Askew joins Riley Motorsports LMP3 line-up for Rolex 24

Askew, who scored a podium in his rookie NTT IndyCar Series season, is still seeking an IndyCar ride for 2021, after being let go by Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

Following a nasty shunt while avoiding a collision with other cars in the Indianapolis 500, he was eventually diagnosed with concussion and had to miss two races before returning for the season finale.

There remain at least four unconfirmed drives available among IndyCar teams, but in the mean time Askew has landed a ride in the LMP3-class Riley Technologies Liger JSP320 for January’s 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

He and Australia’s rising sportscar star Scott Andrews will join full-time drivers Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson in the #74 entry. For Askew and Andrews, this will mark their Rolex 24 Hours debuts.

Fraga, one of the stars in the prestigious Stock Car Brasil series, competed for Riley in the Mercedes AMG GT3 in 2019, winning the Michelin Endurance Cup and finishing second in the 24 Hours at Daytona. Gar Robinson, who competes in Trans Am, also raced for Riley in 2020.