DTM stars Wittmann, van der Linde join BMW for Rolex 24

Listen to this article

They are the latest drivers to be named by BMW for its factory assault on IMSA in 2023 with the M Hybrid V8 following the reveal of the marque’s full-season line-up late last month.

Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Nick Yelloly will pilot the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars for the full campaign, with seven-time IndyCar winner Colton Herta joining one of the two crews for the four big enduros, including the Rolex 24.

Following the addition of Wittmann and van der Linde to the line-up, one seat is still to be filled at BMW for the IMSA season opener, where teams in the top category typically race with four drivers in each car.

Both Wittmann and van der Linde have been a part of BMW's LMDh testing programme, with the former most recently driving the car at Road Atlanta this week.

The two are also believed to be contenders for a full-time seat when BMW expands to the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 with WRT.

“Racing in America is always very special. I am proud to be part of the LMDh programme next year,” said van der Linde, who leads the DTM standings ahead of this weekend’s Hockenheim finale.

“Daytona is a fantastic race with an incredible history. I am looking forward to appearing there for BMW M Team RLL for the second time in a row. The fact that we will be aiming for overall victory this time makes the events at Daytona and Sebring all the more exciting.”

Two-time DTM champion Wittmann added: “I am really looking forward to racing in the IMSA series again next season, and to being involved in classics like the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

“I have done a few days of testing in the BMW M Hybrid V8 and am thrilled to be part of a project like this. The car has a lot of downforce, a lot of power, no driver aids like ABS – a real prototype. It will be cool to support the four regular IMSA drivers.”

Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport, Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport Photo by: Andreas Beil