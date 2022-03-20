Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Corvette drivers surprised by pace after 12th Sebring win Next / JDC-Miller Cadillac hobbled by cooling issue at Sebring
IMSA / Sebring News

Bamber "made a meal" of run to Sebring 12 Hours win

Earl Bamber has admitted that he “made a meal” of his run to victory in the Sebring 12 Hours round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with the Ganassi Cadillac team. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Bamber "made a meal" of run to Sebring 12 Hours win
Listen to this article

The New Zealander revealed that he vowed to himself that he wasn’t going to lose victory in round two of the IMSA series together with Alex Lynn and Neel Jani after dropping back as the result of a drive-through with just over an hour to go. 

Read Also:

“After the drive-through, I said to myself there was no way I was going to lose the win,” Bamber told Motorsport.com. “I caught the #5 [JDC-Miller] Cadillac, got back in the lead, and three corners later I had the incident with the Ferrari and spun around.

“I did some of my best driving and some of my worst driving in the space of two stints today.

“I made a meal of it to be honest, because we should have won by 30 or 35s - I made life difficult for myself.”

Bamber stormed into a clear lead in the #02 Cadillac DPi-V.R during the ninth hour of the race after taking the car over from Jani, who came in as a late replacement for Kevin Magnussen after the Dane’s return to Formula 1 with Haas. 

Lynn handed the #02 Caddy back to Bamber for the run to the flag with an advantage of 25s. 

That was wiped out when Bamber tagged the AWA Duqueine LMP3 car at Turn 3 on his out-lap, which resulted in the drive-through. 

“I expected that he would slow down more, but he carried good speed into the corner and was right there at the apex,” explained Bamber. “It was my fault.”

Bamber returned to the track after taking the penalty with a deficit of nearly five seconds to Richard Westbrook in the JDC-Miller Caddy, but closed down the gap in the space of six laps. 

He passed the Briton at Turn 10, before clipping the GT Daytona class AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo further around the lap at Turn 16. 

“I thought I’d cleared him: I left a gap, but it obviously wasn’t enough,” said Bamber. “We were lucky not to get some damage, but when you have a such a good car, it’s easy to come back.”

 

The winning Cadillac resumed with a six-second deficit to the JDC-Miller car, but was back in the lead within six laps after Westbrook was baulked in Turn 16 and outdragged down the back straight with 45 minutes left on the clock. 

Bamber retained the lead after the final round of pitstops, but faced a late challenge from Tristan Vautier who had taken over the JDC-Miller car. 

The Frenchman briefly got within three seconds of the leader before taking the chequered flag 6.4s in arrears of Bamber.

shares
comments
Corvette drivers surprised by pace after 12th Sebring win
Previous article

Corvette drivers surprised by pace after 12th Sebring win
Next article

JDC-Miller Cadillac hobbled by cooling issue at Sebring

JDC-Miller Cadillac hobbled by cooling issue at Sebring
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Sebring 12H, Hour 6: Action Express Cadillac leads at halfway Sebring
IMSA

Sebring 12H, Hour 6: Action Express Cadillac leads at halfway

WEC allows LMDh cars to race in Hypercar class in 2022
WEC

WEC allows LMDh cars to race in Hypercar class in 2022

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Earl Bamber More from
Earl Bamber
Ganassi confirms second Cadillac and driver line-up for ’22
Video Inside
IMSA

Ganassi confirms second Cadillac and driver line-up for ’22

Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up Bathurst II
Supercars

Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up

Vanthoor and Bamber join WeatherTech in GTE Pro at Le Mans
Le Mans

Vanthoor and Bamber join WeatherTech in GTE Pro at Le Mans

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?” Indy 500
IndyCar

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”

Johnson ahead of oval IndyCar debut: “I need to be further up” Texas
IndyCar

Johnson ahead of oval IndyCar debut: “I need to be further up”

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

BMW convinced double podium was possible in Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA IMSA

BMW convinced double podium was possible in Sebring 12 Hours

JDC-Miller Cadillac hobbled by cooling issue at Sebring
IMSA IMSA

JDC-Miller Cadillac hobbled by cooling issue at Sebring

Bamber "made a meal" of run to Sebring 12 Hours win
IMSA IMSA

Bamber "made a meal" of run to Sebring 12 Hours win

Corvette drivers surprised by pace after 12th Sebring win
IMSA IMSA

Corvette drivers surprised by pace after 12th Sebring win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.