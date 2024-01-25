Subscribe
Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice

Alex Palou further established Cadillac Racing’s strength after setting the mark in second practice for this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.

#01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou

In a No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing, Palou put in a stellar stint and throttled to a flying lap of 1m35.589s around Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile road course. The reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion secured the top time on the 40th of the entry’s 48 laps logged.

Felipe Nasr pushed the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 to a run that ended up second in overall and in the GTP class at 0.135 behind Palou’s time. Proton Competition’s No. 5 Porsche 963 was third after Alessio Picariello hit a mark that was 0.165s off the pace.

Renger van der Zande, Palou’s team-mate, demonstrated Cadillac’s speed early in the session after pulling off a quick lap of 1m35.670s in the opening minutes. That mark was untouched until Palou’s pace-setting time.

Novalak narrowly paces LMP2

The No. 52 Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07, which had a class best 46 laps logged during the session, led the way in LMP2 after Clement Novalak nailed down a flyer at 1m39.416s.

Prior to the GTP machines getting released for the session, DragonSpeed’s James Allen throttled to a lap of 1m39.497s in the No. 81 ORECA, which ended up second among the LMP2 machines by 0.081s in the end.

Malthe Jakobsen had the No. 04 entry for Crowdstrike Racing by APR third in the category, sporting run that was 0.402s off the pace set by Novalak.

Bachler leads the GTD field

Klaus Bachler was fastest in GTD after drawing a lap of 1m47.045 in the No. 86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) for MDK Motorsports.

The entry logged a stout 41 laps, which tied the No. 78 Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 for most in class for the session. Proton Competition’s No. 55 Ford Mustang GT3 of Dennis Olsen was second, 0.040s off the mark set by Bachler.

Conquest Racing’s Ferrari 296 GT3 ended up third at only 0.061s behind the top time courtesy of Albert Costa Balboa.

The fastest GTD Pro entry was the No. 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO for Pfaff Motorsports, which had a brief moment early on being stopped on course in Turn 4, hit a best lap of 1m47.144s with Alexander Rossi behind the wheel.

The No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Corvette Z06 GT3.R failed to make a lap during the session.

     
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Spain A. Palou Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 48

1'35.589

134.074
2 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell United States J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 16

+0.135

1'35.724

0.135 133.885
3 Italy G. Bruni Switzerland N. Jani Belgium A. Picariello France R. Dumas Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 52

+0.165

1'35.754

0.030 133.843
4 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 21

+0.199

1'35.788

0.034 133.795
5 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France K. Estre Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 27

+0.241

1'35.830

0.042 133.737
6 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin Germany R. Rast BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 27

+0.378

1'35.967

0.137 133.546
7 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson United States B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 49

+0.471

1'36.060

0.093 133.417
8 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque New Zealand B. Hartley Sweden M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 28

+0.815

1'36.404

0.344 132.941
9 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 39

+0.998

1'36.587

0.183 132.689
10 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta United Kingdom J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 39

+1.216

1'36.805

0.218 132.390
11 Poland J. Smiechowski United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann France C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 46

+3.827

1'39.416

2.611 128.913
12 United States E. Lux
K. Simpson
Australia J. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
81 ORECA 07 45

+3.908

1'39.497

0.081 128.808
13 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun United Kingdom T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
04 ORECA 07 43

+4.229

1'39.818

0.321 128.394
14 Canada J. Farano
M. Dinan
Austria F. Habsburg New Zealand S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports 		8 ORECA 07 41

+4.363

1'39.952

0.134 128.222
15 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Brazil F. Massa Riley 74 ORECA 07 36

+4.465

1'40.054

0.102 128.091
16 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg
Sweden F. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA 07 45

+4.505

1'40.094

0.040 128.040
17 United States B. Keating
N. Pino
United Kingdom B. Hanley Mexico P. O'Ward United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA 07 45

+4.543

1'40.132

0.038 127.991
18 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
18 ORECA 07 40

+4.555

1'40.144

0.012 127.976
19
P. Hyett
France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
99 ORECA 07 42

+4.602

1'40.191

0.047 127.916
20 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
Germany L. Hörr United States S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA 07 44

+4.641

1'40.230

0.039 127.866
21 United States L. Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa
N. Siegel
United Kingdom J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport 		33 Ligier JS P217 43

+4.754

1'40.343

0.113 127.722
22 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen
L. Wadoux
France M. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse 		88 ORECA 07 38

+4.767

1'40.356

0.013 127.705
23 United States S. Thomas Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea
France C. Milesi TDS Racing 		11 ORECA 07 18

+5.673

1'41.262

0.906 126.563
24
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach Netherlands L. ten Voorde Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 41

+11.456

1'47.045

5.783 119.725
25 United States R. Hardwick Norway D. Olsen
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 33

+11.496

1'47.085

0.040 119.681
26
M. Franco
A. Costa
Italy A. Balzan Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 28

+11.517

1'47.106

0.021 119.657
27 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Canada J. Hinchcliffe United States A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 40

+11.555

1'47.144

0.038 119.615
28 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker
Germany J. Klingmann Turner Motorsport 		96 BMW M4 GT3 12

+11.562

1'47.151

0.007 119.607
29 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Denmark N. Thiim Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 36

+11.635

1'47.224

0.073 119.525
30 Turkey S. Yoluc
R. Andrade
Australia S. Andrews United Kingdom A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing 		80 Mercedes AMG GT3 26

+11.688

1'47.277

0.053 119.466
31
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen France F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 34

+11.702

1'47.291

0.014 119.451
32 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 33

+11.719

1'47.308

0.017 119.432
33 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx
Denmark M. Christensen AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 32

+11.726

1'47.315

0.007 119.424
34
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 39

+11.733

1'47.322

0.007 119.416
35 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
R. Agostini Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 35

+11.747

1'47.336

0.014 119.401
36 United States D. Brule United States A. Udell United States T. Hindman France J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 35

+11.768

1'47.357

0.021 119.377
37 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg New Zealand E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 28

+11.793

1'47.382

0.025 119.350
38 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Canada D. Morad Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 35

+11.837

1'47.426

0.044 119.301
39 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen South Africa S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 36

+11.852

1'47.441

0.015 119.284
40 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern United Kingdom A. Lynn AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 39

+11.887

1'47.476

0.035 119.245
41 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 29

+11.900

1'47.489

0.013 119.231
42 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco United Kingdom S. Mitchell Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 41

+11.997

1'47.586

0.097 119.123
43 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco United States E. Cheever Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 34

+12.015

1'47.604

0.018 119.103
44
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Colombia T. Calderon United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 32

+12.028

1'47.617

0.013 119.089
45 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy United Kingdom T. Gamble Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 25

+12.142

1'47.731

0.114 118.963
46 Australia K. Habul France J. Gounon Germany L. Stolz Germany M. Engel Sun Energy 1 75 Mercedes AMG GT3 29

+12.156

1'47.745

0.014 118.948
47 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Germany C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 40

+12.160

1'47.749

0.004 118.943
48 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Canada S. Hargrove Austria T. Preining Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 38

+12.219

1'47.808

0.059 118.878
49 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood United Kingdom M. Conway Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 19

+12.264

1'47.853

0.045 118.828
50 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom I. James Denmark M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 28

+12.420

1'48.009

0.156 118.657
51 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Japan R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 9

+12.420

1'48.009

0.000 118.657
52 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Japan K. Cozzolino Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 32

+12.480

1'48.069

0.060 118.591
53 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier United States K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
32 Mercedes AMG GT3 26

+12.503

1'48.092

0.023 118.566
54 Canada A. Mantella
N. Varrone
United States T. Merrill Ireland C. Eastwood AWA 		17 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 35

+12.507

1'48.096

0.004 118.561
55 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni France R. Grosjean Italy M. Cairoli Iron Lynx 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 37

+12.679

1'48.268

0.172 118.373
56 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 30

+12.719

1'48.308

0.040 118.329
57 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy France D. Pin Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 35

+12.991

1'48.580

0.272 118.033
58 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle
United States A. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 		45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 38

+13.258

1'48.847

0.267 117.743
59 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Spain D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

