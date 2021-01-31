Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Albuquerque drove “race of my life” in late-race Rolex 24 duel

shares
comments
Albuquerque drove “race of my life” in late-race Rolex 24 duel
By:

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque says he had to drive the “race of my life” to keep ahead of Renger van der Zande in the closing stages of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, until the Dutchman was forced to pit with a puncture.

WTR recorded its third successive Rolex 24 victory in its first race since switching from Cadillac to Acura in the off-season, a move which included van der Zande exiting the team to join Chip Ganassi Racing. Albuquerque shared the winning ARX-05 with Ricky Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi.

As the leading duo battled nose-to-tail in the closing stages of the 24-hour Florida sportscar classic, Chip Ganassi quipped from the pits: “He’s got great motivation to beat the #10” – just before van der Zande suddenly slowed and swerved into the pits with a right-rear blowout.

“I could see his eyes in my mirrors!” Albuquerque told NBCSN in Victory Lane of the pressure he was under from van der Zande. “He was so hungry for this, especially with the whole story of him leaving Wayne Taylor [Racing] to join another team.

“He was faster, definitely, but one thing to catch, it’s another thing to pass. He was really pushing hard, I was lucky he had a puncture, he was strong through the Bus Stop. I think it was a hell of a show, probably the hardest race of my life. It was beautiful.”

Read Also:

Ricky Taylor decided to hand the car over to Albuquerque for the final stints, having been given the option to stay in the car.

“It was absolutely the right decision, he’s a superstar – he won the world championship in the WEC last year – and we always knew he was the one we wanted in our car,” said Taylor. “I couldn’t ask for a better teammate, along with Alex and Helio, he had all the pressure in the world on him at the end, he took it like a champion.

“You have to send love to the Chip Ganassi guys, they were on it all day and were unfortunate at the end. They didn’t deserve that [puncture].”

Team boss Wayne Taylor added: “Six wins at this place, it’s fucking awesome. I had about that much vodka just near the end, I couldn’t stand it any longer, my stomach was that animated.”

Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

Previous article

Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

Next article

Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson plan to make Rolex 24 returns

Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson plan to make Rolex 24 returns
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author Charles Bradley

