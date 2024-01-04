Subscribe
IMSA The Roar Before The 24
News

AO Racing confirms IMSA plans with GTD Pro entry for 2024

AO Racing announced its plans to run a GTD Pro entry for the 2024 season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
AO Racing

The team moves up from the GTD category and will run in the Porsche 911 GT3 R known as ‘Rexy’ that sports its fan-favorite Tyrannosarus Rex livery.

Porsche factory driver Michael Christensen joins a lineup for the Rolex 24 At Daytona that also features regulars Sebastian Priaulx and Laurin Heinrich.

“Rexy is ready to step up to GTD Pro,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “The public welcomed our GT3 Rawr with open arms and it was a no-brainer to bring Rexy back for another season of racing. The addition of Michael to the team only strengthens our effort as we advance to the GTD Pro class.”

A native of Denmark, Christensen started his Porsche career in 2012 when he joined its young driver program, becoming an official Porsche factory driver the following year. A winner of the 24 Hour of Le Mans and also an FIA World Endurance Championship champion, helps bolsters the team’s roster for IMSA’s season-opening endurance classic.

“I’m very pleased to join AO Racing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Christensen. “It’s a great team, with a lot of talented people and a good driver lineup. I truly believe that we should be in a strong position to fight for a top position!”

This latest confirmation by AO Racing comes after the team shared last month it will also compete in the LMP2 class with an Oreca 07 Gibson that will be driven reigning class champion Paul-Loup Chatin and team owner PJ Hyett. Additional drivers for the endurance rounds have yet to be announced.

Read Also:

 

shares
comments
Previous article Porsche improving pace relative to IMSA rivals, says Cameron
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

Indy NXT

Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

IndyCar

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

IndyCar 2023 season review: Chip Ganassi Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Chip Ganassi Racing

IndyCar

IndyCar 2023 season review: Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Chip Ganassi Racing

Latest news

Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024

Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024

FE Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024

Dodge sold two 'zombie car' Vipers in 2023

Dodge sold two 'zombie car' Vipers in 2023

Auto Automotive

Dodge sold two 'zombie car' Vipers in 2023 Dodge sold two 'zombie car' Vipers in 2023

Friday favourite: The street track gem behind a breakthrough IndyCar result

Friday favourite: The street track gem behind a breakthrough IndyCar result

Indy IndyCar

Friday favourite: The street track gem behind a breakthrough IndyCar result Friday favourite: The street track gem behind a breakthrough IndyCar result

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

F1 Formula 1

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe