IMSA Road America: Cameron leads Acura 1-2 in second practice

Cameron’s ARX-05 lapped the course in 1min49.280sec, Taylor in 1min49.445sec, and Tristan Nunez in the faster of the two Mazda RT24-Ps was a further 0.44sec down.

The Sebring-winning Cadillac DPi-V.R of Action Express Racing was fourth in the hands of Pipo Derani, fractionally faster than Harry Tincknell in the second Mazda of Harry Tincknell, while Renger van der Zande put Wayne Taylor Racing into sixth, ahead of Joao Barbosa and Tristan Vautier in their JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillacs.

Simon Trummer led the LMP2 class for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, almost 0.6sec clear of Ben Hanley in the DragonSpeed entry, with James French third, a further 1.3sec adrift.

GT Le Mans saw another Sebring winner, Oliver Gavin, emerge top for Corvette Racing, his C8.R lapping a quarter-second faster than Fred Makowiecki’s best effort in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR, and 0.3 ahead of Jordan Taylor in the second mid-engined ’Vette.

Laurens Vanthoor’s Porsche was fourth, comfortably ahead of the two BMW M8s.

In GT Daytona, Robby Foley had a fast ‘off’ on the run to Turn 5, debris having cut a brake line, according to Michelin's Tony Di Zinno. The resulting impact with the wall not only caused damage to yesterday’s pacesetter but also brought out the red flag.

The Turner Motorsports machine’s time, however, was enough to keep it in third for the duration of the session, behind the Lexus RC Fs. The AIM Vasser Sullivan cars have suffered a 9hp drop since their wins at Daytona and Sebring but local star Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo remained well ahead of the opposition.

Mario Farnbacher’s Meyer Shank Racing-run Acura NSX was fourth ahead of Scuderia Corsa’s Toni Vilander, and Andy Lally in the sole Lamborghini Huracan in the field, that of Magnus Racing. Pat Long’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R was seventh ahead of Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Race Aston Martin Vantage.

Qualifying begins at 1.50pm local (Central) time/2.50pm ET.