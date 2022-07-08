Tickets Subscribe
IMSA News

Cadillac LMDh turns first laps as Bamber completes shakedown

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Earl Bamber tested the new-for-2023 Cadillac LMDh at an undisclosed venue and declared the experience “exhilarating”.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Cadillac LMDh turns first laps as Bamber completes shakedown
Listen to this article

The new car is in compliance with the Prototype rules that the IMSA and ACO devised for 2023, and will see the Cadillac compete in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.

The new car replaces the DPi-V.R which, since the Daytona Prototype international rules were introduced to IMSA in 2017, has accrued 27 race victories, three manufacturer championships, three team championships and three driver championships. 

“It’s exciting to see the hard work and ingenuity of the whole team pay off,” said Kalvin Parker, Cadillac Racing assistant program manager. “The 2023 season promises to be one of the most competitive ever, so we’re looking forward to developing the racecar with further testing on-track, driver feedback and in the wind tunnel.”

Development of the racecar will continue through the year, with IMSA-sanctioned tests scheduled for October 3-5 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and December 6-7 at Daytona International Speedway.

Together with the new spec energy recovery system – combining Bosch’s motor generator unit, battery from Williams Advanced Engineering and gearbox by Xtrac – the 680hp car is Cadillac’s first hybrid prototype. Bamber, who won this year’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in Ganassi’s Cadillac with Alex Lynn and late stand-in Neel Jani, was impressed with the 2023 car following its shakedown.

“This was a monumental event thanks to a complete group effort between Cadillac, Chip Ganassi Racing and Dallara,” said Bamber. “It was an exhilarating feeling to jump in the car for the first time and get a sense of what the future will look like. S

“So much work has gone into the 2023 racecar, and I can’t wait to see it take flight next season.”

Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing are set to campaign the Cadillacs in 2023 while “additional details will be announced later this year.” JDC Miller MotorSports, currently a Cadillac customer, will be switching to the Porsche 963 for next season.

“The first laps are the start of an aggressive testing schedule ahead of next year,” said GM sportscar racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser. “Our team is dedicated to continuing Cadillac Racing’s rich heritage of winning on the track.”

Cadillac LMDh prototype

Cadillac LMDh prototype

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

