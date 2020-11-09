Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

BMW could scale back to just IMSA enduros in 2021

shares
comments
BMW could scale back to just IMSA enduros in 2021
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger

BMW could scale back its involvement in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year to just the four Michelin Endurance Cup races.

The German manufacturer is one of three full-time participants in IMSA's GT Le Mans class along with Corvette and Porsche, but the impending withdrawal of Porsche at the end of the season has raised serious questions about the future of the category.

Earlier this year, outgoing BMW motorsport boss Jens Marquardt suggested that a two-way battle against just the factory Corvette C8.Rs would not be of interest, hoping that IMSA would find a way to encourage more participants in the class.

Read Also:

But now it has emerged that the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-run M8 GTEs may just contest the four long-distance endurance rounds next year: namely the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Sebring 12 Hours, Watkins Glen 6 Hours and Petit Le Mans.

That would leave Corvette as the only GTLM manufacturer committed to the full schedule.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the prospect of BMW contesting just the enduros in 2021, Marquardt said: "I cannot not rule it out. But obviously it is something we are discussing at the moment with our colleagues in the US.

"As you know COVID has definitely had a fairly big impact on all of us and also on the budgets. And we need to see how the set-up is next year, is it just Corvette and us running there or are there other competitors, the overall package, and then make a decision on that.

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Jesse Krohn

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Jesse Krohn

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

"I know that Daytona is just around the corner, so we are already in November, end of January is right here. But as we all know this year has been shifted by at least two months backwards. I mean, we are still racing in the US, Sebring is still coming up.

"So a lot of the decisions we would have had normally looked into earlier in the year have sort of been postponed and we are still discussing in that respect.

"I would expect in the next three, four weeks we should be clear what exactly the package in the US will look like. But for sure we will be at the Roar [Before The 24 test] and Daytona."

BMW won the Rolex 24 for a second year in a row at the start of the season, but since then it has only picked up one further win during September's six-hour Road Atlanta race.

It heads into this weekend's season-concluding Sebring 12 Hours second in the manufacturers' race behind Corvette, but with the American marque only needing to start the Florida classic with one of its two cars to put that prize beyond reach.

Corvette pair Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia already wrapped up the drivers' championship last time out at Laguna Seca.

Read Also:

Corvette C8.R had title potential from the get-go - Garcia

Previous article

Corvette C8.R had title potential from the get-go - Garcia
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Teams Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward

Toyota satisfied with maiden test for Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota satisfied with maiden test for Le Mans Hypercar

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Hamlin's title hopes come up short again: "That was all it had"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hamlin's title hopes come up short again: "That was all it had"

Why America's latest MotoGP export could be a game changer Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

Why America's latest MotoGP export could be a game changer

Dovizioso set to take MotoGP sabbatical in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso set to take MotoGP sabbatical in 2021

Engine-related grid penalties return to IndyCar for 2020
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Engine-related grid penalties return to IndyCar for 2020

Ricciardo planning helmet swap with former F1 teammate Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo planning helmet swap with former F1 teammate Vettel

Latest news

BMW could scale back to just IMSA enduros in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

BMW could scale back to just IMSA enduros in 2021

Corvette C8.R had title potential from the get-go - Garcia
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette C8.R had title potential from the get-go - Garcia

Ex-Ford driver Hand to make IMSA return at Sebring
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ex-Ford driver Hand to make IMSA return at Sebring

Garcia, Taylor win title after penalty for sister Corvette
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Garcia, Taylor win title after penalty for sister Corvette

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward

2
WEC

Toyota satisfied with maiden test for Le Mans Hypercar

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship

4
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin's title hopes come up short again: "That was all it had"

5
MotoGP

Why America's latest MotoGP export could be a game changer

Latest news

BMW could scale back to just IMSA enduros in 2021
IMSA

BMW could scale back to just IMSA enduros in 2021

Corvette C8.R had title potential from the get-go - Garcia
IMSA

Corvette C8.R had title potential from the get-go - Garcia

Ex-Ford driver Hand to make IMSA return at Sebring
IMSA

Ex-Ford driver Hand to make IMSA return at Sebring

Garcia, Taylor win title after penalty for sister Corvette
IMSA

Garcia, Taylor win title after penalty for sister Corvette

IMSA Laguna Seca: Castroneves, Taylor win after team orders
IMSA

IMSA Laguna Seca: Castroneves, Taylor win after team orders

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1983 - Bob Wollek wins in the Porsche 935 01:04
IMSA

24 Hours of Daytona: 1983 - Bob Wollek wins in the Porsche 935

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.