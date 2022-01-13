Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Pier Guidi, Calado lead Risi Ferrari GTD Pro lineup at Daytona
IMSA News

61 cars entered for IMSA's Roar Before the 24 at Daytona

By:

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entry list for the test before the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona features 61 cars – the most since 2014.

61 cars entered for IMSA's Roar Before the 24 at Daytona

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 from Jan. 21-23 features two days of on-track testing around Daytona’s 3.56-mile road course, followed by a 100-minute qualifying race on Sunday, Jan. 23 that sets the starting grid for the Rolex 24 six days later.

In the final year of the DPi regulations, the top class’s car count has remained the same at seven, with a second full-time Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac DPi-V.R helping to make up for the loss of the Mazda RT24-P. In LMP2, the field has again remained the same as per last year, with 10 entries, including two from G-Drive Racing by APR.

The second season of LMP3 cars being part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship sees the field grow from six to nine.

But inevitably the big news comes with the debut of the GTD Pro class – GT3-spec cars with all-pro driver line-ups – to replace the now obsolete GT Le Mans division, with 13 entries from eight manufacturers. For the only time this year in IMSA, both Corvette C8.Rs will be present, before Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner head off to the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW team that won the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 Hours in GTLM returns but with new BMW M4s to replace the sleek M8s of recent years, while WeatherTech Racing sponsors three cars from two manufacturers – Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.

GTD will feature cars of the same GT3 spec as GTD Pro and same balance of performance but with pro-am line-ups, and in this class there will be 22 cars from nine manufacturers.

The Roar schedule features two test sessions on Friday, Jan. 21 and a third on Saturday, Jan. 22, ahead of qualifying for the 100-minute qualifying race later that afternoon. The qualifying race starts at 2:05pm on Sunday, Jan. 23.

IMSA president John Doonan commented: “The racing world turns its eyes to the Rolex 24 every year since it typically kicks off the season for everyone in the industry and draws such an immense amount of international driver and team talent together. That’s even truer in 2022 with more cars on the grid than we’ve seen at Daytona in the last eight years.

“It shows that the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and sports car racing around the world continues to grow and thrive. We’re very excited for what should be a memorable 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona and the season ahead.”

Full entry list:

Team (Sponsors) Car Drivers

DPi – 7 cars
01

Cadillac Racing

(Cadillac V-Performance Academy)
Chip Ganassi Racing

 Cadillac DPi-V.R

 Sebastien Bourdais

 Renger van der Zande

 Scott Dixon

 Alex Palou
02

Cadillac Racing

(Cadillac Accessories)
Chip Ganassi Racing

 

 Cadillac DPi-V.R

 Earl Bamber

 Alex Lynn

 Kevin Magnussen

 Marcus Ericsson
5

JDC-Miller MotorSports

(Mustang Sampling / Cadillac / Galp /Misahara)

 

 Cadillac DPi-V.R

 Loic Duval

 Tristan Vautier

 Richard Westbrook

 Ben Keating
10

Konica Minolta Racing

(Konica Minolta)

Wayne Taylor Racing

 Acura ARX-05

 Ricky Taylor

 Filipe Albuquerque

 Alexander Rossi

 Will Stevens
31

Whelen Engineering Racing

(Whelen Engineering)

Action Express Racing

 Cadillac DPi-V.R

 Pipo Derani

 Tristan Nunez

 Mike Conway
48

Ally Cadillac

(Ally)

Action Express Racing

 Cadillac DPi-V.R

 Jimmie Johnson

 Kamui Kobayashi

Germany Mike Rockenfeller

Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
60

Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian

(AutoNation / Sirius XM / Arctic Wolf)

 Acura ARX-05

 Oliver Jarvis

 Tom Blomqvist

 Helio Castroneves

 Simon Pagenaud

LMP2 – 10 cars
8

Tower Motorsport by Starworks

(Tower Events)

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 John Farano

Switzerland Louis Deletraz

 Rui Andrade

 Ferdinand Habsburg
11

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

TAFS / End ALZ

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Steven Thomas 

 Jonathan Bomarito

 Josh Pierson

 Harry Tincknell
18

Era Motorsport

(Motul / Mechanixwear)

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Dwight Merriman

 Ryan Dalziel

 Kyle Tilley

 Paul-Loup Chatin
20

High Class Racing

(Polar Handtools / Polar Seafood / Mascot Workwear / HRX / Motul / Skaarup / Ceramic Speed / Stobag / Wexler / ATS)

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Dennis Andersen

 Anders Fjordbach

Switzerland Fabio Scherer

Switzerland Nico Muller
22

United Autosports

(Aero / HRX / Maria Mallaband / Attis Insurance / Motul)

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 James McGuire

 Guy Smith

 Phil Hanson

 Will Owen
29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07-Gibson

 Giedo van der Garde

 Rinus VeeKay

 Frits van Eerd

 Dylan Murry
52

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

(Wynns / Rain-X / Four Horsemen / Max Connect)

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Nicolas Lapierre

 Scott Huffaker

 Ben Keating

 Mikkel Jensen
68 G-Drive Racing by APR Oreca 07-Gibson

 Francois Heriau

Rene Rast

 Oliver Rasmussen 

United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
69 G-Drive Racing by APR Oreca 07-Gibson

 John Falb

 James Allen

 Luca Ghiotto

 Tijmen van der Helm
81 DragonSpeed Oreca 07-Gibson

 Eric Lux

 Colton Herta

Mexico Pato O'Ward

 Devlin DeFrancesco 

LMP3 – 9 cars
6

Muehlner Motorsports America

(H&R Das Fahrwerk / H&R Special Springs)

 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan

Germany Moritz Kranz

 Ayrton Ori

 Joel Miller

TBD
7

Forty7 Motorsports

(Drive Capital)

 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan

 Mark Kvamme

 Austin McCusker 

Trenton Estep

TBD
13

AWA

Orlando Corp / OMP / Sonic Tools / Racing Spirit / Urbinco / Westrock / Motul / Projekt / C17 Media

 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan

 Orey Fidani 

 Kuno Wittmer 

Germany Lars Kern

 Matt Bell
26

Muehlner Motorsports America

(H&R Das Fahrwerk / H&R Special Springs)

 

 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan

C.R. Crews

 Ugo de Wilde

 Cameron Shields

TBD
33

Sean Creech Motorsports

(Exelixis / Focal One / Alta)

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

 Joao Barbosa

 Lance Willsey

TBD

 Seb Priaulx
36

Andretti Autosport

(Galant / Window World)

 

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

 Jarett Andretti

 Josh Burdon

 Rasmus Lindh

Colombia Gabby Chaves
38

Performance Tech Motorsports

(Cardio Access / DOGOH.jp / Copec / Emasa / AIG Technologies)

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

TBD

 Garett Grist

 Dan Goldburg

 Hikaru Abe
54

CORE autosport

(Crowdstrike / Motul)

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

 Jon Bennett

 Colin Braun

 George Kurtz

Nic Jonsson
74

Riley Motorsport

74 Ranch Resort

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

 Michael Cooper

 Kay van Berlo

 Felipe Fraga

 Gar Robinson

GTD Pro – 13 cars
2 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3 R

 Laurens Vanthoor

 Patrick Pilet

Norway Dennis Olsen

Switzerland Alexandre Imperatori
3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R

 Antonio Garcia

 Jordan Taylor

 Nicky Catsburg
4 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R

 Nick Tandy

 Tommy Milner

 Marco Sorensen
9

Pfaff Motorsports

(Pfaff Porsche / Motul)

 Porsche 911 GT3 R

 Matt Campbell

 Mathieu Jaminet

 Felipe Nasr
14

Vasser Sullivan Racing

 Lexus RC F GT3

 Jack Hawksworth

 Ben Barnicoat

 Kyle Kirkwood
15

Proton USA

(WeatherTech)

 Mercedes AMG GT3

Germany Dirk Muller

Germany Patrick Assenheimer

 Austin Cindric
23

Heart of Racing Team

 Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Ross Gunn

 Alex Riberas

 Maxime Martin
24

BMW M Team RLL

(BMW of North America / Motul)

 BMW M4 GT3

 Philipp Eng

Germany Marco Wittmann

 Nick Yelloly

South Africa Sheldon van der Linde
25

BMW M Team RLL

(BMW of North America / Motul)

 BMW M4 GT3

 Connor De Phillippi

 John Edwards

 Augusto Farfus

 Jesse Krohn
62

Risi Competizione

(Pennzoil)

 Ferrari 488 GT3

 James Calado

 Alessandro Pier Guidi

 Daniel Serra

 Davide Rigon
63

TR3 Racing

(Lamborghini Miami / Bio Circle)

 Lamborghini Huracan GT3

 Mirko Bortolotti

 Andrea Caldarelli

 Marco Mapelli

Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
79

WeatherTech Racing

Proton Competition

 Porsche 911 GT3 R

 Cooper MacNeil

 Julien Andlauer

 Matteo Cairoli

 Alessio Picariello
97

WeatherTech Racing

Proton Competition

 

 Mercedes AMG GT3

 Cooper MacNeil

 Daniel Juncadella

Germany Maro Engel

 Jules Gounon

GTD – 22 cars
12

Vasser Sullivan Racing

 Lexus RC F GT3

Frankie Montecalvo

 Aaron Telitz

 Richard Heistand

 Townsend Bell 
16

Wright Motorsports

(1st Phorm)

 Porsche 911 GT3 R

 Jan Heylen

 Ryan Hardwick

 Zacharie Robichon

 Richard Lietz
19

TR3 Racing

(Piloti)

 Lamborghini Huracan GT3

 Bill Sweedler 

 John Megrue

 Jeff Segal

 Giacomo Altoe
21

AF Corse

 Ferrari 488 GT3

 Simon Mann

Argentina Luis Perez Companc

 Nicklas Nielsen

 Toni Vilander
27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Roman de Angelis

 Ian James

 Darren Turner

 Tom Gamble
28

Alegra Motorsports

(Navisec Cyber Security / Huski Chocolate)

 Mercedes-AMG GT3

 Michael de Quesada

Germany Maximilian Goetz

 Linus Lundqvist

TBD
32

Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports

(Performance Driving Group)

 Mercedes AMG GT3

 Mike Skeen

 Guy Cosmo

 Stevan McAleer

 Scott Andrews 
34

GMG Racing

(MOVO / Eboost / BN3TH / Centr / Seaspan / Troy Lee Designs)

 Porsche 911 GT3 R

 Kyle Washington

 James Sofronas

 Jeroen Bleekemolen

 Klaus Bachler
39

CarBahn with Peregrine Racing

(Accel / Menlo / SailPoint / DataRobot / Palantir / Optimizely)

 Lamborghini Huracan GT3

 Robert Megennis

 Corey Lewis

 Jeff Westphal

 Sandy Mitchell
42 NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan GT3

 Jaden Conwright

 Don Yount

Chile Benja Hites

 Markus Palttala
44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Andy Lally

 John Potter

 Spencer Pumpelly

 Jonathan Adam
47

Cetilar Racing

(cetilar)

 Ferrari 488 GT3

 Roberto Lacorte

 Alessio Rovera

TBD

TBD
57

Winward Racing

(Techemet / First Horizon / Exxon Mobil)

 Mercedes AMG GT3

 Russell Ward

Switzerland Philip Ellis

 Mikael Grenier 

 Lucas Auer
59

Crucial Motorsports

(Motul / JDRF / Lincoln Equities Group / Belle Haven Investments / Summers Crown Properties)

 McLaren 720S GT3

 Lance Bergstein

 Jon Miller

 Patrick Gallagher

 Paul Holton
64

Team TGM

(JKTGfoundation.org / #HealthInnovation / Porsche Silver Spring)

 Porsche 911 GT3 R

 Ted Giovanis

 Hugh Plumb

 Matt Plumb

 Owen Trinkler
66

Gradient Racing

 Acura NSX GT3

 Till Bechtolsheimer

 Marc Miller

Germany Mario Farnbacher

TBD
70

Inception Racing

 McLaren 720S GT3

 Brendan Iribe

 Ollie Millroy

 Frederik Schandorff
71

T3 Motorsport North America

 Lamborghini Huracan GT3

 Mateo Llarena

Germany Maximilian Paul

 Franck Perera
75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

Germany Fabian Schiller

 Raffaele Marciello

Germany Luca Stolz

 Kenny Habul
96

Turner Motorsport

(Turner Motorsport / LiquiMoly / Barletta Engineering)

 BMW M4 GT3

 Bill Auberlen

 Robby Foley

Germany Jens Klingmann

 Michael Dinan
98

Northwest AMR

(NorthWest) 

 Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Paul Dalla Lana

 David Pittard

Ireland Charlie Eastwood

 Nicki Thiim
99

Team Hardpoint

(GRIDRIVAL / GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky / De Boulle Diamond & Jewelry)

 Porsche 911 GT3 R

 Rob Ferriol

 Katherine Legge

 Stefan Wilson

 Nick Boulle
Pier Guidi, Calado lead Risi Ferrari GTD Pro lineup at Daytona
Previous article

Pier Guidi, Calado lead Risi Ferrari GTD Pro lineup at Daytona
