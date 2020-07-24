Daytona reveals later 2021 Roar Before the Rolex 24 date
shares
comments
Daytona International Speedway has announced the dates for next year's Rolex 24 and pre-race Roar test, which will take place a week before the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser.
The Roar Before the Rolex 24 test, mandatory for all teams taking part in the race itself, traditionally takes place during the first week of January.
But a statement issued by Daytona on Friday revealed that next year the three-day test will take place on January 22-24, just a week before the new IMSA season begins in earnest with the Rolex 24 on January 30-31.
The new schedule allows teams to make just one trip to Daytona instead of making two separate journeys, with "fan-focused events" to celebrate the start of the new campaign planned for the gap between the test and the race weekend.
It also adds a couple of weeks to an off-season that has been shortened considerably by the Sebring 12 Hours being rescheduled for November.
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Author
|Jamie Klein
Trending Today
Latest news
Daytona reveals later 2021 Roar Before the Rolex 24 date
shares
comments