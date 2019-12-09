Conway rejoins Action Express Racing for Rolex 24

Conway will team up with AXR full-timers Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani, along with endurance driver Filipe Albuquerque. The Briton, who missed last year’s Rolex 24 due to visa issues, has twice finished runner-up in the event.

He said: “I’m excited to be back with Action Express Racing, and it’s been fun so far driving with them since 2017. We’ve had some good results, but obviously, winning at Daytona has eluded us.

“I raced with Albuquerque last year, and I’ll be teaming up again with Nasr – whom I drove with my last time at Daytona, so I know both of them pretty well as teammates. I feel we have one of the strongest lineups for this year’s race, and I think we can have a good result.

“Action Express always gives us a car to deliver. Now, I can’t wait for the Roar (Jan. 3-5) and then the race. It will be nice to take a couple of weeks off for Christmas, but I’m already fired up to get back to Daytona.”

Conway’s return to the team follows the announcement that two-time IMSA Prototype champion Eric Curran has stepped away from his role as a DPi racer.

“Since Action Express and Whelen Engineering teamed up in 2016, we have enjoyed tremendous success,” said AXR team owner Bob Johnson. “Eric Curran was a very big part of that success from the beginning. Everyone at Action Express will always consider Eric to be part of our racing family.

“We are confident Eric will be able to continue his driving career with a team that can offer him a driving position in more races than we are able to offer him at this time and we wish him great success as he continues his many years of service as a representative of Whelen Engineering.

“We are very excited to welcome Mike Conway back to the Whelen #31 car to join Felipe, Pipo and Filipe in Daytona for the 2020 Rolex 24 hour event.”