CrowdStrike Racing by APR retaining Sowery for endurance rounds

Sowery, 27, will pilot the team’s No. 04 ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2 prototype alongside full season entrants George Kurtz and Colin Braun for four endurance events, including the upcoming 12 Hours of Sebring March 13-16.

The British driver was also part of CrowdStrike’s driver roster for last month’s Daytona 24 Hours race, where they finished second in class in IMSA’s season-opener.

“I’m super excited to be back with CrowdStrike Racing by APR for the 2024 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup,” Sowery said.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with the team over winter and we have really gelled. After the Rolex 24 at Daytona, we are all especially hungry to get some wins, as well as the championship, and I’m sure George, Colin and the APR team can be right up front fighting for it.”

A stout resume in the junior formula ranks, including finishing third in the 2019 Indy NXT championship and scoring one win, Sowery is still relatively new to LMP2 machinery. He has spent the winter of 2023-2024 racing for Algarve Pro Racing in the Asian Le Mans Series, already scoring a victory in the 4 Hours of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina earlier this month.

“Toby has done a really good job since his LMP2 debut with Algarve Pro Racing in the opening round of the 2023-24 Asian Le Mans Series at Sepang International Circuit,” said Algarve Pro Racing Team Principal Stewart Cox.

“We expected quite a lot from the outset because we tested a large number of Silver-rated drivers and Toby really stood out.

“It has been a steep learning curve but a successful one, and we have been delighted with his performances in the car, his rate of progress at each race and with how he has integrated into the team.

“In Dubai, he was instructed to go on maximum attack and showed well against some established Pros, and the win he, Chris (McMurry) and Freddie (Tomlinson) achieved in Abu Dhabi was excellent. He’s on an upward curve and there was no hesitation when it came to selecting him for our defense of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.”