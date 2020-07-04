Top events
Previous
IMSA / Daytona / Qualifying report

IMSA Daytona: Castroneves’ Acura beats Mazdas to pole

shares
comments
IMSA Daytona: Castroneves’ Acura beats Mazdas to pole
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 7:13 PM

Helio Castroneves turned the best lap of Daytona to earn Acura Team Penske pole for this evening’s IMSA WeatherTech 240 in a fantastically close battle for top honors between the Acura ARX-05s and Mazda RT24-Ps.

A mere 0.142sec covered the top four cars, and Castroneves put just 0.032sec between himself and the best of the Mazda RT24-Ps driven by Oliver Jarvis, with Jonathan Bomarito’s Mazda a further 0.032sec behind, and 0.078sec ahead of defending IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champion Juan Pablo Montoya.

Despite getting little practice this morning due to a flat tire for Renger Van der Zande at 190mph, Wayne Taylor Racing ended up with the fastest Cadillac DPi-V.R thanks to Ryan Briscoe’s best effort. The former IndyCar ace was perhaps surprisingly only 0.671sec off top spot, but was 0.183sec ahead of Gabby Chaves, who is sharing the Action Express Racing Caddy with Pipo Derani, in place of the Covid-19-afflicted Felipe Nasr.

The JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillacs of Joao Barbosa and Chris Miller were seventh and eighth.

Oliver Gavin and Jordan Taylor produced a 1-2 for Corvette Racing’s two-race-old C8.R in GT Le Mans. Gavin was an impressive 0.272sec clear of his teammate who in turn was one-tenth faster than the third place car.

That car was the RLL-run BMW M8 of Jesse Krohn who was just 0.001sec faster than Laurens Vanthoor in the faster of the two Porsche 911 RSRs. Nick Tandy might have gone still faster but ran long in Turn 1 on his final flyer in the #911 Porsche, and will line up sixth, alongside the second BMW of Bruno Spengler.

Corey Fergus took a brilliant GT Daytona-class pole for Compass Racing in the dramatic McLaren 720S, beating Aaron Telitz’s Lexus RC F by 0.137sec.

Third fastest was the ever-trusty Turner Motorsport BMW M6 of Robby Foley, who just edged the second Lexus of Frankie Montecalvo and the WeatherTech Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 of Cooper MacNeil.

The two Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs of Matt McMurry and Misha Goikhberg will line up sixth and seventh.

This evening's 2hr40min race begins at 6.10pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Chassis Time Interval km/h
1 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor
Acura DPi 1'34.390 135.777
2 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
Mazda DPi 1'34.422 0.032 135.731
3 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Mazda DPi 1'34.454 0.032 135.685
4 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Acura DPi 1'34.532 0.078 135.573
5 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Cadillac DPi 1'35.061 0.529 134.819
6 31 Colombia Gabby Chaves
Brazil Pipo Derani
Cadillac DPi 1'35.244 0.183 134.560
7 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Sébastien Bourdais
Cadillac DPi 1'35.737 0.493 133.867
8 85 United States Chris Miller
France Tristan Vautier
Cadillac DPi 1'35.945 0.208 133.577
9 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Corvette C8.R 1'42.251 6.306 125.339
10 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Corvette C8.R 1'42.523 0.272 125.006
11 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
BMW M8 GTE 1'42.628 0.105 124.878
12 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'42.629 0.001 124.877
13 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
BMW M8 GTE 1'42.674 0.045 124.822
14 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'42.754 0.080 124.725
15 76 United States Corey Fergus
United States Paul Holton
McLaren 720S GT3 1'47.015 4.261 119.759
16 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
Lexus RC F GT3 1'47.152 0.137 119.606
17 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
BMW M6 GT3 1'47.468 0.316 119.254
18 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
Lexus RC F GT3 1'47.502 0.034 119.216
19 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
Ferrari 488 GT3 1'47.595 0.093 119.113
20 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
Acura NSX GT3 1'47.779 0.184 118.910
21 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Acura NSX GT3 1'47.799 0.020 118.888
22 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'47.839 0.040 118.844
23 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'47.998 0.159 118.669
24 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'48.772 0.774 117.824
25 22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
Acura NSX GT3 1'48.795 0.023 117.800
26 30 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'49.193 0.398 117.370
View full results
Next article
IMSA Daytona: Mazda’s Jarvis tops second practice

Previous article

IMSA Daytona: Mazda’s Jarvis tops second practice

IMSA Daytona: Castroneves’ Acura beats Mazdas to pole
IMSA / IMSA
17m

IMSA Daytona: Castroneves’ Acura beats Mazdas to pole

IMSA Daytona: Mazda’s Jarvis tops second practice
IMSA / IMSA
3h

IMSA Daytona: Mazda’s Jarvis tops second practice

IMSA Daytona: Montoya tops first practice for Acura Penske
IMSA / IMSA

IMSA Daytona: Montoya tops first practice for Acura Penske

Montoya wary of tire life, optimistic of pace in Daytona heat
IMSA / IMSA

Montoya wary of tire life, optimistic of pace in Daytona heat

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona
Author David Malsher-Lopez

