Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class
IMSA News

Acura confirms ORECA collaboration for LMDh effort

By:

Acura's new LMDh prototype for 2023 will be developed in conjunction with French constructor ORECA, the Honda brand has confirmed.

Acura confirms ORECA collaboration for LMDh effort

The news that Acura will continue a relationship that started with the current ARX-05 Daytona Prototype international follows nearly a year after it was announced that the marque would race on into the LMDh era in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in North America.

It was an open secret that the two companies would continue working together on the project to develop one of the new-rules hybrid prototypes.

David Salter, president and technical director of Honda Performance Development, the North American racing arm of Acura Motorsports, said: "It is a pleasure to announce we will continue our association with ORECA into the new, electrified LMDh era.

“We’ve enjoyed a very successful partnership with ORECA in the current Acura ARX-05 program, including winning the IMSA DPi manufacturers’ championship in both 2019 and 2020, and IMSA’s Michelin Endurance Cup this season.

"We expect the technical challenges of LMDh to be great, and competition among all of the manufacturers and teams to be intense.

"But that’s why Acura and HPD are involved in motorsport."

No technical details of a car that will be known as the ARX-06 have been announced, except that the next-generation ORECA LMP2 car around which it is being developed will carry "Acura-specific bodywork, aerodynamics and internal combustion engine".

Acura has formalized the Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing teams' participation with the new LMDh in 2023 in its latest statement.

The two teams were announced as having long-term deals on the LMDh confirmation late last year, which are understood to span three seasons. The ARX-06 could be up and running as early as March or April.

WTR boss Wayne Taylor has revealed that he is working to have a separate test team in operation over the second half of this season as part of an intensive development program with the car ahead of its homologation.

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

"The workload is going to be intense, so we are trying to build up a test team that will work alongside the race team," he told Motorsport.com. "We need a dedicated test team because we are going to do a lot of testing next year."

Taylor confirmed that son Ricky and Filipe Albuquerque, who finished second in this year's DPi drivers' championship, will remain with the team for the full IMSA campaign in 2022 aboard his solo ARX-05.

Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi will race with the team in the season-opening Daytona 24 Hours next January, but will not be the WTR's third driver for the four enduros that make up the Michelin-sponsored Endurance Cup as in 2021.

Rossi will be prevented from taking part in the Sebring 12 Hours in March because it clashes with Texas round of the IndyCar Series in which he will again compete with Andretti Autosport.

Taylor said he was still working on a third driver for 2022.

Britons Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis will be Shank's full-season drivers in 2022.

Helio Castroneves has been announced as the driver for the IMSA long-distance races, but it remains unclear whether his full-season IndyCar drive with the team will preclude him from racing at Sebring.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class
Previous article

Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Kobayashi named Toyota WEC team principal
WEC

Kobayashi named Toyota WEC team principal

Hirakawa replaces Nakajima in 2022 Toyota WEC line-up
WEC

Hirakawa replaces Nakajima in 2022 Toyota WEC line-up

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime
WEC

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Wayne Taylor Racing More from
Wayne Taylor Racing
Rossi feels “a lot of pressure” ahead of Petit Le Mans, Baja Road Atlanta
IMSA

Rossi feels “a lot of pressure” ahead of Petit Le Mans, Baja

Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day" Road America
IMSA

Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day"

Taylor, WTR tackled Watkins Glen with eye on championship Watkins Glen
IMSA

Taylor, WTR tackled Watkins Glen with eye on championship

Latest news

Acura confirms ORECA collaboration for LMDh effort
IMSA IMSA

Acura confirms ORECA collaboration for LMDh effort

Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class
IMSA IMSA

Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class

Racing Team Nederland joins IMSA for endurance rounds
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Racing Team Nederland joins IMSA for endurance rounds

Andretti Autosport reveals LMP3 drivers for 2022 IMSA season
IMSA IMSA

Andretti Autosport reveals LMP3 drivers for 2022 IMSA season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.