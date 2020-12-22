DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24

DragonSpeed team will enter a single ORECA 07-Gibson entry in the four-race championship within the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series that includes the Rolex 24, Mobil 1 Sebring 12 Hours, Sahlen's 6 Hours of the Glen, and Motul Petit Le Mans.

Rob Hodes and Garett Grist, who raced an LMP3 entry for Nielsen Racing in the 2020, European Le Mans Series will be joined at Daytona by not only DragonSpeed anchorman Ben Hanley but also 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Rinus VeeKay.

“We are very pleased to welcome Rob and Garett to the DragonSpeed family," said team principal Elton Julian. "They have both impressed us on track in the ELMS, and we look forward to helping them make the transition to LMP2, aided by the extra seat time offered by the Michelin Endurance Cup.

“Our target is to chase podiums and score enough points to be in the hunt for the title at the end. The competition in IMSA's LMP2 category is stronger than ever, so we are delighted to add the talents of Rinus Veekay and Ben Hanley as co-drivers at Daytona.”

Said VeeKay: “For my first Rolex 24 I want to compete for the win in our class and I know I can do that with DragonSpeed and this exciting driver lineup.

“I want to thank Rob for making me a part of this effort and his confidence in me. I can’t wait for my IMSA debut, and the chance to fight for the top step of the LMP2 podium.”

Hodes said, “I am super thrilled to be entering my first 24-hour race with an outstanding team like DragonSpeed. My teammates couldn't be better – it's an honor to go racing with drivers of the caliber of my LMP3 partner Garett, Rinus, and Ben.

Grist added: “It’s great to be joining DragonSpeed for Daytona and the full Michelin Endurance Cup. I learned a lot about LMP2 at Le Mans this year and look forward to bringing those lessons to our IMSA campaign.

Hanley commented: "It's great to be heading back to Daytona in the 81 car to go for another win in LMP2 with such an impressive group of new teammates along with our incredibly dedicated and loyal crew.

“We're all hoping for the pandemic to ease off a bit in time for the Roar Before the 24 test starting on January 22nd. I'm looking forward to the new format for the Roar as well as my fourth Rolex 24."