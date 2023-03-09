Acura gets biggest weight penalty but power increase for Sebring 12 Hours
Acura has been hit with the biggest weight handicap of all GTP manufacturers for the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsChampionship, the Sebring 12 Hours, on March 18.
Acura, Cadillac, Porsche and BMW all had to adhere to the same minimum weight limit of 1030kg for January's Rolex 24 at Daytona, the first race for the new breed of hybrid-powered LMDh cars in IMSA.
But the sanctioning body has decided to increase the minimum weight by a varying degree for each of the four manufacturers, with the Daytona-winning Acura ARX-06 now required to run at or above 1054kg.
This marks a 24kg increase over the season opener and means the ARX-06 will be 16kg heavier than the rebranded Cadillac V-Series.R, which will now be the lightest car in the category at 1038kg.
The BMW M Hybrid V8 and the Porsche 963 must weigh 1040 kg and and 1048 kg respectively, without taking into account the driver or the fuel load.
The power figures for the Sebring International Raceway round have also been adjusted, although in this case it is Acura which has received the biggest jump among the GTP marques.
The Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing-run Acuras will be allowed to race at a maximum power of 520 kW, a 20 kW bump from the Daytona round - where power units of all four manufacturers were capped to 500 kW.
The Porsche 963 entered by the factory Penske team will be the closest to the ARX-06 in this regard, with the German manufacturer allowed to run the car at 517 kW.
#02 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
The Cadillac (fielded by Action Express Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing) and the BMW (entered by the works RLL outfit) have been allotted the same useable power at 513 kW.
The maximum energy allowed in a stint has correspondingly been increased to 917 kW for the Acura, 912 kW for the Porsche and 905 kW for both the Cadillac and BMW.
The 2022 edition of the Sebring 12 Hours was won by the #02 Cadillac of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Neel Jani, with the General Motors brand locking out the podium spots between its CGR, AXR and JDC-Miller teams.
MSR goes to Sebring on the back of its second consecutive victory at Daytona, but was hit with a $50,000 fine and a loss of 200 championship points on Wednesday after being found guilty of manipulating tire pressure data.
Latest news
Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium
Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium
How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea
How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts
Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.