Daytona 24h Roar: Cadillac claws back in GTP, Mustang paces GTD
Pipo Derani surged the Cadillac V-Series.R to the top in the second test session of the Roar Before the 24, as Ford's new Mustang GT3 proved fastest in GTD Pro.
The Brazilian turned a lap of 1m35.217s around Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile road course circuit for Action Express.
The BMW M Hybrid V8 of Connor De Phillippi led the majority of the session prior to being bumped by Derani. In the end, De Phillippi was a sizable 0.377s behind in second. A majority of that time was lost in the opening sector as Derani was the only driver to hit a sub-23s at 22.991s.
After topping the opening session with Nick Tandy, co-driver Laurens Vanthoor put the No. 6 Porsche Penske 963 third, 0.504s behind the top spot.
It was an eventful time for Jordan Taylor, who spun the No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 in Turn 1 with 30 minutes remaining before continuing on and the entry ending up seventh overall.
Indy NXT champion puts Era Motorsport tops in LMP2
Christian Rasmussen, the 2023 Indy NXT champion, vaulted the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA to the top of the LMP2 class after setting the fastest lap of 1m39.674s.
Nolan Siegel, one of Rasmussen’s challengers for the Indy NXT title last year, ended up 0.253s behind in the Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier.
There were two separate incidents that involved entries from LMP2, starting with the No. 88 AF Corse ORECA that spun in Turn 3 just 15 minutes into the session but continued on and ended up 0.353s behind in third.
Roughly 45 minutes into the session the No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA spun in Turn 7 to bring out the first red flag. IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin set the quickest pace to put the team eighth in class, but 0.844s of the pace.
Mustang paces GTD Pro
It was an impressive showing by Ford Multimatic Motorsports’ Christopher Mies, who established the Ford Mustang GT3 fastest in GTD Pro with a 1m46.494s on just the fifth of its 38 logged laps.
The pace was 0.266s quicker than the time set by James Calado in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3.
Wright Motorsports’ Jan Heylen set the mark in GTD, with the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R hitting a 1m46.741s lap.
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|37
|
1'35.217
|134.598
|2
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly M. Martin R. Rast BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|32
|
+0.377
1'35.594
|0.377
|134.067
|3
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet K. Estre L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|32
|
+0.504
1'35.721
|0.127
|133.889
|4
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque B. Hartley M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|40
|
+0.728
1'35.945
|0.224
|133.577
|5
|J. Krohn P. Eng A. Farfus D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|30
|
+0.926
1'36.143
|0.198
|133.301
|6
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais S. Dixon A. Palou Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|34
|
+0.943
1'36.160
|0.017
|133.278
|7
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz C. Herta J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|38
|
+1.077
1'36.294
|0.134
|133.092
|8
|D. Cameron F. Nasr M. Campbell J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|33
|
+1.144
1'36.361
|0.067
|133.000
|9
|G. Bruni N. Jani A. Picariello R. Dumas Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|45
|
+1.529
1'36.746
|0.385
|132.471
|10
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|42
|
+2.043
1'37.260
|0.514
|131.771
|11
|
D. Merriman
R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA LMP2 07
|37
|
+4.457
1'39.674
|2.414
|128.579
|12
|
L. Willsey
J. Barbosa
N. SiegelJ. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier LMP2
|45
|
+4.710
1'39.927
|0.253
|128.254
|13
|L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen L. Wadoux M. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA LMP2 07
|34
|
+4.810
1'40.027
|0.100
|128.125
|14
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA LMP2 07
|43
|
+4.944
1'40.161
|0.134
|127.954
|15
|
B. Keating
N. PinoB. Hanley P. O'Ward United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|43
|
+4.989
1'40.206
|0.045
|127.897
|16
|
D. Goldburg
P. di Resta
B. GargF. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA LMP2 07
|43
|
+4.999
1'40.216
|0.010
|127.884
|17
|
D. Andersen
S. Lucas
H. LaurentsS. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA LMP2 07
|40
|
+5.145
1'40.362
|0.146
|127.698
|18
|
J. Farano
M. DinanF. Habsburg S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA LMP2 07
|40
|
+5.301
1'40.518
|0.156
|127.500
|19
|
G. Kurtz
C. Braun
T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA LMP2 07
|43
|
+5.428
1'40.645
|0.127
|127.339
|20
|
P. HyettP. Chatin M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
|99
|ORECA LMP2 07
|43
|
+5.531
1'40.748
|0.103
|127.208
|21
|
S. Thomas
M. Jensen
H. McElreaC. Milesi TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA LMP2 07
|41
|
+5.544
1'40.761
|0.013
|127.192
|22
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon F. Massa Riley
|74
|ORECA LMP2 07
|39
|
+5.667
1'40.884
|0.123
|127.037
|23
|
E. Lux
K. Simpson
J. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA LMP2 07
|42
|
+5.737
1'40.954
|0.070
|126.949
|24
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|39
|
+11.277
1'46.494
|5.540
|120.345
|25
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|41
|
+11.524
1'46.741
|0.247
|120.066
|26
|D. Serra D. Rigon A. Pier Guidi J. Calado Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|31
|
+11.543
1'46.760
|0.019
|120.045
|27
|
M. Franco
A. CostaA. Balzan C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|37
|
+11.677
1'46.894
|0.134
|119.894
|28
|A. Garcia A. Sims D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|39
|
+11.754
1'46.971
|0.077
|119.808
|29
|D. Brule A. Udell T. Hindman J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|25
|
+11.763
1'46.980
|0.009
|119.798
|30
|T. Milner N. Catsburg E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|36
|
+11.791
1'47.008
|0.028
|119.767
|31
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina K. Cozzolino Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|41
|
+11.793
1'47.010
|0.002
|119.765
|32
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco E. Cheever Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|41
|
+11.857
1'47.074
|0.064
|119.693
|33
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|31
|
+11.860
1'47.077
|0.003
|119.690
|34
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern A. Lynn AWA
|13
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|40
|
+11.865
1'47.082
|0.005
|119.684
|35
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco S. Mitchell Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|38
|
+11.878
1'47.095
|0.013
|119.669
|36
|
L. Heinrich
S. PriaulxM. Christensen AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|43
|
+11.955
1'47.172
|0.077
|119.583
|37
|J. Hand D. Muller F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|32
|
+11.987
1'47.204
|0.032
|119.548
|38
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat K. Kirkwood M. Conway Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|33
|
+11.989
1'47.206
|0.002
|119.546
|39
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|47
|
+12.021
1'47.238
|0.032
|119.510
|40
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach
L. VoordeK. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|41
|
+12.027
1'47.244
|0.006
|119.503
|41
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper A. Caldarelli M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|36
|
+12.035
1'47.252
|0.008
|119.494
|42
|R. Gunn A. Riberas M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|34
|
+12.037
1'47.254
|0.002
|119.492
|43
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly N. Thiim Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|41
|
+12.042
1'47.259
|0.005
|119.486
|44
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy T. Gamble Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|40
|
+12.096
1'47.313
|0.054
|119.426
|45
|
O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaR. Agostini A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|42
|
+12.148
1'47.365
|0.052
|119.369
|46
|
R. Hardwick
D. Olsen
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|35
|
+12.177
1'47.394
|0.029
|119.336
|47
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis J. Hinchcliffe A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports Driveway.com / Motul / Motomaste
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|36
|
+12.381
1'47.598
|0.204
|119.110
|48
|
K. Marcelli
D. Formal
G. DoyleA. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|39
|
+12.414
1'47.631
|0.033
|119.074
|49
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni R. Grosjean M. Cairoli Iron Lynx
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|41
|
+12.433
1'47.650
|0.019
|119.052
|50
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|37
|
+12.462
1'47.679
|0.029
|119.020
|51
|
R. Foley
P. Gallagher
J. WalkerJ. Klingmann Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|37
|
+12.535
1'47.752
|0.073
|118.940
|52
|
S. MonkK. Legge T. Calderon S. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|37
|
+12.689
1'47.906
|0.154
|118.770
|53
|
M. Grenier
M. Skeen
K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|34
|
+12.788
1'48.005
|0.099
|118.661
|54
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|39
|
+12.828
1'48.045
|0.040
|118.617
|55
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove T. Preining Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|35
|
+12.889
1'48.106
|0.061
|118.550
|56
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje D. Morad Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|15
|
+13.019
1'48.236
|0.130
|118.408
|57
|S. Yoluc R. Andrade S. Andrews A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|36
|
+13.240
1'48.457
|0.221
|118.167
|58
|K. Habul J. Gounon L. Stolz M. Engel Sun Energy 1
|75
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|23
|
+13.242
1'48.459
|0.002
|118.164
|59
|
A. Mantella
N. VarroneT. Merrill C. Eastwood AWA
|17
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|12
|
+13.485
1'48.702
|0.243
|117.900
Latest news
Daytona 24h Roar: Palou's Ganassi Cadillac fastest in IMSA night test
Daytona 24h Roar: Palou’s Ganassi Cadillac fastest in IMSA night test Daytona 24h Roar: Palou’s Ganassi Cadillac fastest in IMSA night test
Johnson, Knaus, and Donnie Allison officially join NASCAR Hall of Fame
Johnson, Knaus, and Donnie Allison officially join NASCAR Hall of Fame Johnson, Knaus, and Donnie Allison officially join NASCAR Hall of Fame
Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session
Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session
