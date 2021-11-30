Andretti Autosport reveals LMP3 drivers for 2022 IMSA season

Andretti and Burdon will campaign the #36 Gallant Ligier JS P320 in all LMP3 rounds, Burdon having impressed the team in his initial run at Petit Le Mans this year.

This line-up will be bolstered next January for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where they will be joined by 2014 Indy Lights champion and former IndyCar driver Gabby Chaves, and rising Road To Indy star Rasmus Lindh who raced for LMP3 rival Performance Tech Motorsports in IMSA this past season and took pole in the 2021 12 Hours of Sebring.

Burdon commented, “I am excited to continue racing with Andretti Autosport alongside Jarett for the 2022 IMSA season. I am motivated by the strength of our program and our sole focus is to fight for the championship.”

Added Chaves: “I cannot say how excited I am to be joining Andretti Autosport for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona! I have been following their LMP3 progress in IMSA closely this year and truly believe they have what it takes to win at Daytona.

“When I began speaking with Jarett and the team, I immediately jumped at the opportunity to be part of it. They have put together an amazing driver, engineering, and mechanic lineup to come out swinging in 2022.”

“I’m looking forward to the experience,” said Andretti. “I think we have a great driver line up and the team is ready. This is a historic competition and we are all excited to be a part of it.”