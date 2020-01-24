Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Practice report

Rolex 24: Cadillac goes 1-2-3 in night practice

shares
comments
Rolex 24: Cadillac goes 1-2-3 in night practice
By:
Jan 24, 2020, 1:52 AM

Cadillac locked out the top three positions during third practice for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona on Thursday evening, as Filipe Albuquerque set the fastest time for Action Express Racing.

Albuquerque's early benchmark of 1m34.914s aboard the #31 Whelen Engineering-liveried Cadillac DPi-V.R went unchallenged for the remainder of the 90-minute nightime session, and was enough to head the Wayne Taylor Racing machine of Renger van der Zande by 0.332s.

Joao Barbosa ensured it was an all-Cadillac top three in the Mustang Sampling-backed #5 JDC-Miller MotorSports car, a little over half a second off the pace of Albuquerque.

Acura Team Penske's #6 car was fourth-fastest in the hands of defending IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion Dane Cameron, while the fifth and final DPi car to set a time was the #85 JDC-Miller car, ex-IndyCar racer Matheus Leist setting that car's best time.

Neither of the two Mazda Team Joest entries participated, while the #7 Acura ARX-05 did not record a timed lap following Ricky Taylor's heavy shunt in qualifying, only leaving the pits in the dying moments for a pair of installation laps.

Gabriel Aubry left it late to set the fastest time in LMP2 aboard the #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca 07, posting a best time of 1m37.084s with only a minute left on the clock, beating Colin Braun's best effort in the DragonSpeed Oreca by 0.354s.

In GT Le Mans, an early effort of 1m43.301s from Mathieu Jaminet was good enough to put the #912 Porsche 911 RSR-19 top of the pile, some three tenths up on the best of the BMW M8 GTEs, the #24 car driven by Augusto Farfus.

The pole-winning #911 Porsche was third-quickest in the hands of Frederic Makowiecki ahead of the best of the new mid-engined Corvette C8.Rs in fourth place.

BMW's second car, the #25, sat out the majority of the session before hitting the track with 20 minutes to go and ending up bottom of the GTLM times.

GT Daytona was led by Klaus Bachler in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R on a time of 1m46.128s, less than a tenth clear of Dennis Olsen in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche that claimed the class pole earlier in the day.

Andrea Caldarelli was the best of the Lamborghini drivers in third aboard the Paul Miller Racing Huracan GT3 Evo ahead of fellow Lambo factory man Marco Mapelli in the GRT Magnus entry and the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 of Alessandro Balzan.

One more practice session takes place on Friday morning at 9.50am local time (EST) prior to the start of the Rolex 24 itself on Saturday at 1.35pm.

Session results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 31 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Brazil Felipe Nasr
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'34.914
2 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.246 0.332
3 5 France Sébastien Bourdais
France Loic Duval
Portugal Joao Barbosa
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.478 0.564
4 6 United States Dane Cameron
France Simon Pagenaud
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
DPi Acura DPi 1'35.889 0.975
5 85 Colombia Juan Piedrahita
Brazil Matheus Leist
United States Chris Miller
France Tristan Vautier
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'36.296 1.382
6 52 United States Ben Keating
Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Nicholas Boulle
France Gabriel Aubry
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.084 2.170
7 81 United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Sweden Henrik Hedman
United States Colin Braun
United Kingdom Harrison Newey
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.438 2.524
8 8 United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Canada John Farano
France Nicolas Lapierre
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.740 2.826
9 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Robert Masson
United States Kyle Masson
United States Don Yount
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.407 3.493
10 18 United States Kyle Tilley
United States Dwight Merriman
United States Ryan Lewis
France Nicolas Minassian
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.006 4.092
11 912 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
New Zealand Earl Bamber
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'43.301 8.387
12 24 United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Australia Chaz Mostert
Finland Jesse Krohn
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'43.611 8.697
13 911 Australia Matt Campbell
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'43.663 8.749
14 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'43.696 8.782
15 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 1'43.812 8.898
16 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'43.932 9.018
17 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Colton Herta
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'44.546 9.632
18 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
United States Anthony Imperato
Austria Klaus Bachler
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'46.128 11.214
19 9 Norway Dennis Olsen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern
France Patrick Pilet
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'46.203 11.289
20 48 United States Madison Snow
United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'46.231 11.317
21 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Italy Marco Mapelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'46.300 11.386
22 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
United States Jeff Westphal
Italy Alessandro Balzan
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'46.316 11.402
23 88 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Canada Daniel Morad
Belgium Dries Vanthoor
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'46.328 11.414
24 11 United States Richard Heistand
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'46.473 11.559
25 98 Portugal Pedro Lamy
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Austria Mathias Lauda
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'46.536 11.622
26 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Townsend Bell
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'46.572 11.658
27 19 Denmark Christina Nielsen
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Switzerland Rahel Frey
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'46.658 11.744
28 14 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Kyle Busch
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'46.736 11.822
29 74 United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Ben Keating
United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'46.770 11.856
30 96 United States Robby Foley
Germany Jens Klingmann
United States Bill Auberlen
United States Dillon Machavern
GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'46.852 11.938
31 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Canada Roman De Angelis
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'46.903 11.989
32 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Trent Hindman
United States A.J. Allmendinger
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'47.151 12.237
33 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
Japan Shinya Michimi
France Jules Gounon
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'47.715 12.801
34 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
United States Eric Lux
United States Mark Kvamme
United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'48.071 13.157
35 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Alexander Rossi
DPi Acura DPi
36 54 United States Tim Pappas
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Germany Sven Muller
United States Trenton Estep
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R
37 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
DPi Mazda DPi
38 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
France Olivier Pla
DPi Mazda DPi
View full results

