Rolex 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tire infraction

Listen to this article

A statement from IMSA revealed that the tire pressure data manipulation was discovered by Honda Performance Development (HPD) – whose Acura ARX-06 cars MSR runs – and reported to IMSA after the official results of the season-opening race were released.

As a result, team boss Mike Shank has been placed on probation through June 30, while team engineer Ryan McCarthy has had his IMSA credential revoked and is indefinitely suspended from its membership.

The penalties are: Loss of 200 team and driver IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship points; loss of all team and driver IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup points; loss of race prize money

And the team receives a $50,000 fine.

MSR dominated the race, which opened the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s new GTP era, with Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud. In a statement, the team said it accepts the series’ decision, apologized to its partners – including HPD and Acura – and ‘has dealt with this issue internally and the team member that was responsible is no longer with this organization’.

IMSA confirmed that no changes will be made to the official race results. The #60 team and drivers retain credit for the Daytona 24 Hours race victory, trophy and race-winner watches.

All other teams and drivers will retain the points and prizes commensurate with their finishing positions as shown on the official race results. There also will be no change to GTP manufacturer points.