NASCAR's Austin Dillon to run Rolex 24 with RWR Eurasia

On Thursday, RWR Eurasia announced three of its four drivers which will compete in one of Eurasia’s Ligier JS P217 Gibsons in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener.

Joining Dillon will be Salih Yoluc, a Turkish driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GTE-Am class, and Cody Ware, the reigning Asian Le Mans Series champion.

Eurasia Motorsport and Rick Ware Racing had announced late last month it would field an LMP2 entry in the Rolex 24 under the RWR Eurasia banner. The entry is also operating in collaboration with the BAM Motorsport Management consultancy.

Dillon, a former Xfinity and Truck series champion, owns three career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and finished 11th in the series standings in 2020, tying his career-best effort.

Also planning to compete in the Rolex 24 are reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who completed his final fulltime season in NASCAR in 2020.

Following the 2021 season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 14, the Cup Series will remain in Daytona and compete on the DIS Road Course the following weekend, which is the same course used for the Rolex 24 except for an added chicane off oval Turn 4.

RWR Eurasia will announce its fourth and final driver for the team at a later date.

Eurasia, a Philippines-registered team, has its base at the Malaysian Sepang Circuit and for the 2021 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will operate out of the RWR facility in Mooreville, N.C.

RWR has recently competed in both Prototypes and the NASCAR Cup Series.