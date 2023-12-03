Subscribe
IMSA
News

Cameron takes Campbell’s place in Porsche's IMSA line-up

Porsche driver Dane Cameron will return to the IMSA SportsCar Championship after a two-year gap in 2024 as part of a direct swap with Matt Campbell.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
#7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Josef Newgarden

Cameron will share the #7 Porsche 963 with Felipe Nasr next year, replacing Campbell in the Porsche Penske Motorsport team’s IMSA line-up.

Capmbell will move over to the World Endurance Championship next year, taking Cameron’s place in the #5 Porsche alongside Michael Christensen and Frederic Makowiecki.

Porsche described the decision to place Cameron in IMSA as a “logical change”, as its sets to build on the promise it showed in its first season in the GTP category.

It also means Cameron would be able to aim for a third overall title with as many manufacturers, having won the 2016 championship with Cadillac and added a second crown in ‘19 in a Penske-run Acura.

“We've made a logical change in our driver squad,” explains Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport.

“Our goal continues to be to optimise the overall package for contesting the two major championships. This applies to the vehicle and the team processes as well as the cockpit crews.

"Last season we fought for the title in the IMSA series until the last race. Our expectations for 2024 are high: we want to lead the way in North America, Le Mans and the FIA ​​WEC.”

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen

The swap between Cameron and Cambell will be the only change in Porsche’s factory LMDh line-ups for 2024, with the German manufacturer electing to retain all 10 drivers across its two programmes.

That means Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy will continue to pilot the #6 Porsche in IMSA, while the same-numbered car in WEC will once again be shared by Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor.

Vanthoor and Estre will join Jaminet and Tandy in the Rolex 24 at Daytona as additional drivers, while Campbell and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden will support Nasr and Cambell in the same endurance event.

Porsche was one of the two new manufacturers to join IMSA’s top class this year, along with BMW, and ended the season with victories at Long Beach, Watkins Glen and Indianapolis.

Tandy and Jaminet remained in the title fight till the end of the season, with the #6 Porsche Penske crew eventually finishing fourth and 42 points behind champions Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims of Action Express Racing Cadillac.

shares
comments
Previous article Transition to IMSA’s GTP car “eye-opening” for Jordan Taylor
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Losing highly-competitive LMP2 class from WEC a “shame”, say drivers

Losing highly-competitive LMP2 class from WEC a “shame”, say drivers

WEC

Losing highly-competitive LMP2 class from WEC a “shame”, say drivers Losing highly-competitive LMP2 class from WEC a “shame”, say drivers

Super Formula champion Nojiri samples Red Bull F1 car at Honda Thanks Day

Super Formula champion Nojiri samples Red Bull F1 car at Honda Thanks Day

Super Formula

Super Formula champion Nojiri samples Red Bull F1 car at Honda Thanks Day Super Formula champion Nojiri samples Red Bull F1 car at Honda Thanks Day

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Rovanpera named Autosport’s International Rally Driver of the Year

Rovanpera named Autosport’s International Rally Driver of the Year

AAs Autosport Awards

Rovanpera named Autosport’s International Rally Driver of the Year Rovanpera named Autosport’s International Rally Driver of the Year

Lando Norris named Autosport's British Competition Driver of the Year

Lando Norris named Autosport's British Competition Driver of the Year

AAs Autosport Awards

Lando Norris named Autosport's British Competition Driver of the Year Lando Norris named Autosport's British Competition Driver of the Year

Max Verstappen wins Autosport's International Racing Driver of the Year award

Max Verstappen wins Autosport's International Racing Driver of the Year award

AAs Autosport Awards

Max Verstappen wins Autosport's International Racing Driver of the Year award Max Verstappen wins Autosport's International Racing Driver of the Year award

Alfa Romeo focused on WEC switch after ruling out staying in F1

Alfa Romeo focused on WEC switch after ruling out staying in F1

F1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo focused on WEC switch after ruling out staying in F1 Alfa Romeo focused on WEC switch after ruling out staying in F1

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe