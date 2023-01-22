Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Rolex 24: Blomqvist’s Acura beats Nasr’s Porsche to Daytona pole Next / Mercedes drivers elated by GTD pole sweep for Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA / Roar Before The 24 News

Blomqvist had to “wing it” on Rolex 24 at Daytona pole lap

Tom Blomqvist says his pole lap for Rolex 24 was sketchy since a red flag left the GTP cars inadequate time to warm their tires for their final run.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 led four of the five sessions across Friday and Saturday, with Blomqvist new full-time teammate Colin Braun and endurance teammate Helio Castroneves all taking turns at the top.

But the battle between Acura and Porsche closed up throughout the sessions, and the Penske-run Porsche 963s were firmly in the pole battle, as the two Acura teams adopted different tactics for qualifying. Ricky Taylor in the Wayne Taylor Racing entry went out on fresh tires and whittled his time down to 1min34.198sec, while Blomqvist went out on scrubbed Michelins and returned to the pits for new ones.

Meanwhile, the Porsches of Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr responded strongly to WTR's challenge, but after setting fastest times in Sectors 1 and 2, Tandy lost control at the Bus Stop chicane and struck the tire wall. By the time his car was retrieved and the tires were re-stacked, the GTP cars had time for just a warm-up lap and a single flyer.

Nasr was first to beat Taylor’s benchmark, by a mere 0.084sec, but Blomqvist then beat the Porsche ace by 0.083sec.

“It was a bit wild,” said the defending IMSA Prototype champion to IMSA TV. “I had no real reference to be honest, I had to wing that one a bit.

“I knew I had a good car, I knew if it was under me that I could do the job, but the tires weren’t even up to temperature so I had to lick the stamp and send it sorta thing.

“Great job by the team, Acura, HPD and Oreca; it’s really promising ahead of next weekend. A lot of work still ahead of us to be back here [in Victory Lane] next weekend.

“Maybe I’ve been lucky with genetics that some things don’t faze me, I dunno. I’ve got a lot of confidence after last year and the team has a lot of faith in me to do the job, which makes my life more relaxing in the car, and that enables me to extract the right kind of performance.” 

Team founder and co-owner Mike Shank said: “I’m so relieved – tribute to HPD, Acura and Honda, all the engineers and mechanics at MSR and, of course, our badass driver Tom Blomqvist. To get one lap to do it… we thought we were screwed when the red flag came out. It was on him today, he is a rockstar, he’s the future and we love having him on board. 

“Pole matters when you have high-stakes OEM racing like this. We have to come out here and prove ourselves.

“We’ve got a lot to go on next week, we know that, but this confirms all the work that all the folks have put in. That’s more joy than I’ve felt in a long time.” 

An admiring Castroneves added: “It was a little nerve-wracking. Tom is a superstar, he did a phenomenal job. The wind is so strong at Turn 3 and the Bus Stop, it’s so tough out there. What an incredible job from Acura and MSR.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Rolex 24: Blomqvist’s Acura beats Nasr’s Porsche to Daytona pole
Previous article

Rolex 24: Blomqvist’s Acura beats Nasr’s Porsche to Daytona pole
Next article

Mercedes drivers elated by GTD pole sweep for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Mercedes drivers elated by GTD pole sweep for Rolex 24 at Daytona
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Tom Blomqvist More from
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun lands Meyer Shank IMSA ride with Blomqvist
IMSA

Colin Braun lands Meyer Shank IMSA ride with Blomqvist

Castroneves, Pagenaud to remain as MSR’s endurance extras
IMSA

Castroneves, Pagenaud to remain as MSR’s endurance extras

Blomqvist committed to sportscars, eager for more IndyCar chances Sebring October testing
IndyCar

Blomqvist committed to sportscars, eager for more IndyCar chances

Meyer Shank Racing More from
Meyer Shank Racing
New docuseries is publicity that IndyCar deserves and needs
IndyCar

New docuseries is publicity that IndyCar deserves and needs

Vips, Armstrong among those testing IndyCars at Sebring
IndyCar

Vips, Armstrong among those testing IndyCars at Sebring

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Latest news

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner are content with progress made with their C8.R over the course of the Roar Before the 24, but they’re less certain of their ultimate pace for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test
Supercars Supercars

Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test

Ford and Supercars are remaining tight-lipped following the performance comparison test between the Gen3 Mustang and Camaro on Monday.

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt
IMSA IMSA

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt

Nick Tandy says he was lucky that his Porsche 963 didn’t sustain “too much damage” in his qualifying crash for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Cup teams still see 'a path forward' on revenue-sharing deal
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Cup teams still see 'a path forward' on revenue-sharing deal

NASCAR Cup Series teams remain optimistic there remains “a path forward” to securing a new revenue-sharing plan to help improve teams’ long-term fiscal sustainability.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.