61 cars entered for IMSA's Roar Before the 24 at Daytona

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 from Jan. 21-23 features two days of on-track testing around Daytona’s 3.56-mile road course, followed by a 100-minute qualifying race on Sunday, Jan. 23 that sets the starting grid for the Rolex 24 six days later.

In the final year of the DPi regulations, the top class’s car count has remained the same at seven, with a second full-time Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac DPi-V.R helping to make up for the loss of the Mazda RT24-P. In LMP2, the field has again remained the same as per last year, with 10 entries, including two from G-Drive Racing by APR.

The second season of LMP3 cars being part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship sees the field grow from six to nine.

But inevitably the big news comes with the debut of the GTD Pro class – GT3-spec cars with all-pro driver line-ups – to replace the now obsolete GT Le Mans division, with 13 entries from eight manufacturers. For the only time this year in IMSA, both Corvette C8.Rs will be present, before Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner head off to the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW team that won the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 Hours in GTLM returns but with new BMW M4s to replace the sleek M8s of recent years, while WeatherTech Racing sponsors three cars from two manufacturers – Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.

GTD will feature cars of the same GT3 spec as GTD Pro and same balance of performance but with pro-am line-ups, and in this class there will be 22 cars from nine manufacturers.

The Roar schedule features two test sessions on Friday, Jan. 21 and a third on Saturday, Jan. 22, ahead of qualifying for the 100-minute qualifying race later that afternoon. The qualifying race starts at 2:05pm on Sunday, Jan. 23.

IMSA president John Doonan commented: “The racing world turns its eyes to the Rolex 24 every year since it typically kicks off the season for everyone in the industry and draws such an immense amount of international driver and team talent together. That’s even truer in 2022 with more cars on the grid than we’ve seen at Daytona in the last eight years.

“It shows that the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and sports car racing around the world continues to grow and thrive. We’re very excited for what should be a memorable 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona and the season ahead.”

Full entry list: