Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

Pipo Derani delivered a sensational performance and established a new track record in qualifying to capture pole for next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.

#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Pipo Derani

The Brazilian went out in the middle of the session and dropped a staggering lap of 1m32.656s around the 3.56-mile road course to seize the top spot in the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R.

The lap bested last year’s mark of 1m34.031s set by Tom Blomqvist, who is now Derani’s team-mate. Derani's time also eclipsed the previous fastest-ever prototype lap set by Oliver Jarvis in a Mazda DPi at 1m33.685s to claim pole in 2019.

Sebastien Bourdais, Derani’s Cadillac Racing counterpart representing Chip Ganassi Racing, was the closest challenger to Derani, falling only 0.071s behind to end up second.

The No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 had an adventurous run, with Felipe Nasr ending up third at 0.220s off the record time but not before spinning off in Turn 5. The top three were the only ones to go sub-1m33s laps.

Connor De Phillippi flexed the muscle of the BMW M Hybrid V8, putting it fourth at only 0.366s behind. In fifth was the No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 driven by Louis Deletraz, trailing 0.444s off pole.

Proton Competition was the only GTP team to not put down a qualifying lap, which was due to Neel Jani crashing in the warm-up GTP session prior. The Porsche 963 was coming up on traffic entering Turn 5 while on cold tires for an out-lap. Jani had only run two laps prior to the shunt.

Read Also:

LMP2

Ben Keating, who is double dipping into GTP and LMP2, continued to show his strength in qualifying, scoring the LMP2 class pole with a 1m38.501s in the No. 2 United Autosports USA ORECA. Remarkably, It is the fifth straight year Keating has captured the class pole.

The closest competitor to the top time was Nick Boulle, who was only 0.102s behind in the No. 52 ORECA for Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports.

Crowdstrike Racing by APR’s George Kurtz was a distant third, 0.751s behind.

#77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Laurin Heinrich, Sebastian Priaulx, Michael Christensen

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Laurin Heinrich, Sebastian Priaulx, Michael Christensen

GTD and GTD Pro

AO Racing’s Seb Priaulx took the top spot in GTD Pro with a class track record with a time of 1m44.382s in the Porsche 911 GT3 R (992). The pace was substantially faster than last year’s mark of 1m46.093 by Winward Racing’s Philip Ellis.

Jack Hawksworth was only 0.080s behind in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

Parker Thompson, Hawksworth’s team-mate, put the team’s No. 12 entry on pole in pro-am GTD with a 1m44.494s run. The outing by Thompson was a narrow 0.043s ahead of the MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) of Klaus Bachler in second.

Katherine Legge was third in Gradient Racing’s Acura NSX GT3 in GTD, ending 0.146s off the mark set by Thompson.

Moments after the start of GTD and GTD Pro qualifying, Kellymoss with Riley’s David Brule stuffed the No. 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) into the barrier while coming out of pit lane. The incident brought out the first red flag.

     
Driver Info
 
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 6

1'32.656

138.318
2 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Spain A. Palou Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 6

+0.071

1'32.727

0.071 138.212
3 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell United States J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 8

+0.220

1'32.876

0.149 137.990
4 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin Germany R. Rast BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 7

+0.366

1'33.022

0.146 137.774
5 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta United Kingdom J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 5

+0.444

1'33.100

0.078 137.658
6 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque New Zealand B. Hartley Sweden M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 6

+0.691

1'33.347

0.247 137.294
7 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France K. Estre Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 7

+0.725

1'33.381

0.034 137.244
8 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 6

+0.843

1'33.499

0.118 137.071
9 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson United States B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 8

+0.850

1'33.506

0.007 137.061
10 United States B. Keating
N. Pino
United Kingdom B. Hanley Mexico P. O'Ward United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+5.845

1'38.501

4.995 130.110
11 Poland J. Smiechowski United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann France C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+5.947

1'38.603

0.102 129.976
12 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun United Kingdom T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
04 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+6.596

1'39.252

0.649 129.126
13 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Brazil F. Massa Riley 74 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+6.641

1'39.297

0.045 129.067
14 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg
Sweden F. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+6.850

1'39.506

0.209 128.796
15 United States S. Thomas Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea
France C. Milesi TDS Racing 		11 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+6.867

1'39.523

0.017 128.774
16
P. Hyett
France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
99 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+7.023

1'39.679

0.156 128.573
17 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
H. Laurents
United States S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA LMP2 07 7

+7.374

1'40.030

0.351 128.122
18 United States E. Lux United States K. Simpson Australia J. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
81 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+7.724

1'40.380

0.350 127.675
19 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen France L. Wadoux France M. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA LMP2 07 3

+7.921

1'40.577

0.197 127.425
20 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
18 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+8.540

1'41.196

0.619 126.645
21 United States L. Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa
N. Siegel
United Kingdom J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport 		33 Ligier LMP2 9

+8.840

1'41.496

0.300 126.271
22 Canada J. Farano
M. Dinan
Austria F. Habsburg New Zealand S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports 		8 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+8.932

1'41.588

0.092 126.157
23 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx
Denmark M. Christensen AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5

+11.726

1'44.382

2.794 122.780
24 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood United Kingdom M. Conway Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 4

+11.806

1'44.462

0.080 122.686
25 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Japan R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 4

+11.838

1'44.494

0.032 122.648
26
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach
L. Voorde
Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 6

+11.881

1'44.537

0.043 122.598
27
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Colombia T. Calderon United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 5

+11.984

1'44.640

0.103 122.477
28 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle
United States A. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 		45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 5

+12.051

1'44.707

0.067 122.399
29 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco United Kingdom S. Mitchell Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 4

+12.053

1'44.709

0.002 122.396
30
M. Franco
A. Costa
Italy A. Balzan Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 6

+12.066

1'44.722

0.013 122.381
31 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Spain D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 4

+12.130

1'44.786

0.064 122.306
32 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco United States E. Cheever Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 5

+12.155

1'44.811

0.025 122.277
33
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 5

+12.175

1'44.831

0.020 122.254
34 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 6

+12.175

1'44.831

0.000 122.254
35 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
R. Agostini Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 6

+12.179

1'44.835

0.004 122.249
36 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Canada J. Hinchcliffe United States A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports Driveway.com / Motul / Motomaste 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 4

+12.244

1'44.900

0.065 122.173
37 Canada A. Mantella
N. Varrone
United States T. Merrill Ireland C. Eastwood AWA 		17 Corvette C8.R GTD 6

+12.303

1'44.959

0.059 122.105
38 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy United Kingdom T. Gamble Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 5

+12.309

1'44.965

0.006 122.098
39 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Japan K. Cozzolino Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 5

+12.385

1'45.041

0.076 122.010
40 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Canada S. Hargrove Austria T. Preining Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5

+12.459

1'45.115

0.074 121.924
41 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 5

+12.524

1'45.180

0.065 121.848
42 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern United Kingdom A. Lynn AWA 13 Corvette C8.R GTD 6

+12.550

1'45.206

0.026 121.818
43 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg New Zealand E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 4

+12.559

1'45.215

0.009 121.808
44 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni France R. Grosjean Italy M. Cairoli Iron Lynx 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 6

+12.649

1'45.305

0.090 121.704
45 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 5

+12.717

1'45.373

0.068 121.625
46 Australia K. Habul France J. Gounon Germany L. Stolz Germany M. Engel Sun Energy 1 75 Mercedes AMG GT3 5

+12.765

1'45.421

0.048 121.570
47 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 5

+12.872

1'45.528

0.107 121.446
48 United States R. Hardwick Norway D. Olsen
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 5

+12.880

1'45.536

0.008 121.437
49 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen South Africa S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 4

+13.175

1'45.831

0.295 121.099
50 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Germany C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 5

+13.184

1'45.840

0.009 121.088
51 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker
Germany J. Klingmann Turner Motorsport 		96 BMW M4 GT3 4

+13.205

1'45.861

0.021 121.064
52 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Canada D. Morad Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 4

+13.242

1'45.898

0.037 121.022
53 Canada M. Grenier United States M. Skeen United States K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
32 Mercedes AMG GT3 4

+13.318

1'45.974

0.076 120.935
54
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen France F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5

+13.327

1'45.983

0.009 120.925
55 Turkey S. Yoluc Portugal R. Andrade Australia S. Andrews United Kingdom A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes AMG GT3 5

+13.553

1'46.209

0.226 120.668
56 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Denmark N. Thiim Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 5

+15.351

1'48.007

1.798 118.659
57 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom I. James Denmark M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 2

+20.059

1'52.715

4.708 113.703
58 Italy G. Bruni Switzerland N. Jani Belgium A. Picariello France R. Dumas Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 0

59 United States D. Brule United States A. Udell United States T. Hindman France J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0

View full results
