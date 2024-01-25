Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice
Alex Palou further established Cadillac Racing’s strength after setting the mark in second practice for this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.
In a No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing, Palou put in a stellar stint and throttled to a flying lap of 1m35.589s around Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile road course. The reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion secured the top time on the 40th of the entry’s 48 laps logged.
Felipe Nasr pushed the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 to a run that ended up second in overall and in the GTP class at 0.135 behind Palou’s time. Proton Competition’s No. 5 Porsche 963 was third after Alessio Picariello hit a mark that was 0.165s off the pace.
Renger van der Zande, Palou’s team-mate, demonstrated Cadillac’s speed early in the session after pulling off a quick lap of 1m35.670s in the opening minutes. That mark was untouched until Palou’s pace-setting time.
Novalak narrowly paces LMP2
The No. 52 Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07, which had a class best 46 laps logged during the session, led the way in LMP2 after Clement Novalak nailed down a flyer at 1m39.416s.
Prior to the GTP machines getting released for the session, DragonSpeed’s James Allen throttled to a lap of 1m39.497s in the No. 81 ORECA, which ended up second among the LMP2 machines by 0.081s in the end.
Malthe Jakobsen had the No. 04 entry for Crowdstrike Racing by APR third in the category, sporting run that was 0.402s off the pace set by Novalak.
Bachler leads the GTD field
Klaus Bachler was fastest in GTD after drawing a lap of 1m47.045 in the No. 86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) for MDK Motorsports.
The entry logged a stout 41 laps, which tied the No. 78 Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 for most in class for the session. Proton Competition’s No. 55 Ford Mustang GT3 of Dennis Olsen was second, 0.040s off the mark set by Bachler.
Conquest Racing’s Ferrari 296 GT3 ended up third at only 0.061s behind the top time courtesy of Albert Costa Balboa.
The fastest GTD Pro entry was the No. 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO for Pfaff Motorsports, which had a brief moment early on being stopped on course in Turn 4, hit a best lap of 1m47.144s with Alexander Rossi behind the wheel.
The No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Corvette Z06 GT3.R failed to make a lap during the session.
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais S. Dixon A. Palou Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|48
|
1'35.589
|134.074
|2
|D. Cameron F. Nasr M. Campbell J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|16
|
+0.135
1'35.724
|0.135
|133.885
|3
|G. Bruni N. Jani A. Picariello R. Dumas Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|52
|
+0.165
1'35.754
|0.030
|133.843
|4
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|21
|
+0.199
1'35.788
|0.034
|133.795
|5
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet K. Estre L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|27
|
+0.241
1'35.830
|0.042
|133.737
|6
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly M. Martin R. Rast BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|27
|
+0.378
1'35.967
|0.137
|133.546
|7
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|49
|
+0.471
1'36.060
|0.093
|133.417
|8
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque B. Hartley M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|28
|
+0.815
1'36.404
|0.344
|132.941
|9
|J. Krohn P. Eng A. Farfus D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|39
|
+0.998
1'36.587
|0.183
|132.689
|10
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz C. Herta J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|39
|
+1.216
1'36.805
|0.218
|132.390
|11
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|46
|
+3.827
1'39.416
|2.611
|128.913
|12
|
E. Lux
K. SimpsonJ. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA 07
|45
|
+3.908
1'39.497
|0.081
|128.808
|13
|
G. Kurtz
C. Braun
T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|43
|
+4.229
1'39.818
|0.321
|128.394
|14
|
J. Farano
M. DinanF. Habsburg S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|41
|
+4.363
1'39.952
|0.134
|128.222
|15
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon F. Massa Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|36
|
+4.465
1'40.054
|0.102
|128.091
|16
|
D. Goldburg
P. di Resta
B. GargF. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|45
|
+4.505
1'40.094
|0.040
|128.040
|17
|
B. Keating
N. PinoB. Hanley P. O'Ward United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|45
|
+4.543
1'40.132
|0.038
|127.991
|18
|
D. Merriman
R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|40
|
+4.555
1'40.144
|0.012
|127.976
|19
|
P. HyettP. Chatin M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|42
|
+4.602
1'40.191
|0.047
|127.916
|20
|
D. Andersen
S. LucasL. Hörr S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|44
|
+4.641
1'40.230
|0.039
|127.866
|21
|
L. Willsey
J. Barbosa
N. SiegelJ. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|43
|
+4.754
1'40.343
|0.113
|127.722
|22
|
L. Perez Companc
N. Nielsen
L. WadouxM. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|38
|
+4.767
1'40.356
|0.013
|127.705
|23
|
S. Thomas
M. Jensen
H. McElreaC. Milesi TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|18
|
+5.673
1'41.262
|0.906
|126.563
|24
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach L. ten Voorde K. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|41
|
+11.456
1'47.045
|5.783
|119.725
|25
|
R. Hardwick
D. Olsen
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|33
|
+11.496
1'47.085
|0.040
|119.681
|26
|
M. Franco
A. CostaA. Balzan C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|28
|
+11.517
1'47.106
|0.021
|119.657
|27
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis J. Hinchcliffe A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|40
|
+11.555
1'47.144
|0.038
|119.615
|28
|
R. Foley
P. Gallagher
J. WalkerJ. Klingmann Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|12
|
+11.562
1'47.151
|0.007
|119.607
|29
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly N. Thiim Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|36
|
+11.635
1'47.224
|0.073
|119.525
|30
|
S. Yoluc
R. AndradeS. Andrews A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|26
|
+11.688
1'47.277
|0.053
|119.466
|31
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|34
|
+11.702
1'47.291
|0.014
|119.451
|32
|D. Serra D. Rigon A. Pier Guidi J. Calado Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|33
|
+11.719
1'47.308
|0.017
|119.432
|33
|
L. Heinrich
S. PriaulxM. Christensen AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|32
|
+11.726
1'47.315
|0.007
|119.424
|34
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper A. Caldarelli M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|39
|
+11.733
1'47.322
|0.007
|119.416
|35
|
O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaR. Agostini A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|35
|
+11.747
1'47.336
|0.014
|119.401
|36
|D. Brule A. Udell T. Hindman J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|35
|
+11.768
1'47.357
|0.021
|119.377
|37
|T. Milner N. Catsburg E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|28
|
+11.793
1'47.382
|0.025
|119.350
|38
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje D. Morad Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|35
|
+11.837
1'47.426
|0.044
|119.301
|39
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|36
|
+11.852
1'47.441
|0.015
|119.284
|40
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern A. Lynn AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|39
|
+11.887
1'47.476
|0.035
|119.245
|41
|R. Gunn A. Riberas M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|29
|
+11.900
1'47.489
|0.013
|119.231
|42
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco S. Mitchell Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|41
|
+11.997
1'47.586
|0.097
|119.123
|43
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco E. Cheever Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|34
|
+12.015
1'47.604
|0.018
|119.103
|44
|
S. MonkK. Legge T. Calderon S. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|32
|
+12.028
1'47.617
|0.013
|119.089
|45
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy T. Gamble Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|25
|
+12.142
1'47.731
|0.114
|118.963
|46
|K. Habul J. Gounon L. Stolz M. Engel Sun Energy 1
|75
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|29
|
+12.156
1'47.745
|0.014
|118.948
|47
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|40
|
+12.160
1'47.749
|0.004
|118.943
|48
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove T. Preining Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|38
|
+12.219
1'47.808
|0.059
|118.878
|49
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat K. Kirkwood M. Conway Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|19
|
+12.264
1'47.853
|0.045
|118.828
|50
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|28
|
+12.420
1'48.009
|0.156
|118.657
|51
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|9
|
+12.420
1'48.009
|0.000
|118.657
|52
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina K. Cozzolino Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|32
|
+12.480
1'48.069
|0.060
|118.591
|53
|
M. Skeen
M. Grenier
K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|26
|
+12.503
1'48.092
|0.023
|118.566
|54
|
A. Mantella
N. VarroneT. Merrill C. Eastwood AWA
|17
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|35
|
+12.507
1'48.096
|0.004
|118.561
|55
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni R. Grosjean M. Cairoli Iron Lynx
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|37
|
+12.679
1'48.268
|0.172
|118.373
|56
|J. Hand D. Muller F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|30
|
+12.719
1'48.308
|0.040
|118.329
|57
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy D. Pin Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|35
|
+12.991
1'48.580
|0.272
|118.033
|58
|
K. Marcelli
D. Formal
G. DoyleA. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|38
|
+13.258
1'48.847
|0.267
|117.743
|59
|A. Garcia A. Sims D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|0
|
|View full results
