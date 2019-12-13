Aston Martin to field factory car in Daytona 24

AMR will run a GT Daytona class Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in the opening round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship on January 26/27 for Paul Dalla Lana, who will drive together with current teammate Ross Gunn and former co-drivers Pedro Lamy and Mathias Lauda.

Dalla Lana, Lamy and Lauda made AMR's last start at Daytona in 2017 together with Marco Sorensen.

AMR team principal John Gaw told Motorsport.com said: "Paul and I have been pushing each other to do it, because we feel we have unfinished business at Daytona."

"We came close in 2016 [when an AMR car finished fourth in class], so it's a race we'd like to win."

Gaw also revealed that AMR will also be placing a factory driver with the new Heart of Racing squad, which will contest the full IMSA series with a new Vantage GT3, for the Daytona enduro.

Expat Briton Ian James, who has helped set up the team, and Alex Riberas are expected to be among the drivers.

Gaw also stated that AMR hasn't given up on his ambition to enter IMSA's GT Le Mans class with the Vantage GTE.

"We'd love to be there in North America, because it is a big market for us," he said. "It's a question of finding the right sponsor or partner."