Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24

shares
comments
DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24
By:

Defending Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona LMP2 winners will enter the IMSA’s Michelin Endurance Cup rounds in 2021, and has added Rinus VeeKay to its Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona line-up.

DragonSpeed team will enter a single ORECA 07-Gibson entry in the four-race championship within the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series that includes the Rolex 24, Mobil 1 Sebring 12 Hours, Sahlen's 6 Hours of the Glen, and Motul Petit Le Mans.

Rob Hodes and Garett Grist, who raced an LMP3 entry for Nielsen Racing in the 2020, European Le Mans Series will be joined at Daytona by not only DragonSpeed anchorman Ben Hanley but also 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Rinus VeeKay.

“We are very pleased to welcome Rob and Garett to the DragonSpeed family," said team principal Elton Julian. "They have both impressed us on track in the ELMS, and we look forward to helping them make the transition to LMP2, aided by the extra seat time offered by the Michelin Endurance Cup.

“Our target is to chase podiums and score enough points to be in the hunt for the title at the end. The competition in IMSA's LMP2 category is stronger than ever, so we are delighted to add the talents of Rinus Veekay and Ben Hanley as co-drivers at Daytona.”

Said VeeKay: “For my first Rolex 24 I want to compete for the win in our class and I know I can do that with DragonSpeed and this exciting driver lineup.

“I want to thank Rob for making me a part of this effort and his confidence in me. I can’t wait for my IMSA debut, and the chance to fight for the top step of the LMP2 podium.”

Hodes said, “I am super thrilled to be entering my first 24-hour race with an outstanding team like DragonSpeed. My teammates couldn't be better – it's an honor to go racing with drivers of the caliber of my LMP3 partner Garett, Rinus, and Ben.

Grist added: “It’s great to be joining DragonSpeed for Daytona and the full Michelin Endurance Cup. I learned a lot about LMP2 at Le Mans this year and look forward to bringing those lessons to our IMSA campaign.

Hanley commented: "It's great to be heading back to Daytona in the 81 car to go for another win in LMP2 with such an impressive group of new teammates along with our incredibly dedicated and loyal crew.

“We're all hoping for the pandemic to ease off a bit in time for the Roar Before the 24 test starting on January 22nd. I'm looking forward to the new format for the Roar as well as my fourth Rolex 24."

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

Previous article

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Russell suggesting Williams changes after Mercedes experience
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell suggesting Williams changes after Mercedes experience

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Geoff Dodge attends Knoxville Nationals
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Geoff Dodge attends Knoxville Nationals

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020
Supercars Supercars / Commentary

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

Series combines with SMRS for Great Plains Midget series
USAC USAC / News

Series combines with SMRS for Great Plains Midget series

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

Latest news

DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

JDC-Miller MotorSports reveals IMSA line-up for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

JDC-Miller MotorSports reveals IMSA line-up for 2021

IMSA’s 2021 west coast swing moves to September
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA’s 2021 west coast swing moves to September

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell suggesting Williams changes after Mercedes experience

5h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
World of Outlaws

Geoff Dodge attends Knoxville Nationals

4
Supercars

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

5
USAC

Series combines with SMRS for Great Plains Midget series

Latest news

DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24
IMSA

DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24
IMSA

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

JDC-Miller MotorSports reveals IMSA line-up for 2021
IMSA

JDC-Miller MotorSports reveals IMSA line-up for 2021

IMSA’s 2021 west coast swing moves to September
IMSA

IMSA’s 2021 west coast swing moves to September

IMSA boss: LMDh rules can create a “historic battle up front”
IMSA

IMSA boss: LMDh rules can create a “historic battle up front”

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.