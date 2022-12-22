Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
IMSA News

Last chance to bid for genuine WTR Acura IMSA DPi race car

The race-winning Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 IMSA DPi race car from the 2022 season has been listed for sale on an online auction, which closes on Friday.

Charles Bradley
By:
Last chance to bid for genuine WTR Acura IMSA DPi race car
Listen to this article

With 24 hours remaining, the current bid for the car – which has been listed by Honda Performance Development on Bring a Trailer – is up to $390,000 at the time of writing.

Assembled by Wayne Taylor Racing, and driven by Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque for IMSA’s 2022 season, this car won the qualifying race for the Rolex 24 at Daytona on its debut.

It finished second at the Rolex to the sister car run by Meyer Shank Racing, but went on to win IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series races at Laguna Seca, Mid Ohio, Watkins Glen, and Road America.

The advent of the LMDh era in the renamed GTP class in IMSA means this car is ineligible for elite-level professional sportscar racing next year.

The Oreca-based ARX-05 is chassis #7, and was driven for approximately 11k miles during the 2022 IMSA season.

On Thursday, Albuquerque tweeted:

 

The car is being sold in its black, silver, and blue #10 Konica Minolta livery, and comes fitted with its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter AR35TT HPD V6 paired with a paddle-shifted Xtrac six-speed sequential gearbox. The car last raced in the Petit Le Mans event at Road Atlanta in September 2022, and the seller states that the gearbox was installed less than 3k miles ago.

Other features include:

  • ORECA-built carbon-fiber monocoque chassis
  • Double-wishbone pushrod suspension
  • Air-jack system
  • Brembo six-piston brake calipers over AP Racing carbon rotors
  • Staggered-width 18″ Rotiform forged aluminum wheels
  • Cosworth electronics and a McLaren ECU
  • ORECA steering wheel with an inset MoTeC display unit
  • Schroth Racing six-point harness
  • Lifeline fire-suppression system
Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing
10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley
1/10

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing
10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley
2/10

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing
10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley
3/10

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing
10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley
4/10

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing
10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley
5/10

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing
10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley
6/10

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing
10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley
7/10

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing
10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley
8/10

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing
10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley
9/10

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing
10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley
10/10

Photo by: Wayne Taylor Racing

It is being offered by Honda Performance Development in Brownsburg, Indiana, with a bill of sale.

