Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
07 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
11 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Breaking news

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring

shares
comments
Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring
By:
Nov 10, 2019, 11:20 PM

A 59-year-old driver has died after being taken ill while competing in the Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore at Sebring International Raceway.

Dr. Timothy George, from Austin, TX, was racing the ANSA Motorsports LLC-entered Ligier JS P3, which he shared with Neil Alberico and Jon Brownson.

“There was no known mechanical issue with the car,” according to the official IMSA statement, but near the midway point of the race, George pulled into pitlane and was attended to by track medical personnel.

He was then transported to a local Sebring hospital, where he died.

An IMSA statement read: “The IMSA family is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Tim George today. He was a long-time IMSA competitor and a friend to many in the paddock.

"At this difficult time we would like to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife Rosalind and the rest of their family.”

Next article
Era Motorsport confirms Rolex 24 entry with DragonSpeed

Previous article

Era Motorsport confirms Rolex 24 entry with DragonSpeed

Next article

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
MotoGP

Ducati aims to convince Zarco over Avintia ride

3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
NHRA

Englishtown Sportsman summary

5
NASCAR Cup

Justin Haley earns shock Cup win in rain-shortened Daytona race

Latest videos

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Latest news

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD
IMSA

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD

DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season
IMSA

DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan
Misc

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup
IMSA

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup

Taylor named as Magnussen's Corvette replacement
IMSA

Taylor named as Magnussen's Corvette replacement

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.