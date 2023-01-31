Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / BMW boss Rahal says finishing Rolex 24 was "almost like a win"
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours Analysis

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

Since joining the Meyer Shank Racing Acura team a little over 12 months ago, Tom Blomqvist has been nothing short of a revelation in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s top class.

Jamie Klein
By:
How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR
Listen to this article

Last year he won his first Rolex 24 at Daytona on his way to the final title of the DPi era alongside Oliver Jarvis, and last weekend he added a second watch to his collection in the Florida endurance classic.

It marks a remarkable turnaround for a driver who went through a difficult phase in his final years as a BMW driver, but whose junior single-seater record suggested that the kind of performances he has shown lately at MSR have always been possible.

After all, this is the driver that finished second in the championship in a stacked Formula 3 European Championship field in 2014. That year’s champion was current Alpine F1 man Esteban Ocon, while the third-placed driver was some guy named Max Verstappen. Whatever happened to him…

Jokes aside, considering that Verstappen has gone on to become a modern F1 great, any driver that was able to go toe-to-toe with him even at an early stage in the Dutchman’s career is clearly a serious talent. And yet, it’s only in the last year or so that we’ve seen Blomqvist hit such highs again.

“When I was in F3 I was competing against Max and Ocon and some big guys that are racing in F1 now,” Blomqvist told Motorsport.com after his triumph last weekend. “I feel like I have the talent to be there as well, but things didn’t work out, didn’t go in that direction. 

“I struggled for a few years, I probably wasn’t in the right environment, but Mike [Shank] and Jim [Meyer] have allowed me to reach the potential that I showed earlier on in my career.” 

 

The reference to not being in the right environment refers to BMW, where Blomqvist spent five seasons as a factory driver from 2015 to ‘19. He was initially signed to race in the DTM (beating ex-Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen to the vacant seat in the Bavarian marque’s roster in the process), and the collaboration started promisingly enough with a win in the first year and a lofty sixth in the standings in the next. 

But then somehow, Blomqvist fell out of favour within the marque, spending a brief stint with the BMW-aligned Andretti Formula E team before being axed in favour of Stephane Sarrazin, and then losing his DTM drive after 2017. He made only sporadic outings at the wheel of the M8 GTE in 2018, and left the brand after a season in IMSA’s GTLM ranks.

It wasn’t until Blomqvist joined JOTA for an assault on the LMP2 class of the WEC in 2021, following a relatively quiet 2020, that he was noticed again by Shank, who was looking for a pair of new DPi drivers after Dane Cameron joined Porsche and Olivier Pla was ditched before the end of a disappointing season.

“He was with BMW and he did a lot of high level stuff, and then fell out of favour or I don't know what happened, but he was a free agent,” said Shank. “I started looking at his numbers and I'm like, ‘we should test this guy’. 

“So I take him to Road Atlanta in the DPi car in the fall of '21, and he got in this car and just slayed it. I called Jim and I said, ‘This is our guy.’ There's no question about it.

“He reminds me a little bit when [Robert] Wickens came into IndyCar out of DTM. He's just got this -- he truly believes he's the fastest guy out there, and he proved it, even that first stint of his from the get-go [on Saturday]. We believe in him.”

 

And it’s that sense of trust that Blomqvist, who superbly handled the pressure of qualifying, starting and finishing the #60 MSR Acura at Daytona, believes has been the key to getting back on top of his game after his spell in the doldrums.

“I feel really good in this team,” Blomqvist says. “They put so much faith in me, which gives me a lot of confidence and enables me to get the best out of myself. It makes me feel very relaxed when I’m driving. It’s been amazing to be part of this team.”

It’s not just Acura prototype machinery in which Blomqvist has turned heads. He also impressed when he has handed the chance by MSR to try his hand in an IndyCar test at Sebring late last year, prompting some to suggest that a move to the single-seater series with the same group would be the logical next step for his career.

Asked about just such a possibility, Blomqvist replies: “I would love to give that a crack but unfortunately it’s not down to me. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing on-track, keep pressuring Mike and Jim… and we’ll see if there are any possibilities.”

But whether it’s in an IndyCar or an Acura ARX-06, it’s clear that MSR has no intention of letting go its prized asset any time soon.

“I went after him,” said Shank. “Now we've got him locked up. He isn't going anywhere!”

Co-owner Meyer added: “Mike said, I'm going to test this guy. I go, I don't even know who this guy is. He goes, ‘Leave it to me’, and then literally one minute later, he said, ‘We're done. We have who we need, our future in sports car racing, and it's great’.

“We're thrilled to be in the Tom Blomqvist business.”

Read Also:

 

shares
comments

Related video

BMW boss Rahal says finishing Rolex 24 was "almost like a win"
Previous article

BMW boss Rahal says finishing Rolex 24 was "almost like a win"
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability in Rolex 24 at Daytona Daytona 24 Hours
Video Inside
IMSA

HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability in Rolex 24 at Daytona

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown Daytona 24 Hours
Video Inside
IMSA

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Supercars Supercars

Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort

Craig Lowndes is gearing up to take part in both the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000 later this year.

NASCAR unveils slew of new rules changes for 2023
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR unveils slew of new rules changes for 2023

NASCAR unveiled a slew of rules changes on Tuesday, including the elimination of stage breaks in most road course events.

Pagenaud: “A shame” that sims have replaced track time in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud: “A shame” that sims have replaced track time in IndyCar

Simon Pagenaud regrets having to correlate so much simulator work with relatively few days on track as he tries to tackle the tire-wear issue that bugged him in 2022.

Amid ChatGPT buzz, is AI ready to take over Formula 1 strategy?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Amid ChatGPT buzz, is AI ready to take over Formula 1 strategy?

The viral success of ChatGPT since its launch has lifted interest surrounding Artificial Intelligence to new heights.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era Prime

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

After much anticipation, the new dawn for sportscar racing got underway with a result that mirrored the pattern of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's previous DPi era. Here's how Acura once again took top honours in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a 1-2 led by Meyer Shank Racing.

IMSA
Jan 30, 2023
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Prime

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A programme focused on IMSA for now will expand to the WEC and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism.

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.