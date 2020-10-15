Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
09 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Practice 4 in
00 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta II / Practice report

IMSA Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac tops second practice

shares
comments
IMSA Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac tops second practice
By:

Action Express Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque led second practice for Motul Petit Le Mans, topping the charts by over half a second.

With a lap of 69.366sec around the 2.54-mile Road Atlanta course, Albuquerque ended up 0.527sec quicker than Tristan Nunez in the #77 Mazda RT24-P, and over 0.6sec faster than the next quickest Cadillac DPi-V.R. That was the Wayne Taylor Racing car of Ryan Briscoe who narrowly edged Dane Cameron in the Acura Team Penske ARX-05.

Simon Trummer moved PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports to the top of LMP2, but only narrowly ahead of Colin Braun in the Performance Tech Motorsports machine.

With his final lap of the session, Antonio Garcia nailed top spot in GT Le Mans for Corvette Racing, three tenths clear of the BMWs of John Edwards and Connor De Phillippi.

Robby Foley was fastest in GT Daytona, driving the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 in which he and Bill Auberlen won last week on Charlotte’s Roval. But Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan continued to shine, as it did this morning, with Madison Snow taking second ahead of Shinya Michimi in the #86 Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing.

Evening practice, a 90min session, begins at 7.30pm local (Eastern) time.

 

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Taylor leads opening practice for Acura

Previous article

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Taylor leads opening practice for Acura
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta II
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

Aragon MotoGP: What next in topsy-turvy season? – podcast
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Aragon MotoGP: What next in topsy-turvy season? – podcast

Sato: Indy win “not revenge on Ganassi, just pure satisfaction”
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Sato: Indy win “not revenge on Ganassi, just pure satisfaction”

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Valvoline - 110 years of competition
Automotive Automotive / News

Valvoline - 110 years of competition

Latest news

IMSA Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac tops second practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac tops second practice

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Taylor leads opening practice for Acura
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Taylor leads opening practice for Acura

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence

Castroneves expects to announce 2021 plans within a month
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Castroneves expects to announce 2021 plans within a month

Trending

1
Formula 1

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

2
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: What next in topsy-turvy season? – podcast

3h
3
IndyCar

Sato: Indy win “not revenge on Ganassi, just pure satisfaction”

4
IMSA

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence

5
Formula 1

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel

Latest news

IMSA Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac tops second practice
IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac tops second practice

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Taylor leads opening practice for Acura
IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Taylor leads opening practice for Acura

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence
IMSA

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence

Castroneves expects to announce 2021 plans within a month
IndyCar

Castroneves expects to announce 2021 plans within a month

Auberlen credits BMW M6 with GTD domination at Charlotte
IMSA

Auberlen credits BMW M6 with GTD domination at Charlotte

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.