Rolex 24: Blomqvist’s Acura beats Nasr’s Porsche to Daytona pole

Listen to this article

GTP

Due to poor weather and only two of the new GTP cars taking to the track in Saturday’s two-hour evening session, the class was granted an extra 15mins’ prep before qualifying.

Sebastien Bourdais and Alex Lynn were installed in the #01 and #02 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-LMDh entries, Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr took charge of the Team Penske-run Porsche 963s, Philipp Eng was wheeling one of the BMW M Hybrid V8s run by Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Pipo Derani was driving the Action Express Racing Cadillac, Ricky Taylor pedaled the Acura ARX-06 of Wayne Taylor Racing, while the similar car of Meyer Shank Racing was driven by Tom Blomqvist. The #25 BMW missed the session because the car was still in the IMSA tech line.

Tandy was the first to get into the 95sec range, with a 1min35.530sec, then lowered the mark to 1:35.349sec, then 1:35.228. Then Blomqvist and Nasr set identical times to each other to draw within 0.08sec, and next time by Blomqvist was on top with a 1:35.081 for MSR Acura.

That wasn’t the final roll of the dice though, because Nasr cracked the 95sec barrier with an impressive 1min34.926sec around the 3.56-mile Daytona course. The session showed that Wayne Taylor Racing Acura (fifth overall) was fastest in Sector 1, Nasr’s 963 was quickest in Sector 2, and Meyer Shank’s Acura was top in Sector 3.

Some 75mins later, after the lower classes had qualified, the GTP cars were back on track for their 20min qualifying session.

The two Acuras were first out, and Taylor delivered a 1min34.783sec effort on his third lap and 1:34.295 on his fourth. Blomqvist then pitted for fresh tires, while Taylor let his tires cool before going for another fast one – an impressive 1:34.198.

Nick Yelloly in the #25 BMW got within 0.9sec, but he was pushed down to fifth, by Nasr, Tandy and teammate Eng.

Tandy had set the fastest two sectors of all on his next lap, but braking for the Bus Stop chicane – where LMP2 drivers had reported a severe tail wind – Tandy lost control on turn-in and struck the tire wall. That brought out the red flag and cost the #6 car its two fastest times.

That left the cars with just one chance of a flying lap, and it was going to be tough to make an impression without tire warmers, but Nasr delivered an excellent 1min34.114sec to beat Taylor… only to see his time shaded by a 1min34.031sec from Blomqvist’s MSR Acura!

Bourdais had sat idle for the majority of the session, but emerged from the pits in determined mood to land a 1min34.262sec and fourth on the grid alongside Taylor, and within a quarter-second of the pole.

Teammate Lynn will start from fifth alongside Derani of AXR, while the BMWs of Eng and Yelloly were a respectable seventh and eighth, within 1sec of pole.

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre Photo by: Art Fleischmann

LMP2

With the amateurs onboard to qualify, Steven Thomas led the field on track and on the times at first, the TDS Racing driver getting down to a 1min41.813sec. Ben Keating of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports was looking increasingly frustrated right behind him, finally found enough clear air to slam in a 1:40.541 to go fastest by 1.2sec ahead of Francois Heriau in the second TDS car.

Before anyone could try and close the gap, the red flag flew. Almost simultaneously, Fred Poordad had gone into the tires at Turn 6, taking a front fender off his Proton Competition entry, while John Farano had piled the Tower Motorsports entry he shares with Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and Kyffin Simpson hard into the tires at Turn 7.

Once the crumpled Oreca had been retrieved and the tire wall rebuilt, there was no time left for the action to resume and so Keating had Rolex 24 pole in the handsome Wynn’s car.

#33 Sean Creech Motorsport, Ligier JS P320, LMP3: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

LMP3

Cameron Shields set a strong benchmark for Performance Tech Motorsports with a 1min43.824sec with seven minutes to go, but he was closely pursued by Dakota Dickerson of Andretti Autosport and Guilherme de Oliveira in the #43 MRS GT entry. Nico Pino in the Sean Creech Motorsport moved to the top, Dickerson responded to shade him by 0.1sec, before Pino got his best down to 1min43.197sec. Shields drew to within 0.16sec to temporarily claim second.

Dickerson made a valiant effort to displace Pino from P1, setting his own best in sector 1, best of everyone in sector 2, but then the Andretti car lost a couple of tenths in the final sector to come up 0.110sec short, and so it was pole for Sean Creech Motorsport. Shields retained third for Performance Tech, and De Oliveira was fourth, yet only 0.36sec off the top spot.

Gar Robinson’s final run for Riley Motorsports saw him jump to fifth, completing a 1-2-3-4-5 for the Duqueine D08 chassis. He will start alongside Luca Mars – top Ligier JS P320 driver – who suffered a spin in the JDC Miller MotorSports that flat-spotted his tires.

#57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Lucas Auer, Indy Dontje Photo by: Art Fleischmann

GTD Pro and GTD

New for this year, GTD teams were allowed to run their Platinum and Gold drivers to run qualifying. With 33 cars in total – nine GTD Pro, and 24 GTD – the track was extremely busy.

The Acura NSXs of Mario Farnbacher (Gradient Racing) and Kyle Marcelli (Racers Edge) were 1-2 with 5min30sec to go but a minute later Fabian Schiller of SunEnergy1 Racing slotted his Mercedes AMG GT3 into the top spot with a 1min46.659sec, with the similar car of Team Korthoff just 0.046sec behind driven by Mikael Grenier.

Suddenly, Philip Ellis of Winward Racing delivered a 1min46.267sec to make it a Mercedes 1-2-3, and as he took the checkered flag he extended his advantage to 0.219 with a 1min46.093. Schiller had no answer to that, but was a hefty 0.4sec clear of Grenier.

Remarkably Maro Engel of WeatherTech Racing made it a Mercedes 1-2-3-4 by topping the GTD Pro class, although he was a surprising 0.7sec slower than the GTD polesitter. The Aston Martin Vantages that had looked so strong in practice looked somewhat underrepresented in the top 10, Ross Gunn (GTD Pro) and Roman De Angelis (GTD) putting their Heart of Racing cars into fifth and 10th overall. They were separated by Marcelli’s Acura, Ben Barnicoat in the GTD Pro Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, Farnbacher’s Acura and Marvin Kirchhofer’s Inception Racing McLaren 720S.

2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona qualifying times:

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 60 Tom Blomqvist

Colin Braun

H.Castroneves

Simon Pagenaud Acura 1'34.031 8 2 7 Matt Campbell

Felipe Nasr

M.Christensen Porsche 1'34.114 0.083 6 3 10 Ricky Taylor

F.Albuquerque

Louis Delétraz

Brendon Hartley Acura 1'34.198 0.167 7 4 01 S.Bourdais

R.van der Zande

Scott Dixon Cadillac 1'34.262 0.231 4 5 02 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

R.Westbrook Cadillac 1'34.389 0.358 3 6 31 Pipo Derani

Alexander Sims

Jack Aitken Cadillac 1'34.608 0.577 6 7 24 Philipp Eng

Augusto Farfus

Marco Wittmann

Colton Herta BMW 1'34.723 0.692 6 8 25 C.De Phillippi

Nick Yelloly

S.van der Linde

Colton Herta BMW 1'34.846 0.815 7 9 52 Ben Keating

Paul-Loup Chatin

Alex Quinn

Nicolas Lapierre ORECA/Gibson 1'40.541 6.510 6 10 35 François Heriau

G.van der Garde

Josh Pierson

Job van Uitert ORECA/Gibson 1'41.751 7.720 6 11 11 Steven Thomas

Mikkel Jensen

Scott Huffaker

R.Van Kalmthout ORECA/Gibson 1'41.813 7.782 6 12 88 François Perrodo

M.Vaxivière

Julien Canal

Nicklas Nielsen ORECA/Gibson 1'41.942 7.911 5 13 04 George Kurtz

Ben Hanley

Matt McMurry

E.Gutiérrez ORECA/Gibson 1'41.951 7.920 6 14 51 Eric Lux

D.Defrancesco

Austin Cindric

P.Fittipaldi ORECA/Gibson 1'42.111 8.080 6 15 20 Dennis Andersen

Ed Jones

Anders Fjordbach

R.Marciello ORECA/Gibson 1'42.277 8.246 5 16 33 Lance Willsey

João Barbosa

Nico Pino

Danny Soufi Ligier/Nissan 1'43.197 9.166 9 17 36 Jarett Andretti

Gabby Chaves

Dakota Dickerson

Rasmus Lindh Ligier/Nissan 1'43.307 9.276 8 18 38 John DeAngelis

Chris Allen

Connor Bloum

Cameron Shields Ligier/Nissan 1'43.351 9.320 8 19 43 S.Álvarez

Alex Vogel

Guilherme Oliveira

Danial Frost Ligier/Nissan 1'43.557 9.526 8 20 74 Gar Robinson

Felipe Fraga

Josh Burdon

Glenn Van Berlo Ligier/Nissan 1'43.840 9.809 9 21 85 T.Bechtolsheimer

T.van der Helm

Luca Mars

Mason Filippi Duqueine/Nissan 1'43.883 9.852 7 22 18 Dwight Merriman

Ryan Dalziel

C.Rasmussen

Oliver Jarvis ORECA/Gibson 1'43.965 9.934 5 23 87 Yu Kanamaru

A.Serravalle

Nick Boulle

James Vance Duqueine/Nissan 1'44.237 10.206 8 24 13 Orey Fidani

Matthew Bell

Lars Kern

Moritz Kranz Duqueine/Nissan 1'45.822 11.791 9 25 57 Russell Ward

Philip Ellis

Indy Dontje

Lucas Auer Mercedes 1'46.093 12.062 7 26 17 Anthony Mantella

Wayne Boyd

Nicolás Varrone

Thomas Merrill Duqueine/Nissan 1'46.187 12.156 8 27 75 ?

Fabian Schiller

Axcil Jefferies Mercedes 1'46.312 12.281 7 28 32 Mike Skeen

Mikaël Grenier

Kenton Koch

Maximilian Götz Mercedes 1'46.705 12.674 7 29 79 Cooper MacNeil

D.Juncadella

Jules Gounon

Maro Engel Mercedes 1'46.784 12.753 8 30 23 Ross Gunn

Alex Riberas

David Pittard Aston Martin 1'46.825 12.794 8 31 93 Ashton Harrison

Danny Formal

Kyle Marcelli

Ryan Briscoe Acura 1'46.867 12.836 8 32 14 Jack Hawksworth

Ben Barnicoat

Mike Conway Lexus 1'46.923 12.892 8 33 66 Sheena Monk

Katherine Legge

Mario Farnbacher

Marc Miller Acura 1'46.960 12.929 8 34 70 Brendan Iribe

F.Schandorff

Ollie Millroy

M.Kirchhöfer McLaren 1'46.979 12.948 7 35 27 Roman De Angelis

Marco Sørensen

Ian James

Darren Turner Aston Martin 1'47.088 13.057 7 36 12 Aaron Telitz

F.Montecalvo

Kyle Kirkwood

Parker Thompson Lexus 1'47.361 13.330 7 37 3 Antonio García

Jordan Taylor

Tommy Milner Chevrolet 1'48.077 14.046 7 38 64 Ted Giovanis

Hugh Plumb

Matt Plumb

Owen Trinkler Aston Martin 1'48.081 14.050 8 39 63 A.Caldarelli

Mirko Bortolotti

Jordan Pepper

Romain Grosjean Lamborghini 1'48.233 14.202 8 40 47 Roberto Lacorte

G.Sernagiotto

Antonio Fuoco

A.Balzan Ferrari 1'48.309 14.278 6 41 19 R.Giammaria

Franck Perera

C.Schiavoni

Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini 1'48.432 14.401 8 42 95 Bill Auberlen

Chandler Hull

Bruno Spengler

J.M.Edwards BMW 1'48.505 14.474 6 43 1 Bryan Sellers

Madison Snow

Corey Lewis

Maxime Martin BMW 1'48.526 14.495 5 44 96 P.Gallagher

Robby Foley

Michael Dinan

Jens Klingmann BMW 1'48.756 14.725 6 45 44 John Potter

Andy Lally

Spencer Pumpelly

Nicki Thiim Aston Martin 1'48.820 14.789 8 46 16 Ryan Hardwick

Jan Heylen

Z.Robichon

Dennis Olsen Porsche 1'48.942 14.911 7 47 9 Klaus Bachler

Patrick Pilet

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'48.977 14.946 7 48 83 Rahel Frey

Sarah Bovy

Michelle Gatting

Doriane Pin Lamborghini 1'48.991 14.960 7 49 78 M.Goikhberg

Loris Spinelli

Benjamín Hites

Marco Mapelli Lamborghini 1'49.075 15.044 7 50 21 Simon Mann

L.P.-Companc

Miguel Molina

F.Castellacci Ferrari 1'49.265 15.234 8 51 77 A.Brynjolfsson

Trent Hindman

Maxwell Root

Kévin Estre Porsche 1'49.358 15.327 8 52 92 David Brule Sr.

Alec Udell

Andrew Davis

J.Bleekemolen Porsche 1'49.373 15.342 7 53 62 A.P.Guidi

James Calado

Daniel Serra

Davide Rigon Ferrari 1'49.495 15.464 7 54 91 Alan Metni

Kay van Berlo

Jaxon Evans

Julien Andlauer Porsche 1'49.507 15.476 8 55 80 PJ Hyett

Seb Priaulx

Gunnar Jeannette

Harry Tincknell Porsche 1'49.644 15.613 8 56 8 John Farano

Scott McLaughlin

Josef Newgarden

Kyffin Simpson ORECA/Gibson 1'49.679 15.648 4 57 023 Onofrio Triarsi

Charles Scardina

Alessio Rovera

Andrea Bertolini Ferrari 1'49.763 15.732 8 58 53 Mark Kvamme

Trenton Estep

Jan Magnussen

Jason Hart Porsche 1'50.628 16.597 7 59 42 Don Yount

Jaden Conwright

Kerong Li

Alessio Deledda Lamborghini 1'50.873 16.842 8 60 55 Fred Poordad

Francesco Pizzi

James Allen

Gianmaria Bruni ORECA/Gibson 1'50.969 16.938 4 61 6 Mathieu Jaminet

Nick Tandy

Dane Cameron Porsche - - 3