COVID knocks Jaminet out of RWR Eurasia’s Rolex 24 lineup

RWR Eurasia, which runs a Ligier in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s LMP2 class, confirmed that instead confirms that Muller – another Porsche factory driver – will instead join forces with Austin Dillon, Salih Yoluc and Cody Ware in the #51 entry.

The team’s release stated: “Having won the 24H of Dubai earlier this month, Mathieu signed to compete at Daytona but subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Whilst asymptomatic and feeling in good health, he was therefore unable to travel to the USA.

“Given the situation, Sven, friend, and factory Porsche teammate has stepped in as a worthy and welcome replacement.”

Jaminet commented: “Obviously, I am very disappointed not to be racing in Daytona, but I am in good health and if anybody should get the chance in my absence, my good friend and teammate Sven would be my number one choice.

“I will be watching and I’m sure that RWR Eurasia will have a good race.”