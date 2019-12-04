Braun joins DragonSpeed for Rolex 24 at Daytona
Colin Braun will join Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley in DragonSpeed’s ORECA 07-Gibson for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season-opener, with its fourth driver to be revealed at a later date.
Braun, who helped CORE autosport come close to toppling the might of Action Express Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Prototype division in 2018, has a total of 10 IMSA race wins and two American Le Mans Series LMPC-class titles.
The 31-year-old Texan said: "I’m super excited to join Henrik and Ben at DragonSpeed. I’ve known [team principal] Elton [Julian] for a long time now and have enormous respect for he team he's built.
“I'm also looking forward to the fun of driving an LMP2 again at Daytona. I won the class there in 2018 and DragonSpeed won in 2019, so we know our goal for 2020!”
Julian said, "It's a real pleasure to welcome Colin to the team. As one of our toughest rivals from LMPC days, it's great to have him on our side. He's a proven winner who quietly gets the job done every time, and we look forward to his technical input as well.
“We can only run a Silver-ranked third driver in IMSA after the Rolex, but are looking at the possibility of having Colin in the 10Star car for some of our European races, including Le Mans."
