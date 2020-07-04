Top events
Previous
IMSA / Daytona / Practice report

IMSA Daytona: Mazda’s Jarvis tops second practice

shares
comments
IMSA Daytona: Mazda’s Jarvis tops second practice
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 3:51 PM

Mazda's Oliver Jarvis finished second practice for the IMSA WeatherTech 240 at Daytona with a quarter-second margin over his nearest pursuer.

The second round of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, a 2hour40min event, is likely to see one of the turbocharged cars – a Mazda RT24-P or an Acura ARX-05 – start from pole, as these four seem to have a very clear margin over the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs.

And Jarvis, the Rolex 24 Hour pole-winner, appears to be favorite of all, lapping the course this morning in 1min34.398sec to head Helio Castroneves’ Acura by 0.248sec. That was despite the #77 Mazda failing to record a laptime in Friday's first practice session.

A last-lap effort from Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda saw him fall some 0.3sec short of P1, although he did edge the second Acura Team Penske entry of Juan Pablo Montoya.

The fastest Cadillac was the Action Express Racing #31 car piloted by Gabby Chaves, a late stand-in for Felipe Nasr who has contracted COVID-19.

He headed the JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillacs and the three-time Rolex 24 Hours winning Caddy of Wayne Taylor Racing which stopped at Turn 1, bringing out the red flag.

In the GT Le Mans class, we look set for a battle royal in qualifying between Porsche and Corvette Racing, after Nick Tandy’s 911 RSR-19 edged Oliver Gavin’s C8.R to top spot in practice by less than one-tenth of a second.

Just one tenth further back was the second Corvette of Jordan Taylor, ahead of the BMWs of Jesse Krohn and Bruno Spengler.

Aaron Telitz, new full-time recruit for the #14 AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F, was fastest in GT Daytona by over 0.4sec, heading Corey Fergus’ McLaren 720S GT3, Toni Vilander’s Ferrari 488 GT3 and Pat Long’s Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Qualifying starts at 1.55pm local (Eastern) time.

Session results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
DPi Mazda DPi 1'34.398
2 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor
DPi Acura DPi 1'34.646 0.248
3 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 1'34.689 0.291
4 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
DPi Acura DPi 1'34.741 0.343
5 31 Colombia Gabby Chaves
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.585 1.187
6 85 United States Chris Miller
France Tristan Vautier
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.674 1.276
7 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.707 1.309
8 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.799 1.401
9 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'42.990 8.592
10 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'43.049 8.651
11 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'43.150 8.752
12 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'43.377 8.979
13 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'43.505 9.107
14 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'43.689 9.291
15 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'46.694 12.296
16 76 United States Corey Fergus
United States Paul Holton
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'47.166 12.768
17 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'47.451 13.053
18 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'47.477 13.079
19 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'47.564 13.166
20 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'47.833 13.435
21 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'47.889 13.491
22 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'47.930 13.532
23 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'48.162 13.764
24 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'48.276 13.878
25 30 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'48.858 14.460
26 22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'49.014 14.616
View full results
IMSA Daytona: Montoya tops first practice for Acura Penske

Previous article

IMSA Daytona: Montoya tops first practice for Acura Penske

IMSA Daytona: Mazda’s Jarvis tops second practice
IMSA / IMSA
31m

IMSA Daytona: Mazda’s Jarvis tops second practice

IMSA Daytona: Montoya tops first practice for Acura Penske
IMSA / IMSA

IMSA Daytona: Montoya tops first practice for Acura Penske

Montoya wary of tire life, optimistic of pace in Daytona heat
IMSA / IMSA

Montoya wary of tire life, optimistic of pace in Daytona heat

Nasr to miss Daytona race after positive COVID-19 test
IMSA / IMSA

Nasr to miss Daytona race after positive COVID-19 test

