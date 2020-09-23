Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

BMW wants larger GTLM field to commit to IMSA

shares
comments
BMW wants larger GTLM field to commit to IMSA
By:
Co-author: Rachit Thukral

BMW motorsport boss Jens Marquardt says discussions are ongoing with IMSA about how to make the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's GT Le Mans class more "attractive" following Porsche's exit.

In June, it was announced that Porsche will be withdrawing its CORE autosport-run factory operation from IMSA's GTLM division, potentially leaving just Corvette's pair of C8.Rs and BMW's two Rahal Letterman Lanigan-operated M8 GTEs in 2021.

While there was some speculation that GTLM could be merged with the GT3-based GT Daytona division, IMSA confirmed in its State of the Sport address this month that GTLM will stay for at least one more season, with LMP3 being brought in as a fifth class.

Asked for his opinion on BMW being faced with just one rival manufacturer in GTLM next season, Marquardt suggested more teams could be encouraged to enter the class.

"That’s something we are discussing with IMSA and asking for their plans in that respect, because obviously the smaller the [GTLM] field the less attractive it is and that’s the current discussion we have and we need to see what comes out of that," said Marquardt.

"But IMSA is working on solutions to not just have two manufacturers in one class."

In a previous press conference, Marquardt suggested that Ferrari, which hasn't had a regular presence in GTLM since the 2017 season, was "working on something".

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE: Toni Vilander, Giancarlo Fisichella, Alessandro Pier Guidi

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE: Toni Vilander, Giancarlo Fisichella, Alessandro Pier Guidi

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Contacted for comment about any potential increase in the marque's IMSA involvement, a Ferrari spokesperson said: "We cannot comment what another manufacturer is saying, of course. So far, we are confirming only the WEC programme [for 2021]."

Besides Ferrari, the only other manufacturers with eligible GTE cars are Aston Martin and Ford - which itself withdrew from the GTLM class at the end of 2019.

In a statement provided to Motorsport.com, IMSA President John Doonan said: “As we announced in our State of the Sport presentation, the GT Le Mans class will continue in 2021, so cars homologated to GTE technical specifications will continue to be eligible to race in the WeatherTech Championship next season.

"At the same time, we recognize the evolving landscape of GT racing and are actively working with all of our current and prospective manufacturer partners to build a long-term solution. 

"IMSA shares the same desire as the manufacturers to have robust competition in all of our classes, and we are confident that we can work together to achieve our goals.”

Read Also:

Porsche pulls out of Mid-Ohio IMSA round

Previous article

Porsche pulls out of Mid-Ohio IMSA round
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61
Vintage Vintage / News

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Immke Racing Baja 1000 summary
Score Score / News

Immke Racing Baja 1000 summary

What happened to 'rubbing is racing?'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

What happened to 'rubbing is racing?'

Quartararo didn't get track limits warning before penalty
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo didn't get track limits warning before penalty

Le Mans 24h, H20: Rebellion issues put Toyota well clear
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Le Mans 24h, H20: Rebellion issues put Toyota well clear

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news

BMW wants larger GTLM field to commit to IMSA
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

BMW wants larger GTLM field to commit to IMSA

Porsche pulls out of Mid-Ohio IMSA round
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Porsche pulls out of Mid-Ohio IMSA round

Aubry to join Vautier in JDC-Miller Cadillac at Mid-Ohio
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Aubry to join Vautier in JDC-Miller Cadillac at Mid-Ohio

LMDh's full introduction to IMSA delayed until 2023
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

LMDh's full introduction to IMSA delayed until 2023

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Vintage

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61

3
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

4
Score

Immke Racing Baja 1000 summary

5
NASCAR Cup

What happened to 'rubbing is racing?'

Latest news

BMW wants larger GTLM field to commit to IMSA
IMSA

BMW wants larger GTLM field to commit to IMSA

Porsche pulls out of Mid-Ohio IMSA round
IMSA

Porsche pulls out of Mid-Ohio IMSA round

Aubry to join Vautier in JDC-Miller Cadillac at Mid-Ohio
IMSA

Aubry to join Vautier in JDC-Miller Cadillac at Mid-Ohio

LMDh's full introduction to IMSA delayed until 2023
IMSA

LMDh's full introduction to IMSA delayed until 2023

IMSA reveals 2021 schedule, LMP3 to join WeatherTech series
IMSA

IMSA reveals 2021 schedule, LMP3 to join WeatherTech series

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.