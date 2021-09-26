Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3
IMSA News

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22

By:

Sebastien Bourdais is expected to be confirmed as a full-time IMSA Prototype driver for 2022, and is now seeking to fill his non-sportscar weekends racing an IndyCar for A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet.

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22

The 42-year-old Frenchman has pledged his support for Foyt’s team in 2022 – what he intends to be his final season of open-wheel racing – but it will be on a part-time basis.

The four-time Indy car [Champ Car World Series] champion is expected to be announced as a full-timer in one of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs run by Chip Ganassi Racing, as the legendary team expands to two Prototype entries in the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, ahead of its campaigning Cadillac’s new LMDh Prototype in 2023.

Bourdais, who shared the JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac that triumphed in this year’s Sebring 12 Hour races, was one of several drivers who was tested sotto voce in the Ganassi Cadillac at Road America last month. He has scored outright wins with Peugeot Sport in WEC, and Action Express Racing and JDC-Miller Motorsports in IMSA – as well as GT triumphs in both series with Ganassi-run works Ford program.

With Cadillac intending to participate at Le Mans in 2023, this would be Bourdais’ chance to triumph in his hometown. He was part of Ganassi’s GT-class triumph at the legendary 24-hour race in 2016, but in chasing overall triumph, he was left frustrated by three runner-up finishes in four years racing the Peugeot 908.

General Motors’ sportscar racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser would neither confirm nor deny a deal with Bourdais on Saturday at Long Beach – where Cadillac scored a 1-2-3 in the penultimate round of the IMSA Prototype season – adding that “we haven’t made any driver announcements yet”.

Bourdais was similarly unwilling to talk about his sportscar plans for 2022, but when asked about continuing with Foyt in IndyCar, he reiterated the fact that he wants to “help A.J. Foyt Racing as long as the team and [principal sponsor] ROKiT want me,” and that he has not had contact with any other teams.

Team president Larry Foyt acknowledged to Motorsport.com that Bourdais would only be available to the squad part-time next year due to IMSA/IndyCar clashes. There are seven IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship rounds on the same weekends as IndyCar rounds in 2022, although two of these, Long Beach and Detroit, will be at the same venue, so Bourdais could feasibly pull double-duty.

However, when quizzed whether ROKiT-backed Tatiana Calderon, who tested for Foyt in July, would fill in for Bourdais when the ace’s IMSA commitments took him elsewhere, Foyt said the decision had not yet been made.

“I don’t know, we have a lot of meetings about the future this weekend,” he said, “so nothing’s set in stone. A lot of decisions need to be made.

“But it’s exciting stuff and maybe the potential to grow to three cars. We expect Dalton [Kellett] to stay on. Tatiana is certainly in the conversation, but there’s a lot of young drivers available too. It’s wide open right now, and so we need to narrow it down this weekend. We need to check on what ROKiT wants to do.”

Reflecting on the 2021 season, Foyt observed: “There’s been places where we had the pace and we haven’t been able to capitalize through bad luck, and other places where our setup wasn’t where it needed to be. It’s a constant work in progress, as you’d expect, and these big teams keep developing and we’re trying to do the same.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction but it’s not coming as quick as we want.”

shares
comments
Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3

Previous article

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

2
IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Long Beach start time, TV, and more

3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

3 h
5
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Latest news
Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22
IMSA

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22

57m
Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3

20 h
Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD

Sep 25, 2021
Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR

Sep 24, 2021
Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22
Video Inside
IMSA

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22

Sep 22, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura 00:30
IMSA
Sep 12, 2021

IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023 00:58
IMSA
Sep 9, 2021

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac 00:37
IMSA
Aug 8, 2021

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules 00:53
IMSA
Aug 7, 2021

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence 00:57
IMSA
Jul 22, 2021

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Carpenter confirms VeeKay will remain for third season Long Beach
IndyCar

Carpenter confirms VeeKay will remain for third season

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta leads Dixon in warm-up Long Beach
IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta leads Dixon in warm-up

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Trending Today

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

What channel is IndyCar on? Long Beach start time, TV, and more
IndyCar IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Long Beach start time, TV, and more

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced
Vintage Vintage

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced

CRA: Tim Phillips wins 2002 Lefthander Challenge
Stock car Stock car

CRA: Tim Phillips wins 2002 Lefthander Challenge

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020

Latest news

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22
IMSA IMSA

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.