan Joao Barbosa Lance Willsey Malthe Jakobsen 36 Andretti Autosport (Galant / Window World) Ligier JS P320-Nissan Jarett Andretti Josh Burdon Gabby Chaves 38 Performance Tech Motorsports (Cardio Access / DOGOH.jp / Copec / Emasa / AIG Technologies) Ligier JS P320-Nissan Rasmus Lindh Dan Goldburg Cameron Shields 40 FastMD Racing (FastMD Healthcare Solutions / Track King / Archer Luxury Travel ) Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan Max Hanratty Todd Archer James Vance 54 CORE autosport (Crowdstrike / Motul / Flex-Box) Ligier JS P320-Nissan Jon Bennett Colin Braun George Kurtz 74 Riley Motorsport (74 Ranch Resort) Ligier JS P320-Nissan Kay van Berlo Felipe Fraga Gar Robinson GTD Pro – 11 cars 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R Antonio Garcia Jordan Taylor Nicky Catsburg 9 Pfaff Motorsports (Driveway / Motul / Pfaff Porsche) Porsche 911 GT3 R Matt Campbell Mathieu Jaminet Felipe Nasr 14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Jack Hawksworth Ben Barnicoat Aaron Telitz 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Ross Gunn Alex Riberas Maxime Martin 24 BMW M Team RLL (BMW of North America / Motul) BMW M4 GT3 Philipp Eng Marco Wittmann Nick Yelloly 25 BMW M Team RLL (BMW of North America / Motul) BMW M4 GT3 Connor De Phillippi John Edwards Augusto Farfus 62 Risi Competizione

Ferrari 488 GT3 Eddie Cheever III Daniel Serra Davide Rigon 63 TR3 Racing (Lamborghini Miami / Canoe) Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Mirko Bortolotti Andrea Caldarelli Marco Mapelli 79 WeatherTech Racing Proton Competition Porsche 911 GT3 R Cooper MacNeil Julien Andlauer Alessio Picariello 93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR (Harrison Contracting Co. / HPD) Acura NSX GT3 Ashton Harrison-Henry Kyle Marcelli Tom Long 97 WeatherTech Racing Proton Competition Mercedes AMG GT3 Cooper MacNeil Maro Engel Jules Gounon GTD – 17 cars 1 Paul Miller Racing

(TOTAL Lubricants / UIS and Paul Miller Auto Group) BMW M4 GT3 Bryan Sellers Madison Snow Erik Johansson 12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Frankie Montecalvo Scott Andrews Richard Heistand 16 Wright Motorsports (1st Phorm / Mountain Motorsports / Una Vida Tequila) Porsche 911 GT3 R Jan Heylen Ryan Hardwick Zacharie Robichon 21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Simon Mann Luis Perez Companc Toni Vilander 27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Roman de Angelis Ian James Tom Gamble 28 Alegra Motorsports (Navisec Cyber Security) Mercedes-AMG GT3 Michael de Quesada Maximilian Goetz Daniel Morad 32 Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports (Marine Data Solutions) Mercedes AMG GT3 Mike Skeen Stevan McAleer Daniel Juncadella 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing (Accel / Menlo / SailPoint / DataRobot / Palantir / Optimizely) Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Robert Megennis Corey Lewis Jeff Westphal 42 NTE/SSR (Southwest Funding / Lamborghini Dallas / Dropup / Fuquette) Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Jaden Conwright Don Yount Mateo Llarena 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Andy Lally John Potter Spencer Pumpelly 47 Cetilar Racing (Cetilar) Ferrari 488 GT3 Roberto Lacorte Giorgio Sernagiotto Antonio Fuoco 57 Winward Racing (Techemet / First Horizon / Exxon Mobil) Mercedes AMG GT3 Russell Ward Philip Ellis Marvin Dienst 59 Crucial Motorsports (Motul / JDRF / Lincoln Equities Group / Belle Haven Investments / Notlad Racing) McLaren 720S GT3 Jon Miller Patrick Gallagher Paul Holton 66 Gradient Racing (Investment Cayman / Unit Nutrition / Acura / HPD) Acura NSX GT3 Till Bechtolsheimer Mario Farnbacher Kyffin Simpson 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 Brendan Iribe Ollie Millroy Jordan Pepper 96 Turner Motorsport (Turner Motorsport / LiquiMoly / Barletta Engineering) BMW M4 GT3 Bill Auberlen Robby Foley Michael Dinan 99 Team Hardpoint (GRIDRIVAL / GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky) Porsche 911 GT3 R Rob Ferriol Katherine Legge Stefan Wilson