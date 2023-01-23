Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / BMW bullish for Rolex 24 despite subdued qualifying Next / Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt

Nick Tandy says he was lucky that his Porsche 963 didn’t sustain “too much damage” in his qualifying crash for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Charles Bradley
By:
Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt
Listen to this article

Tandy appeared to be on course to grab provisional pole position for Porsche Penske Motorsport in Sunday’s qualifying session.

But, after setting two fast sector times, Tandy locked up his left-front tire and lost control of the rear of his #6 Porsche at the Bus Stop chicane, spinning head-on into the tirewall.

After causing a red flag, which cost him his two best times, Tandy was able to drag his damaged car back to the pits.

The shunt means the #6 will start the Rolex 24 from the back of the GTP pack in ninth place.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron

Photo by: Perrywinkle Johnson / Motorsport Images

“I have to say thank you to the team for giving me such an amazing car to drive,” said Tandy. “I’ve never experienced the Porsche 963 in these conditions with that sort of speed and balance. And honestly, the car was just amazing.

“The lap time was looking very good. It doesn’t look like we’ve done too much damage luckily.

“It’s not the ideal situation going into a 24-hour race when parts are limited, but the positive is how the team has been operating this week and how fast the car is.”

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron

Photo by: Perrywinkle Johnson / Motorsport Images

It was left to ex-F1 driver and two-time IMSA champion Felipe Nasr to deliver a front-row starting spot for PPM for the opening round of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, as he missed out on pole by 0.083s.

“The first qualifying of the year in IMSA and it’s a front row for Porsche Penske Motorsport,” said Nasr, who will share his car with Matt Campbell and Michael Christensen next weekend.

“I am really happy with the lap we did. We made really good progress over the week understanding the car, the tires and the conditions out there.

“It would be nice to be on pole, but the bigger picture is next weekend. We unlocked some speed on the car, which was nice to see.”

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Porsche Penske Motorsport managing director Jonathan Diuguid was encouraged that it was a “true” reflection of the car’s pace on the first weekend of direct GTP competition.

The #7 car boasted a theoretical best lap of 1m34.011s, that would’ve shaded Tom Blomqvist’s fastest time in his Meyer Shank Racing Acura by 0.02s, but Nasr didn’t do all of his fastest sector times on the same attempt.

“I’m really proud of the group and all of the people that have worked together to get us to this point,” said Diuguid. “It was really fun to show the car’s true potential. 

“Both cars had speed to run for the pole. We had a small mistake in the Bus Stop which was unfortunate, but the feedback from both Nick and Felipe were that the cars were really fantastic.

“We are looking forward to the Daytona 24 Hours because the cars clearly have the pace.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

BMW bullish for Rolex 24 despite subdued qualifying
Previous article

BMW bullish for Rolex 24 despite subdued qualifying
Next article

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more

Rolex 24: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 at Daytona Roar Roar Before The 24
IMSA

Rolex 24: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 at Daytona Roar

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Latest news

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner are content with progress made with their C8.R over the course of the Roar Before the 24, but they’re less certain of their ultimate pace for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test
Supercars Supercars

Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test

Ford and Supercars are remaining tight-lipped following the performance comparison test between the Gen3 Mustang and Camaro on Monday.

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt
IMSA IMSA

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt

Nick Tandy says he was lucky that his Porsche 963 didn’t sustain “too much damage” in his qualifying crash for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Cup teams still see 'a path forward' on revenue-sharing deal
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Cup teams still see 'a path forward' on revenue-sharing deal

NASCAR Cup Series teams remain optimistic there remains “a path forward” to securing a new revenue-sharing plan to help improve teams’ long-term fiscal sustainability.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.