Previous / BMW reveals 2022 IMSA GTD Pro entry, LMDh teaser Next / Petit Le Mans IMSA, H2: Bourdais leads Nasr, Corvettes head GTLM
IMSA / Road Atlanta News

Bamber to sub for sick Magnussen in Ganassi Cadillac

By:

Earl Bamber has been added to the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac line-up for today’s Petit Le Mans to replace the sickly Kevin Magnussen.

Bamber to sub for sick Magnussen in Ganassi Cadillac

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta was set to be Magnussen’s final race for the team, as he defects to the Peugeot sportscar program in 2022.

However, Bamber, one of three new full-time drivers to Ganassi’s sportscar squad in 2022, has received an early call-up to join Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon in the #01 Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Said Bamber: “First of all, I hope Kevin is OK, he is feeling a bit under the weather. I was just saying to the guys I was about to enjoy a nice breakfast and now I am getting suited for the warm-up.

“This all happened in about the last hour. I have to say thanks to the Chip Ganassi Racing team for putting the trust in me to jump into the car. We had a test here a few weeks back so I am familiar with the Cadillac DPi-V.R on this track.

“Let’s see what the day brings. It is most important to try and get a good result and let the main drivers do the business at the end.”

