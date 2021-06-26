Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1
IMSA / Watkins Glen Practice report

Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron keeps MSR Acura on top in FP2

By:

Dane Cameron ensured that Meyer Shank Racing led an Acura 1-2 in second practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron keeps MSR Acura on top in FP2

Cameron lapped the 3.4-mile Watkins Glen course in 1min30.451sec, 0.231sec faster than Ricky Taylor’s best effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05.

Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani was a further 0.2sec adrift in the best of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, a similar distance ahead of Renger van der Zande’s Chip Ganassi Racing’s similar car.

Oliver Jarvis set the Mazda RT24-P’s best time in fifth, although it was 0.76sec off top sport, albeit ahead of two more Cadillacs – AXR’s extra entry, to be driven by Kamui Kobayashi, Simon Pagenaud and Jimmie Johnson, and the Sebring 12 Hours winner, the JDC-Miller MotorSports machine.

Mikkel Jensen topped LMP2 in the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport entry ahead of the Era Motorsport machine of Ryan Dalziel, with Tower Motorsport and United Autosports third and fourth.

Steven Thomas caused a red flag when his WIN Autosport LMP2 entry hit both the barriers and the GTD Pfaff Porsche 911 at Turn 8 after locking up his rear brakes. The car rejoined the action but it suffered a rear wing issue.

In LMP3, the Felipe Fraga/Scott Andrews/Gar Robinson-driven Riley Motorsports Ligier led Oliver Askew in the Andretti Autosport entry, followed by United Autosports and the second Riley car of Jeroen Bleekemolen.

The GT Le Mans field is once more boosted by the presence of the BMW team for this third enduro of the IMSA season, and it was the #25 M8 GTE of Connor De Phillippi, Bruno Spengler and Philipp Eng which topped the class, 0.125sec ahead of Antonio Garcia’s best effort in the #3 Corvette C8.R.

Their respective teammates John Edwards and Nick Tandy were third and fourth, with Cooper MacNeil fifth in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19.

There wasn’t a hope of any GT Daytona rival getting close to Indy Lights ace Kyle Kirkwood’s best time of 1min45.156sec in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F, Robby Foley coming closest in the Turner Motorsport BMW M6, recovered from its driveline issues yesterday but almost 0.75sec off top spot.

Newest Wright Motorsports member Trent Hindman turned the best time for the #16 Porsche 911 GT3 R but was a second off P1, but ahead of Billy Johnson’s Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, with the second Lexus next up ahead of the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

The returning NTe Sport Audi R8 was an impressive seventh fastest in the hands of Markus Palttala.

Qualifying begins at 11.50am local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
DPi Acura DPi 1'30.451
2 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
DPi Acura DPi 1'30.682 0.231
3 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'30.893 0.442
4 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'31.085 0.634
5 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
DPi Mazda DPi 1'31.211 0.760
6 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'31.377 0.926
7 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'31.757 1.306
8 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'33.941 3.490
9 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'34.901 4.450
10 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
United States James French
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'35.091 4.640
11 22 James McGuire
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Guy Smith
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'35.888 5.437
12 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.366 8.915
13 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Australia Scott Andrews
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'39.937 9.486
14 36 United States Jarett Andretti
United States Oliver Askew
United States Marco Andretti
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'40.718 10.267
15 2 Niklas Kruetten
Edouard Cauhaupe
United States Austin McCusker
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'41.657 11.206
16 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'41.886 11.435
17 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'41.977 11.526
18 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'42.102 11.651
19 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'42.176 11.725
20 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'42.273 11.822
21 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'42.319 11.868
22 38 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
Dan Goldburg
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'42.451 12.000
23 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
Australia Matt Campbell
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'43.146 12.695
24 84 Theodor Olsen
Dominic Cicero
United Kingdom Ben Devlin
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.842 13.391
25 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Kyle Kirkwood
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'45.156 14.705
26 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'45.898 15.447
27 16 United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
United States Trent Hindman
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'46.193 15.742
28 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'46.304 15.853
29 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
United States Robert Megennis
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'46.380 15.929
30 23 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
United Kingdom Ian James
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'46.608 16.157
31 42 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Finland Markus Palttala
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'46.698 16.247
32 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Germany Tim Zimmermann
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'46.746 16.295
33 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Maro Engel
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'46.794 16.343
34 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'46.821 16.370
35 39 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
Tyler McQuarrie
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'46.823 16.372
36 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'47.055 16.604
37 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'47.288 16.837
38 88 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Andrew Davis
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'47.366 16.915
View full results
shares
comments
Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1

Previous article

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

1 h
2
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole

1 h
3
Formula 1

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
W Series

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore

Latest news
Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron keeps MSR Acura on top in FP2
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron keeps MSR Acura on top in FP2

1 h
Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1

17 h
Mazda has “eye on the championship” but also going for wins
IMSA

Mazda has “eye on the championship” but also going for wins

Jun 23, 2021
Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours
Video Inside
IMSA

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Jun 22, 2021
Archive: How Magnussen's post-F1 US path is emulating his father's
IMSA

Archive: How Magnussen's post-F1 US path is emulating his father's

Jun 19, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours 00:32
IMSA
Jun 23, 2021

IMSA: Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

IMSA: Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023 00:50
IMSA
Jun 17, 2021

IMSA: Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023

IMSA: Penske on return to Indy 00:36
IMSA
Jun 16, 2021

IMSA: Penske on return to Indy

IMSA: NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen 00:31
IMSA
Jun 15, 2021

IMSA: NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen

IMSA: Detroit - Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s 00:35
IMSA
Jun 12, 2021

IMSA: Detroit - Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar would lap 2012-spec cars, says Chevy manager

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1 Watkins Glen
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore
W Series W Series

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020

Latest news

Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron keeps MSR Acura on top in FP2
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron keeps MSR Acura on top in FP2

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Pla puts Meyer Shank Acura on top in FP1

Mazda has “eye on the championship” but also going for wins
IMSA IMSA

Mazda has “eye on the championship” but also going for wins

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.