AO Racing confirms IMSA plans with GTD Pro entry for 2024
AO Racing announced its plans to run a GTD Pro entry for the 2024 season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
The team moves up from the GTD category and will run in the Porsche 911 GT3 R known as ‘Rexy’ that sports its fan-favorite Tyrannosarus Rex livery.
Porsche factory driver Michael Christensen joins a lineup for the Rolex 24 At Daytona that also features regulars Sebastian Priaulx and Laurin Heinrich.
“Rexy is ready to step up to GTD Pro,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “The public welcomed our GT3 Rawr with open arms and it was a no-brainer to bring Rexy back for another season of racing. The addition of Michael to the team only strengthens our effort as we advance to the GTD Pro class.”
A native of Denmark, Christensen started his Porsche career in 2012 when he joined its young driver program, becoming an official Porsche factory driver the following year. A winner of the 24 Hour of Le Mans and also an FIA World Endurance Championship champion, helps bolsters the team’s roster for IMSA’s season-opening endurance classic.
“I’m very pleased to join AO Racing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Christensen. “It’s a great team, with a lot of talented people and a good driver lineup. I truly believe that we should be in a strong position to fight for a top position!”
This latest confirmation by AO Racing comes after the team shared last month it will also compete in the LMP2 class with an Oreca 07 Gibson that will be driven reigning class champion Paul-Loup Chatin and team owner PJ Hyett. Additional drivers for the endurance rounds have yet to be announced.
